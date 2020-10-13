Cosplay Spotlight: Elvira Cosplay
When it comes to Halloween and horror, nothing may be more iconic than Elvira, Mistress of the Dark. Elvira is one of the most iconic characters in the history of film and television and easily recognizable by people beyond the horror circle.
Elvira was associated with many products through the 1980s and 1990s, including Halloween costumes, comic books, action figures, trading cards, pinball machines, Halloween decor, model kits, calendars, perfume and dolls. Elvira appeared on the cover of Femme Fatales magazine five times. Her popularity reached its zenith with the release of the 1988 feature film Elvira: Mistress of the Dark, on whose script, written directly for the screen, Peterson collaborated with John Paragon and Sam Egan.
When you are this iconic, you are imitated. And the greatest form of flattery is the cosplay scene. The images below are a celebration of fans who praise an icon, Elvira.
Today is my birthday and I brought you this wonderful picture of my latest cosplay, Elvira, Mistress of the Dark by the one and only @onlygreencat taken at @vieccviennacomiccon I hope, I will age as well as her . #cosplay #cosplaygirl #elvira #elviracosplay #mistressofthedark #mistressofthedarkcosplay #viecc2019 @therealelvira
@samurai_jill “Do you smoke?” “Guess we’ll find out soon enough!” ⛓ . @jeffzoetvisuals and I recreated a few of the best scenes from Elvira: Mistress of the Dark, like the one where the townspeople tie her up and try to burn her We did some shots in a cemetery, but then we went to my house and took more there, like this one! And an Elvira lingerie style shoot, which I just posted the first photo from on my fan page Link in bio! . . . #elvira #elviracosplay #therealelvira #elviramistressofthedark #mistressofthedark #spooky #halloween #halloweeneveryday #thisishalloween #graveyard #cosplaymodel #cosplayerofinstagram #cosplaygirl #goth #gothgirl #halloweencostume #graveyardphotography #shibari #vampire #spookyseason #atmosphereaerosol #haunted #macabre #macabreart #hauntedhills #bonfire #witch #burnthewitch #burnher #fire
My name’s Elvira, but you can call me ‘tonight’ ☠️☠️⛓⚰️ And here’s the full reveal of my Elvira for #MistressMonday ! One of the best parts of this cosplay is I’ll never run out of one-liners and wisecracks to use as captions @therealelvira has the best sense of humor and it’s such an honor to emulate her! What was your first introduction to Elvira? Photography by @jeffzoetvisuals . . . . #elvira #elviracosplay #therealelvira #elviramistressofthedark #mistressofthedark #spooky #halloween #halloweeneveryday #thisishalloween #graveyard #cosplaymodel #cosplayerofinstagram #cosplaygirl #goth #gothgirl #halloweencostume #graveyardphotography #vampire #spookyseason #atmosphereaerosol #haunted #macabre #macabreart #hauntedhills
I’ve met a lot of ghosts in my time, but this is something completely different! ♀️ Forty years ago today Pac-Man was released in the USA! Pac-Man became the first true mega-hit video game in history, sparking “Pac-Man Fever” and catapulting the video game industry into mainstream culture. I had so much fun playing it in the arcade. Here’s a never before seen photo from Monster Bash 2018 at The Curtis Hotel. While exploring the video game floor I got to meet some very unusual ghosts. Fun Fact: Did you know that Pac-Man’s original name was ‘Puck-Man’? It was changed because Midway, Namco’s U.S. distributor, thought that vandals would alter the letter “P” to an “F”. Probably a smart move! Elvira, Mistress of the Dark by HeatherAfter Cosplay Photo by MartinArt Studio #HeatherAfter #cosplay #HeatherCosplay #HeatherAfterCosplay #cosplaygirl #cosplayer #costume #elvira #mistressofthedark #vampwithcamp #redlips #bighair #elviracostume #elviracosplay #cassandrapeterson #80s #vampire #horror #halloween #unpleasantdreams #TheCurtisHotel #CurtisHotel #PACMAN40th #Pacman #Midway #ghost
