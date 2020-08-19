Cosplay Spotlight: Chloe Dykstra

Today’s cosplay spotlight is on Chloe Dykstra. At one time, Chloe was a regular on the convention circuit. Often, if there was a cosplay contest, events were bringing Chloe in to judge them. She’s highly regarded for her cosplay and her expertise in the fandom!
Long before joining the team of cosplayers in Heroes of Cosplay, Chloe Dykstra made and exhibited a variety of cosplay characters. Characters include video game characters such as Lara Croft from Tomb Raider, Aela the Huntress from Skyrim, GLaDOS from Portal and Elizabeth from BioShock.
She has also cosplayed as a steampunk avatar from Minecraft, Doctor Who‘s Clara Oswald, and fem 11th Doctor. She also played the role of Triple H in a YouTube video by Max Landis called “Wrestling Isn’t Wrestling”. Dykstra produced and co-hosted the cosplay focused web series Just Cos.
Dykstra was featured in a Daily Dot article for her parody photo essay of Me In My Place pin-up blog photos.
Check out all of her images and be sure to follow her on Instagram!
View this post on Instagram
En route to #labyrinthofjareth. Eat you there! @lojmasquerade
View this post on Instagram
My lady vampire Labyrinth of Jareth costume, captured magically by @curiousjosh. Prismas obviously incoming.
View this post on Instagram
Rocking a @castlecorsetry cosplay today. Come find me and give me SpiderHugs! #SDCC2015
View this post on Instagram
SOUTH TEXAS HORROR CON. I don’t quite fit in here, but I tried! 😀 Come hang out at my booth! I have candy. :3
View this post on Instagram
I feel ridiculous. Black Cat: 90’s Swimsuit edition. #DragonCon
View this post on Instagram
Comic KHAAAAAAAAN (wearing @castlecorsetry with @aliciamariebody)
View this post on Instagram
Keep an eye out for me on the #SDCC floor or I might surprise you (and destroy your house). #Ssssssssss