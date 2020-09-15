Cosplay Spotlight: Bekah Soka
Today’s cosplay spotlight is on Bekah Sokah! Check out her amazing cosplay and images!
Follow her on Instagram
Well… I guess since it’s Tuesday ———————— Haven’t shared this snippy girl in a while for some personal reasons, but she helps me feel better and somedays I just need that •• ••• •• #ahsokatano #ahsoka #ahsokacosplay #ahsokatanocosplay #theclonewars #clonewarssaved #clonewarscosplay #starwarscosplay #cosplay #cosplayersofinstagram #cosplaygirl #tanotuesday #disneyplus #starwars #lucasfilm
A little casual Mando for your Monday ———————— If you missed my story yesterday, I finally started my own Discord server! I still barely know what I’m doing but it’s been really fun so far and I love chatting with everyone! I’ll be super active today as I need to go wait in line at the DMV, so if you wanna come hangout the link is in my bio!! •• ••• •• #snowmando #arcticmando #mandalorian #themandalorian #mandalorianmercs #mandomercs #mandaloriancosplay #thisistheway #starwarscosplay #cosplay #cosplaygirl #cosplayersofinstagram #starwars #disneyplus #disney #lucasfilm
Just some more senator for you all✨ ———————— Kinda in the mood for tacos today Anyone else?? •• ••• •• #padmeamidala #padmecosplay #padmeamidalacosplay #theclonewars #clonewarssaved #clonewarscosplay #starwarscosplay #cosplay #cosplayersofinstagram #cosplaygirl #starwars #disneyplus #disney #lucasfilm
OCTOBER 30th GUYS!! ————————— I was planning a different post for today, but got way too excited when I heard they finally announced when Season 2 of The Mandalorian is making its way to us!! ~ Who else cannot wait?!♀️ But where’s that trailer man? @chiefgeekphotography •• ••• •• #snowmando #arcticmando #mandalorian #themandalorian #mandalorianmercs #mandomercs #mandaloriancosplay #thisistheway #starwarscosplay #cosplay #cosplaygirl #cosplayersofinstagram #starwars #disneyplus #disney #lucasfilm
Ooh another side-by-side? Well here ya go! ——————— Don’t mind the different blasters, or the different .. oops @ashleecphotography •• ••• •• #princessleia #leiaorgana #princessleiacosplay #leiacosplay #starwarscosplay #cosplay #cosplayer #cosplayersofinstagram #starwars #disney #lucasfilm #sidebyside #sidebysidecosplay
Well somebody has to save our skins♀️ ——————— Found this Endor Leia picture I hadn’t shared, and you guys seemed to like her a lot so here ya go! She’s one of my favs and one of the first costumes I made, so she’s pretty speical •• ••• •• #endorleia #endorleiacosplay #leiaorgana #princessleiacosplay #returnofthejedi #starwarscosplay #cosplay #cosplayersofinstagram #cosplayer #starwars #disney #lucasfilm #sunriderbase #rebellegion
Excited to join Crooked Llama. Covering The Walking Dead, anything dark, horror, and more! Email me a [email protected]