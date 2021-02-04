Cosplay Spotlight: Alyson Tabbitha
Alyson Tabbitha is self-described as, “Just a girl that likes to play dress up & make things.” But in reality, she’s so much more. The cosplay and make-up queen has a unique gift to transform herself into some of your favorite characters and celebrities through the application of makeup and the perfect costume.
Tabbitha just doesn’t look like the characters she presents, she becomes them. Truly, Tabbitha is often indistinguishable from the very people who portray these characters on our screens. If you don’t believe me, check it out for yourself!
And, if you’re a cosplayer who you’d love for us to spotlight, drop us a link to your Instagram in the comments below! Also, give Alyson a follow on her Instagram too, which is @AlystonTabbitha.
