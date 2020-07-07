Cosplay Spotlight: Cecil Grimes, the Rick Grimes Doppelganger

By
Chris Pendleton
-
0

Starting this week, we’ll be spotlighting our favorite cosplayers, prop, and costume designers from Instagram.  Today’s cosplay spotlight is on Cecil Grimes who is well-known throughout the world for his cosplay as The Walking Dead‘s Rick Grimes.  Shoot, the man looks just like Andrew Lincoln.

Here’s some of our favorites from Instagram! Give him a follow!

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cecil Grimes Cosplay (@cecilgrimescosplay) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cecil Grimes Cosplay (@cecilgrimescosplay) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cecil Grimes Cosplay (@cecilgrimescosplay) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cecil Grimes Cosplay (@cecilgrimescosplay) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cecil Grimes Cosplay (@cecilgrimescosplay) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cecil Grimes Cosplay (@cecilgrimescosplay) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cecil Grimes Cosplay (@cecilgrimescosplay) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cecil Grimes Cosplay (@cecilgrimescosplay) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cecil Grimes Cosplay (@cecilgrimescosplay) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cecil Grimes Cosplay (@cecilgrimescosplay) on

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here