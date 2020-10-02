Cosplay Spotlight: Daenerys, Game of Thrones Cosplay

Daenerys Targaryen, the Mother of Dragons (and a bunch of other names). She aserved a brief tenure as the de facto Queen of the Andals and the First Men and the twenty-first ruler of the Seven Kingdoms, after claiming the throne from her predecessor Cersei Lannister, who was killed in the Battle of King’s Landing. However, she was never formally crowned, nor did she sit upon the Iron Throne.

But these awesome ladies have claimed the throne with their amazing cosplay! Let’s check out some of the best Daenerys cosplay from Instagram! Let us know what you think in the comments below!

View this post on Instagram : @dub.raw.a A post shared by Anastasia (@pretty_garden_inside_you) on Sep 30, 2020 at 10:45pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anastasia (@pretty_garden_inside_you) on Sep 19, 2020 at 4:37am PDT