Cosplay Spotlight: Captain Kaycee Cosplay

Today’s cosplay spotlight is on Captain Kaycee Cosplay! Kaycee describes herself as, “Cosplayer from the Western US who spends loads of time making Kryptonian outfits and Fantasy armor.” What’s astonishing about her cosplay is both her attention to detail and her use of makeup to make her cosplays absolutely amazing!

Kaycee’s cosplay stretches across a lot of properties and genres. Most notably, her cosplay as Black Widow is a dead-ringer for the actress, Scarlett Johansson. She also does a lot of cosplay as Supergirl, Captain Marvel, and other superhero characters.

Check out all of her images below and be sure to follow her on her Instagram!