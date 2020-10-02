Crooked Llama News

Cosplay Spotlight: Daenerys, Game of Thrones Cosplay

Daenerys Targaryen, the Mother of Dragons (and a bunch of other names). She aserved a brief tenure as the de facto Queen of the Andals and the First Men and the twenty-first ruler of the Seven Kingdoms, after claiming the throne from her predecessor Cersei Lannister, who was killed in the Battle of King’s Landing. However, she was never formally crowned, nor did she sit upon the Iron Throne.

But these awesome ladies have claimed the throne with their amazing cosplay! Let’s check out some of the best Daenerys cosplay from Instagram! Let us know what you think in the comments below!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

And more details about my Mad Daenerys. About the tussah silk with the gorgeous texture in the main dress, about the dragon-like back, and about the crown and the hairstyle. ⁠ ⁠ This crown was made from polymorph plastic. As some of you may remember from last year, I am not a fan of it. ⁠ I left the crown inside my car between shootings, and part of it deformed because of the heat. Not something you want to happen to your customers’ ones. ⁠ ⁠ So I did some research. I tried several different materials, and I finally found some better options. And lighter, as well. ⁠ The new crowns are made of different “bones”, built on a circlet. Due to their shape, they need to be adjusted on the final wearer. Having a wig or using the crown on its own can alter the angle of them, and if I glued them all…it might not adjust correctly. The bones are free to swing, so they perfectly adapt to the shape of what they’re worn on. They also can be moved: all forward to get a tiara-like effect, or evenly separated as you see here. With mine…I can’t do it and I regret it. ⁠ ⁠ Want to get yours? One is ready to ship in the shop, and for a nicer price than it was on Etsy!⁠ ⁠ ⁠ ⁠ ⁠ #daenerys #khaleesi #motherofdragons #daeneryscosplayer #daeneryscosplay #housetargaryen #daenerystargaryen #queendaenerys #daeneryshairstyle #daenerysstormbornofhousetargaryen #dragonqueen #daeneryscosplay #daeneryscostume #daenerysstormborm⁠ #gameofthrones #gameofthronescosplay #gotcosplay #gotcosplayer #iceanfire #winteriscoming #crown #headdress #queenoftheashes #villain #villainstyle

A post shared by Grimilde Malatesta (@grimildemalatesta) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

: @dub.raw.a

A post shared by Anastasia (@pretty_garden_inside_you) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ When I came to @warrenpaquet with this huge project we both agreed this looked a bit like something our idol @luisroyoofficial could paint and it became the codename of this picture . This photo means so much to me and we couldn’t wait to share it with you and hope you’ll like it as much as we do . @warrenpaquet helpers @reaver_cosplay + @unikorn_cos + @sweet_d_isaster + @mzcharlotterose @studio_fellkunst Inspired by @helenanikulina_art amazing fanart by @littlemoino and altered by me ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ #daenerys #daeneryscosplay #daenerystargaryen #daenerystargaryencosplay #motherofdragons #gotcosplay #gameofthronescosplay #gameofthrones #asongoficeandfire #asoiaf #drogon #viserion #rhaegal #dragonqueen #khaleesi #dracarys #houseofthedragon #housetargaryen #fireandblood #dragonqueen #babydragon #gotfanart #gameofthronesfanart #asongoficeandfirefanart #asoiaffanart #fantasy_portrature

A post shared by ~…☆Wicked Cats Cosplay☆…~ (@wickedcatscosplay) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

В преддверии нового проекта решила вспомнить прошлогоднюю съемку, которую не публиковала здесь. Попробовала сделать свою вариацию на тему Дейенерис Таргариен из “Игры престолов”. Я не читала книги, но мне очень нравится сериал. Мне очень хотелось показать то, как постепенно меняется героиня, становясь сильнее. Духовно этот персонаж мне очень близок и приятен, поэтому образ был собран скорее для себя, чем для попадания во внешний облик актрисы. Автор фотографий @el_vesania #gameofthronescosplay #gameofthrones #daenerystargaryen #daeneryscosplay #originalcosplay #играпрестолов #дейенерис

A post shared by Karina (@carine_hibou) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Check Out Our Awesome Page Model!!! Be sure to follow, and show some page love for @wickedcatscosplay – “ℑ , , ℭ .” ~~~~~~~☆☆☆☆☆☆~~~~~~~ @warrenpaquet helpers @reaver_cosplay + @unikorn_cos + @sweet_d_isaster + @mzcharlotterose @studio_fellkunst Inspired by MOONBTCH fanart (deviantart) Brooches and lower belt printed by @3dfilamint ~~~~~~~☆☆☆☆☆☆~~~~~~~ #daenerys #daeneryscosplay #daenerystargaryen #daenerystargaryencosplay #motherofdragons #gotcosplay #gameofthronescosplay #gameofthrones #asongoficeandfire #asoiaf #drogon #viserion #rhaegal #dragonqueen #khaleesi #dracarys #houseofthedragon #housetargaryen #fireandblood #dragonqueen #babydragon #gotfanart #emiliaclarke #gameofthronesfanart #asongoficeandfirefanart #asoiaffanart ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Also Follow and Support Our Feature Pages Family!!! @extraordinary_men_of_cosplay @creative_cosplay_creations @best10cosplayer

A post shared by (@sharingcosplay) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anastasia (@pretty_garden_inside_you) on

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *