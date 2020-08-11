Cosplay Spotlight: Captain Kaycee Cosplay

Today’s cosplay spotlight is on Captain Kaycee Cosplay! Kaycee describes herself as, “Cosplayer from the Western US who spends loads of time making Kryptonian outfits and Fantasy armor.” What’s astonishing about her cosplay is both her attention to detail and her use of makeup to make her cosplays absolutely amazing!
Kaycee’s cosplay stretches across a lot of properties and genres. Most notably, her cosplay as Black Widow is a dead-ringer for the actress, Scarlett Johansson. She also does a lot of cosplay as Supergirl, Captain Marvel, and other superhero characters.
Check out all of her images below and be sure to follow her on her Instagram!
It doesn’t feel like the 4th of July, but hey it is so here’s another old Captain America photo! I don’t think I ever shared it… would you all be interested in seeing more of this cosplay? I may change it to have a back harness and belt like Cap’s… . . Photo by @a_bachman 📸 _________________ #captainamerica #captainamericacosplay #cosplay #cosplaygirl #cosplaymodel #cosplayer #cosplayphotography #photoshoot #america #freedom #marvel #marvelcosplay #mcu #marvelcinematicuniverse #infinitywar #firstavenger #thefirstavenger #epic #movie #chrisevans #peggycarter #agentcarter #sharoncarter #steverogers #steverogerscosplay #independenceday #4thofjuly
I’m not gonna lie, I haven’t had a lot of drive for cosplay recently. With a lack of cons and photoshoots, I haven’t wanted to get all dressed up. Yesterday was the first time in a while I just decided to take a break from social media and it was such a great feeling. My reach (and following) has been falling rapidly lately and watching it only tore me down. So I decided that I may take a few days off from social to try and lift myself up again so I can share new and old cosplays on here when I’m feeling less overwhelmed. It’s a crazy time we’re living in, and sometimes taking a step back and letting yourself breathe, putting down the phone, and taking a mental break helps. ❤️ I also decided that posting Captain Marvel would be appropriate for this kind of post. To be strong and not let hate bring you down. 🔥 . . Suit by @cosmanles Gauntlet and belt patterns by @stassklass Photography by @m2501pix 📸 ___________________ #captainmarvel #cosplay #marvelcosplay #captainmarvelcosplay #badasscosplay #cosplaygirl #coaplaysexy #caroldanvers #marvelcinematicuniverse #mcu #marvelstudios #brielarson #cosplayphotography #cosplayphoto #cosplaymodel #cosplayersofinstagram #cosplayer #msmarvel #marvelmonday
I’m definitely thinking about doing another Scarlet Witch photoshoot but with her headpiece as well! I wanted to take photos of it back in February but didn’t have a lot of time. Maybe since we’re all stuck in quarantine I will… 🤔 __________________ #scarletwitch #scarletwitchcosplay #cosplayer #cosplaygirl #marvel #mcu #wandamaximoff #elizabetholson #cosplay #comics #avengerscosplay #avengers #marvelcinematicuniverse #cosplaysexy #badasscosplay #cosplaymodel #cosplayphoto #cosplayphotography #wandamaximoffcosplay #comiccosplay #marvelcosplay
I had a lot of people on Reddit think my Black Widow photo was a painting for some reason, so I decided to put together this before and after photo to show that yes, it really is me 😂 It’s honestly all in the makeup for this look. In reality I’m just a nerd who wears lots of Monty Python t-shirts 🤣 (also the lighting changed for each photo so my Black Widow one makes me look way more tan but that’s just lighting lol) . . Suit by @simcosplay and modified by me! Wig cut/dyed/styled by me! _______________ #blackwidow #blackwidowcosplay #natasharomanoff #scarlettjohansson #cosplay #cosplayer #cosplaysexy #cosplayersofinstagram #marvel #marvelcosplay #marvelcomics #marvelcinematicuniverse #mcu #avengers #avengerscosplay #avengersendgame #lookalike #blackwidowmovie #beforeandafter #inandoutofcosplay #beforeandaftercosplay
