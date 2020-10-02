Cosplay Spotlight: Daenerys, Game of Thrones Cosplay
Daenerys Targaryen, the Mother of Dragons (and a bunch of other names). She aserved a brief tenure as the de facto Queen of the Andals and the First Men and the twenty-first ruler of the Seven Kingdoms, after claiming the throne from her predecessor Cersei Lannister, who was killed in the Battle of King’s Landing. However, she was never formally crowned, nor did she sit upon the Iron Throne.
But these awesome ladies have claimed the throne with their amazing cosplay! Let’s check out some of the best Daenerys cosplay from Instagram! Let us know what you think in the comments below!
And more details about my Mad Daenerys. About the tussah silk with the gorgeous texture in the main dress, about the dragon-like back, and about the crown and the hairstyle. This crown was made from polymorph plastic. As some of you may remember from last year, I am not a fan of it. I left the crown inside my car between shootings, and part of it deformed because of the heat. Not something you want to happen to your customers’ ones. So I did some research. I tried several different materials, and I finally found some better options. And lighter, as well. The new crowns are made of different “bones”, built on a circlet. Due to their shape, they need to be adjusted on the final wearer. Having a wig or using the crown on its own can alter the angle of them, and if I glued them all…it might not adjust correctly. The bones are free to swing, so they perfectly adapt to the shape of what they’re worn on. They also can be moved: all forward to get a tiara-like effect, or evenly separated as you see here. With mine…I can’t do it and I regret it. Want to get yours? One is ready to ship in the shop, and for a nicer price than it was on Etsy! #daenerys #khaleesi #motherofdragons #daeneryscosplayer #daeneryscosplay #housetargaryen #daenerystargaryen #queendaenerys #daeneryshairstyle #daenerysstormbornofhousetargaryen #dragonqueen #daeneryscosplay #daeneryscostume #daenerysstormborm #gameofthrones #gameofthronescosplay #gotcosplay #gotcosplayer #iceanfire #winteriscoming #crown #headdress #queenoftheashes #villain #villainstyle
“You stand in the presence of Daenerys Stormborn of House Targaryen, rightful heir to the Iron Throne, rightful queen of the Andals and the First Men, protector of the Seven Kingdoms, the Mother of Dragons, the Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, the Unburnt, the Breaker of Chains.” #fuckaprincessimaking #GoT #daeneryscosplay #daenerystargaryen #cosplay #khaleesi #gameofthrones #motherofdragons #bendtheknee #breakerofchains #dracarys #lykyk
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ When I came to @warrenpaquet with this huge project we both agreed this looked a bit like something our idol @luisroyoofficial could paint and it became the codename of this picture . This photo means so much to me and we couldn’t wait to share it with you and hope you’ll like it as much as we do . @warrenpaquet helpers @reaver_cosplay + @unikorn_cos + @sweet_d_isaster + @mzcharlotterose @studio_fellkunst Inspired by @helenanikulina_art amazing fanart by @littlemoino and altered by me ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ #daenerys #daeneryscosplay #daenerystargaryen #daenerystargaryencosplay #motherofdragons #gotcosplay #gameofthronescosplay #gameofthrones #asongoficeandfire #asoiaf #drogon #viserion #rhaegal #dragonqueen #khaleesi #dracarys #houseofthedragon #housetargaryen #fireandblood #dragonqueen #babydragon #gotfanart #gameofthronesfanart #asongoficeandfirefanart #asoiaffanart #fantasy_portrature
I’m not a princess, I’m a khaleesi. We had a blast at the #dokomi in Düsseldorf. A very safe blast, with masks and distance, but we managed to take a few pictures in a nearby park. #dokomi2020 #gameofthrones #danaerystargaryen #daenerystargaryen #daenerys #daeneryscosplay #gameofthronescosplay #gotcosplay #got #germancosplayer #Germancosplay #silverhair #khaleesi #khaleesicosplay #cosplayersofinstagram #cosplay
I am very late to the game of thrones hype but I’ve always wanted to do a Daenerys cosplay and now that I am also a mother of 3 dragons i knew it was time. . . . . . . . . . . #cosplay #daeneryscosplay #yyc #gameofthronescosplay #khaleesi #gotscosplay #cosplaygirl #motherofdragons #daenerys #khaleesicosplay #gameofthrones #yyccosplay #cosplayer #cosplays
Cosplay Portrait Model is @thevhenix as Daenerys . . . . . . Proud supporter of the following @women.of.cosplay @starwarssteampunkuniverse @kidscancosplay @geekbootsmilitarynerds . . . . #gameofthrones #daenerystargaryen #daeneryscosplay #dragonqueen #cosplayportrait #portait #portraitphotography #headshot
В преддверии нового проекта решила вспомнить прошлогоднюю съемку, которую не публиковала здесь. Попробовала сделать свою вариацию на тему Дейенерис Таргариен из “Игры престолов”. Я не читала книги, но мне очень нравится сериал. Мне очень хотелось показать то, как постепенно меняется героиня, становясь сильнее. Духовно этот персонаж мне очень близок и приятен, поэтому образ был собран скорее для себя, чем для попадания во внешний облик актрисы. Автор фотографий @el_vesania #gameofthronescosplay #gameofthrones #daenerystargaryen #daeneryscosplay #originalcosplay #играпрестолов #дейенерис
Check Out Our Awesome Page Model!!! Be sure to follow, and show some page love for @wickedcatscosplay – “ℑ , , ℭ .” ~~~~~~~☆☆☆☆☆☆~~~~~~~ @warrenpaquet helpers @reaver_cosplay + @unikorn_cos + @sweet_d_isaster + @mzcharlotterose @studio_fellkunst Inspired by MOONBTCH fanart (deviantart) Brooches and lower belt printed by @3dfilamint ~~~~~~~☆☆☆☆☆☆~~~~~~~ #daenerys #daeneryscosplay #daenerystargaryen #daenerystargaryencosplay #motherofdragons #gotcosplay #gameofthronescosplay #gameofthrones #asongoficeandfire #asoiaf #drogon #viserion #rhaegal #dragonqueen #khaleesi #dracarys #houseofthedragon #housetargaryen #fireandblood #dragonqueen #babydragon #gotfanart #emiliaclarke #gameofthronesfanart #asongoficeandfirefanart #asoiaffanart ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Also Follow and Support Our Feature Pages Family!!! @extraordinary_men_of_cosplay @creative_cosplay_creations @best10cosplayer
My mood inspired me to do this edit. Am I angry? Mad? No? Picture had been taken by Sylwia from @foto_basnie by her smartphone as a backstage picture. It was such a great time! ❤️ #daeneryscosplay #daenerys #gameofthrones #graotron #targaryen #emiliaclarke #emiliaclarkeedit #emiliaclarkefans #gameofthronesmemes #grrmartin #fireandblood #houseofdragon
We are back home from our vacations and I couldn’t wait to edit the first picture it isn’t easy to find a location in germany that fits for daenerys (season 1 – season 6) but we tried our best I used some Photoshop magic to get a look that fits better to the character Photo by by BF Cosplay and edit by me #daeneryscosplay #dragonegg #Dany #daenerysstormborn #daenerystargaryenedit #daenerys #daenerystargaryen #dragon #drogon #gameofthrones #got #hbo #gameofthronescostume #gameofthronescosplay #photography #cosplayphotography
“Когда солнце встанет на западе и опустится на востоке. Когда высохнут моря и ветер унесёт горы, как листья….” Ph: @wingedwolf013 #GOT #GOTcosplay #gameofthrones #ASongofIceandFire #daenerystargaryen #daenerys #daeneryscosplay #dragon #book #cosplaygirl #russian_cosplay #hbo #играпрестоловкосплей #Дейнерис
I enjoy cosplaying Daenerys so much! It was a bit challenging to portray her bitch mode look from season 7.. But I still love the result Daenerys Stormborn: @simplylindacosplay Photographer: @maurice.jonas.fotografie #daenerys #daeneryscosplay #gameofthrones #gameofthronescosplay #targaryen #fireandblood #khaleesi #khaleesicosplay #khaldrogo #valarmorghulis #emiliaclarke #cosplayersofinsta #theartofcosplay #girlswhocosplay #got #comicccon
“If I look back I am lost.” I totally forgot how much I missed being Daenerys. She was my start for cosplay and will always have a special place in my heart. And now I have a lot of new pictures to post. #daenerys #daeneryscosplay #daenerystargaryen #gameofthrones #gameofthronescosplay #khaleesi #motherofdragons #cosplay #fantasy
“I’m no ordinary woman. My dreams come true.” Booking: https://www.sichtblick-fotografie.com/kontakt . @romis_kreativstudio You like it? Please leave a comment! . . #khaleesi #fairytale #portrait #portrait_vision #portrait_mood #fantasy #drogon #photosofyourfantasy #agameofthrones #daenerystargaryen #agameoftones #portrait_mood #got #dragon #sichtblickfotografie #daeneryscosplay #got #cosplay #cosplaydeutschland #dragonbaby #magic #model #fantasyshooting #bestofinstagram #daenerys #model #fotografinnaumburg #fantasyfotografie #viserion #rhaegal #drache #fireandblood
Saudades de quando os domingos eram sinônimo de Game of Thrones ♡ . : @loiscabrito . . . . . . . . . . . . #daenerystargaryen #daeneryscosplay #gameofthrones #ccxp #ccxp2019 #cosplayer #got #geek #nerd #emiliaclarke #targaryen #drogon #dragon #hbo #gameofthronescosplay #asoiaf #grrm #motherofdragons
