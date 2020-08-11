Cosplay Spotlight: Captain Kaycee Cosplay

Instagram @CaptainKayceeCosplay

Today’s cosplay spotlight is on Captain Kaycee Cosplay! Kaycee describes herself as, “Cosplayer from the Western US who spends loads of time making Kryptonian outfits and Fantasy armor.”  What’s astonishing about her cosplay is both her attention to detail and her use of makeup to make her cosplays absolutely amazing!

Kaycee’s cosplay stretches across a lot of properties and genres.  Most notably, her cosplay as Black Widow is a dead-ringer for the actress, Scarlett Johansson. She also does a lot of cosplay as Supergirl, Captain Marvel, and other superhero characters.

Check out all of her images below and be sure to follow her on her Instagram!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kaycee (@captainkayceecosplay) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I’m not gonna lie, I haven’t had a lot of drive for cosplay recently. With a lack of cons and photoshoots, I haven’t wanted to get all dressed up. Yesterday was the first time in a while I just decided to take a break from social media and it was such a great feeling. My reach (and following) has been falling rapidly lately and watching it only tore me down. So I decided that I may take a few days off from social to try and lift myself up again so I can share new and old cosplays on here when I’m feeling less overwhelmed. It’s a crazy time we’re living in, and sometimes taking a step back and letting yourself breathe, putting down the phone, and taking a mental break helps. ❤️ I also decided that posting Captain Marvel would be appropriate for this kind of post. To be strong and not let hate bring you down. 🔥 . . Suit by @cosmanles Gauntlet and belt patterns by @stassklass Photography by @m2501pix 📸 ___________________ #captainmarvel #cosplay #marvelcosplay #captainmarvelcosplay #badasscosplay #cosplaygirl #coaplaysexy #caroldanvers #marvelcinematicuniverse #mcu #marvelstudios #brielarson #cosplayphotography #cosplayphoto #cosplaymodel #cosplayersofinstagram #cosplayer #msmarvel #marvelmonday

A post shared by Kaycee (@captainkayceecosplay) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I had a lot of people on Reddit think my Black Widow photo was a painting for some reason, so I decided to put together this before and after photo to show that yes, it really is me 😂 It’s honestly all in the makeup for this look. In reality I’m just a nerd who wears lots of Monty Python t-shirts 🤣 (also the lighting changed for each photo so my Black Widow one makes me look way more tan but that’s just lighting lol) . . Suit by @simcosplay and modified by me! Wig cut/dyed/styled by me! _______________ #blackwidow #blackwidowcosplay #natasharomanoff #scarlettjohansson #cosplay #cosplayer #cosplaysexy #cosplayersofinstagram #marvel #marvelcosplay #marvelcomics #marvelcinematicuniverse #mcu #avengers #avengerscosplay #avengersendgame #lookalike #blackwidowmovie #beforeandafter #inandoutofcosplay #beforeandaftercosplay

A post shared by Kaycee (@captainkayceecosplay) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Since @ezcosplay posted my Sephiroth photos on Facebook and it blew up, I thought I’d post a side-by-side of my Sephiroth with the new remake look! I definitely want to add and modify some details that I’m just now noticing (like the belt look and the pauldrons edges), but I’m going to wait until the remake comes out so I can really see all the details! Anyway, if you found me from that FB post or reddit, thanks for following! Sephiroth is honestly one of my favourite characters to portray! 🔥 . . Cosplay and masamune (sword) provided by the amazing @ezcosplay Wig by @wigisfashion and heavily dyed/styled/cut by me __________________ #sephiroth #onewingedangel #finalfantasy #finalfantasyremake #sephirothcosplay #finalfantasyvii #ff7 #cosplay #cosplaygirl #cosplaymodel #cosplayer #cosplayphoto #cosplayersofinstagram #videogame #videogamecosplay #squareenixcosplay #squareenix #genderbend #genderbendcosplay #gamecosplay #sidebyside #sidebysidecosplay #cosplaycomparison #ffvii #ffviiremake #ff7remake

A post shared by Kaycee (@captainkayceecosplay) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Goodness so many of you still like that before/after of Hela! Here’s some throwback selfies!🔥 I really need to bring out my Hela cosplay again one of these days… I’m hoping to fix my horns and suit for it again and detangle my wig since it’s been sitting in a box for over a year lol. Also one day I want to actually get the swords she uses for this. I’ve always wanted them and thought I’d have a 3D printer to print them but alas that didn’t happen 😂 . . #hela #helacosplay #goddessofdeath #thor #thorragnarok #beforeandafter #beforeafter #inandoutofcosplay #actor #marvel #marvelcosplay #mcu #marvelcinematicuniverse #marvelstudios #villain #cateblanchett #makeup #cosplaymakeup #cosplay #cosplayselfie #cosplaygirl #cosplaymodel #beforeandaftermakeup #lookalike #doppleganger

A post shared by Kaycee (@captainkayceecosplay) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hail to the queen 🌊👑 Hey it’s Mera Monday and I haven’t posted Mera in forever so here’s a throwback to one of my favourite photoshoots I’ve ever done with @coldbluesky ! I wish I could do more shoots like this but alas I have no ocean near me 😅 maybe I should just do more Mera cosplays in the meantime? 🤷‍♀️ . . Patterns by @stassklass Armour by me Trident by @fortytwo3d Photography by @coldbluesky Armour build by me ____________________ #mera #meracosplay #cosplay #cosplaygirl #cosplaymodel #cosplayer #cosplayersofinstagram #dc #dccosplay #dccomics #cosplayphoto #cosplayphotography #aquaman #amberheard #jasonmomoa #aquamanmovie #comics #ocean #seas #queen #atlantis #meramonday

A post shared by Kaycee (@captainkayceecosplay) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

What is Darth Kaycia looking at? 👀 __________________ Eyyyy more Star Wars! I feel like I’m finally getting the hang of editing lightsabers into photos! I also really want to do more photoshoots (and eventually film a scene) with my Sith Lord! 🔥 Also I think whatever con I go to next, I’ll bring this cosplay 💕 . . Photography by @a_bachman and edited by me 📸 Cosplay by me Lightsaber from @starwarsgalaxysedge ___________________ #sith #starwars #starwarscosplay #sithlord #riseofskywalker #kotor #starwarskotor #cosplay #cosplaygirl #cosplaymodel #cosplayer #cosplayersofinstagram #cosplayphoto #cosplayphotography #darklord #jedi #darthrevan #knightsoftheoldrepublic #kyloren #darklord #sith #starwarsgirl #mandalorian #themandalorian

A post shared by Kaycee (@captainkayceecosplay) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

I know I’m a day late but HOW ABOUT THAT WW84 TRAILER?! 🌟 I just want to know how the heck Steve is alive. That was honestly my whole thought process in the whole trailer. HOW. STEVE. WHY. 😱🤣 Share with me all your thoughts and excitement! 💕🔥 Patterns by @epoch.echo Cosplay made by me I can’t remember who took this photo 😭 if this was you please me know! _______________________ #wonderwoman #wonderwomancosplay #cosplay #dianaprince #cosplaygirl #comics #cosplaymodel #cosplayer #cosplayersofinstagram #dccosplay #dccomics #justiceleague #justiceleaguecosplay #galgadot #cosplayphoto #cosplayphotography #themyscira #amazon #amazoncosplay #girlswhocosplay #ww84 #wonderwoman84

A post shared by Kaycee (@captainkayceecosplay) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Ready or not, here I come. You can’t hide. 🕷🎶 Here’s the first official Black Widow photo from the photoshoot this weekend! I never realized how much fun it’d be to cosplay Black Widow because I really feel like I’m about to go kick some ass 😆 . . Photography by @a_bachman and edited by me 📸 Suit by @simcosplay with modifications by me Light up batons/staff by @dk_propshop Wig by me _______________ #blackwidow #avenger #blackwidowcosplay #lookalike #doppelganger #scarlettjohansson #scarjo #natasharomanoff #cosplayer #cosplay #comics #marvelcomics #marvelcosplay #marvelcinematicuniverse #mcu #endgame #avengersendgame #avengerscosplay #badasscosplay #cosplaysexy #infinitywar #blackwidowmovie #widowwednesday #wcw #womancrushwednesday

A post shared by Kaycee (@captainkayceecosplay) on