Since @ezcosplay posted my Sephiroth photos on Facebook and it blew up, I thought I’d post a side-by-side of my Sephiroth with the new remake look! I definitely want to add and modify some details that I’m just now noticing (like the belt look and the pauldrons edges), but I’m going to wait until the remake comes out so I can really see all the details! Anyway, if you found me from that FB post or reddit, thanks for following! Sephiroth is honestly one of my favourite characters to portray! 🔥 . . Cosplay and masamune (sword) provided by the amazing @ezcosplay Wig by @wigisfashion and heavily dyed/styled/cut by me __________________ #sephiroth #onewingedangel #finalfantasy #finalfantasyremake #sephirothcosplay #finalfantasyvii #ff7 #cosplay #cosplaygirl #cosplaymodel #cosplayer #cosplayphoto #cosplayersofinstagram #videogame #videogamecosplay #squareenixcosplay #squareenix #genderbend #genderbendcosplay #gamecosplay #sidebyside #sidebysidecosplay #cosplaycomparison #ffvii #ffviiremake #ff7remake
Natasha is definitely a Slytherin 🐍 I saw this artwork by @maxyartwork and HAD to recreate it. I’m also a Slytherin so it worked out perfectly 😂 (also for some reason this photo took me FOREVER in regards to the pose and I think I got it right aside from being flipped 😅) What houses are you?? Share with me in the comments! ✨ _____________________ #blackwidow #blackwidowcosplay #natasharomanoff #scarlettjohansson #cosplay #cosplayer #cosplayersofinstagram #marvel #marvelcosplay #marvelcomics #marvelcinematicuniverse #mcu #avengers #blackwidowmovie #harrypotter #hogwartshouses #hogwarts #slytherin #slytherinpride
Goodness so many of you still like that before/after of Hela! Here’s some throwback selfies!🔥 I really need to bring out my Hela cosplay again one of these days… I’m hoping to fix my horns and suit for it again and detangle my wig since it’s been sitting in a box for over a year lol. Also one day I want to actually get the swords she uses for this. I’ve always wanted them and thought I’d have a 3D printer to print them but alas that didn’t happen 😂 . . #hela #helacosplay #goddessofdeath #thor #thorragnarok #beforeandafter #beforeafter #inandoutofcosplay #actor #marvel #marvelcosplay #mcu #marvelcinematicuniverse #marvelstudios #villain #cateblanchett #makeup #cosplaymakeup #cosplay #cosplayselfie #cosplaygirl #cosplaymodel #beforeandaftermakeup #lookalike #doppleganger
Hail to the queen 🌊👑 Hey it’s Mera Monday and I haven’t posted Mera in forever so here’s a throwback to one of my favourite photoshoots I’ve ever done with @coldbluesky ! I wish I could do more shoots like this but alas I have no ocean near me 😅 maybe I should just do more Mera cosplays in the meantime? 🤷♀️ . . Patterns by @stassklass Armour by me Trident by @fortytwo3d Photography by @coldbluesky Armour build by me ____________________ #mera #meracosplay #cosplay #cosplaygirl #cosplaymodel #cosplayer #cosplayersofinstagram #dc #dccosplay #dccomics #cosplayphoto #cosplayphotography #aquaman #amberheard #jasonmomoa #aquamanmovie #comics #ocean #seas #queen #atlantis #meramonday
What is Darth Kaycia looking at? 👀 __________________ Eyyyy more Star Wars! I feel like I’m finally getting the hang of editing lightsabers into photos! I also really want to do more photoshoots (and eventually film a scene) with my Sith Lord! 🔥 Also I think whatever con I go to next, I’ll bring this cosplay 💕 . . Photography by @a_bachman and edited by me 📸 Cosplay by me Lightsaber from @starwarsgalaxysedge ___________________ #sith #starwars #starwarscosplay #sithlord #riseofskywalker #kotor #starwarskotor #cosplay #cosplaygirl #cosplaymodel #cosplayer #cosplayersofinstagram #cosplayphoto #cosplayphotography #darklord #jedi #darthrevan #knightsoftheoldrepublic #kyloren #darklord #sith #starwarsgirl #mandalorian #themandalorian
Peace is a lie, there is only passion. 🔥 I am loving all the Star Wars content that everyone is posting this week! I really wanted to make my own Sith character, so I decided to mess around with makeup and scarring, as well as using one of my darker brown wigs. Now I just need to create a proper backstory and name for my Sith Lord! Have any suggestions?? ____________________ #sith #starwars #starwarscosplay #sithlord #riseofskywalker #kotor #starwarskotor #cosplay #cosplaygirl #cosplaymodel #cosplayer #cosplayersofinstagram #cosplayphoto #cosplayphotography #darklord #jedi #darthrevan
I know I’m a day late but HOW ABOUT THAT WW84 TRAILER?! 🌟 I just want to know how the heck Steve is alive. That was honestly my whole thought process in the whole trailer. HOW. STEVE. WHY. 😱🤣 Share with me all your thoughts and excitement! 💕🔥 Patterns by @epoch.echo Cosplay made by me I can’t remember who took this photo 😭 if this was you please me know! _______________________ #wonderwoman #wonderwomancosplay #cosplay #dianaprince #cosplaygirl #comics #cosplaymodel #cosplayer #cosplayersofinstagram #dccosplay #dccomics #justiceleague #justiceleaguecosplay #galgadot #cosplayphoto #cosplayphotography #themyscira #amazon #amazoncosplay #girlswhocosplay #ww84 #wonderwoman84
#flashback to when I got to live out my dream of cosplaying Daenerys while sitting on the Iron Throne 🔥🐉 Who’s excited for the House of the Dragon?? I honestly can’t wait to explore more of the Targaryens. I just hope they don’t rush it like season 8 and let it organically develop like the earlier seasons of Game of Thrones. Share your thoughts in the comments! . . #daenerys #fbf #flashbackfriday #houseofthedragon #sdcc #sdcc2019 #comiccon #daenerystargaryen #gameofthrones #cosplay #gameofthronescosplay #got #dany #motherofdragons #khaleesi #hbo #cosplaygirl #cosplaymodel #cosplayer #cosplayersofinstagram #fantasy #daenerysstormborn
Self portrait time~ 👸🏼 It’s nice to do a few photos of my actual self without wigs or cosplays on. Also I’ve been testing out a 50mm lense on my camera so it’s another good way to practice 🙈 Also this made me realize I need to do more photos out of cosplay 😅😆 ______________ #selfportrait #selfportraitphotography #photography #cosplay #outofcosplay
Ready or not, here I come. You can’t hide. 🕷🎶 Here’s the first official Black Widow photo from the photoshoot this weekend! I never realized how much fun it’d be to cosplay Black Widow because I really feel like I’m about to go kick some ass 😆 . . Photography by @a_bachman and edited by me 📸 Suit by @simcosplay with modifications by me Light up batons/staff by @dk_propshop Wig by me _______________ #blackwidow #avenger #blackwidowcosplay #lookalike #doppelganger #scarlettjohansson #scarjo #natasharomanoff #cosplayer #cosplay #comics #marvelcomics #marvelcosplay #marvelcinematicuniverse #mcu #endgame #avengersendgame #avengerscosplay #badasscosplay #cosplaysexy #infinitywar #blackwidowmovie #widowwednesday #wcw #womancrushwednesday
Since I did all the Marvel ladies a few days ago, here’s all the DC women I’ve cosplayed over the years! Which has been your favourite? Is there another DC character you’d want me to cosplay? 🔥 . . #hawkgirl #mera #wonderwoman #supergirl #darksupergirl #hawkgirlcosplay #meracosplay #wonderwomancosplay #supergirlcosplay #dccosplay #dccomics #cosplay #cosplayers #cosplaygirl #cosplaymodel #cosplayersofinstagram #comics #womenofdc
I’ve cosplayed a ton of Marvel ladies over the years! Which one has been your favourite so far? 🌟 So the past few days have been a whirlwind since I honestly didn’t think Black Widow would get as much of a reception as it did lol. Thank you to everyone and have a great rest of your week! 🥰❤ . . #womancrushwednesday #wcw #scarletwitch #blackwidow #peggycarter #hela #captainmarvel #scarletwitchcosplay #blackwidowcosplay #peggycartercosplay #helacosplay #captainmarvelcosplay #cosplay #marvel #marvelcosplay #marvelcomics #womenofmarvel #mcu #marvelstudios #cosplaygirls