“Mistress of the dark” As #HALLOWEEN is approaching, let’s celebrate with this awesome cosplay photo of one of my all time favorite characters of all time – @elvira.mistressofthedark !!!! This woman definitely changed my life with her hot goth looks, brave loyal heart and wits sharper than the knife she carried on her belt She managed to combine hot, tough, funny and dark all at the same time!!!! What a cocktail!!!!! I’ll have some of that! Photo by richard_marz @richard_marz_photography ♥️♥️
From our #elvira inspired sessions @gingerpagetx Muah @stache_and_lash #elviramistressofthedark #elviracosplay #halloween #halloweenpinup #portrait #halloweenportraits #spiderweb #horror #sheer #fortworthphotographer #dynamitedames #dynamitedamesphotography #dynamitedamesstudio #instadaily #instagood #pinup #pinupgirl #pinupstyle #pinupmodel #halloweenpinup #spookypinup #goth #gothgirl #gothaesthetic #gothphotography
From our #elvira inspired sessions @vforvermuth #elviramistressofthedark #elviracosplay #halloween #halloweenpinup #portrait #halloweenportraits #spiderweb #horror #sheer #fortworthphotographer #dynamitedames #dynamitedamesphotography #dynamitedamesstudio #instadaily #instagood #pinup #pinupgirl #pinupstyle #pinupmodel #halloweenpinup #spookypinup #goth #gothgirl #gothaesthetic #gothphotography
“How’s your head?” “Haven’t has any complaints yet.” #elviramistressofthedark #elviracosplay
It’s October already?! Or is it day 172i3rlz2 of March? I’ve lost track. Enjoy some photos of my Elvira cosplay taken a couple of years back. I know I am… Photos by Terry Ewald Photography @tlewald #october #firstdayofoctober #halloweenmonth #allthehalloweenthings #spoopy #spoopyseason #fall #autumn #whatyearisit #elvira #elviracosplay #elviramistressofthedark #mistressofthedark #cosplay #costume
My Cosplay of Elvira Mistress Of The Dark #elvira #halloween #cassandrapeterson #repost #queenofhalloween #horror #mistressofthedark #80s #pinupgirlclothing #coutureforeverybody #goth #cosplay #darkgirl #scaryfarm #pinup #makeup #horrorfan #kreepsville #spooky #art #horrormovies #gothic #screamqueen #halloweenmakeup #kreepsville666 #gothgirl #cosplayer #elviracosplay #elvirasmoviemacabre #pinupgirl
“Unpleasant dreams…” Happy Birthday to the Queen of Halloween, @therealelvira! Thank you for being the smart, funny, and badass childhood icon I needed. : @jasonlaboyphotography #cosplay #cosplayer #womenofcosplay #elvira #elviramistressofthedark #elviramistressofthedarkcosplay #mistressofthedark #elviracosplay #katsucon #katsucon2020
1 or 2? #elviramistressofthedark #elviracosplay #elviramistressofthedarkcosplay #mistress
I know I say this all the time but damn I miss cons! Photo one @wamser_photography Photos 2 & 3 @jravensong #sinistercreaturecon #elvira #elviramistressofthedark #elviracosplay #womenofcosplay #horror #horrormovies #halloween #creepy #scary #horrorfan #horrorfilms #horrorlover #spooky #scarystories #cultfilms #popculture
Elvira, Mistress of the Dark by @gogo_incognito ……. Please also support our Page Models: @joecoltoncosplay @blackbettiecosplays @dangerkittencosplay @deathtakesprecedence @jessica_felice @kikirosecosplay @leairis_artsy_stuff @livicolecosplay @misshydecosplay @nikkigeeks @penny_lane_cosplay @rincosplaynyc @sarabridget00 @shapeshiftingprincess @steelgirlcosplay @quirkyquinnie @magic_mo_cosplay @abbythesmallfry @kitsunekuma Honorary Page Model: @princessjazzcosplay ……. Spreading Cosplay Postivity with: @curvy_curvy_cosplayers @extraordinary_men_of_cosplay @gamegirlscentral @realleagueofjustice ……. #elvira #elviracosplay #elviramistressofthedark #mistressofthedark #horror #horrormovies #hostess #withcraft #ladyinblack #cassandrapeterson
Getting ready to watch a horror film for Halloween. Luckily, @irelandreid has perfected being Elvira. If I get too scared, I can just bring to mind some of her one-liners. Anybody else wtching a horror film today? . . . . . . #nycc #nycccosplay #newyork #convention #conventioncosplay #cosplay #cosplayer #cosplayphotography #cosplayersofinstagram #cosplaygirls #cosplaygirlsofinstagram #girlswhocosplay #a6000 #30mm #horror #horrorcosplay #elvira #elviracosplay #mistressofthedark #irelandreid
