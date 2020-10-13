Cosplay Spotlight: Elvira Cosplay

Crooked Llama News

When it comes to Halloween and horror, nothing may be more iconic than Elvira, Mistress of the Dark.  Elvira is one of the most iconic characters in the history of film and television and easily recognizable by people beyond the horror circle.

Elvira was associated with many products through the 1980s and 1990s, including Halloween costumes, comic books, action figures, trading cards, pinball machines, Halloween decor, model kits, calendars, perfume and dolls. Elvira appeared on the cover of Femme Fatales magazine five times. Her popularity reached its zenith with the release of the 1988 feature film Elvira: Mistress of the Dark, on whose script, written directly for the screen, Peterson collaborated with John Paragon and Sam Egan.

When you are this iconic, you are imitated.  And the greatest form of flattery is the cosplay scene.  The images below are a celebration of fans who praise an icon, Elvira.

 

@samurai_jill “Do you smoke?” “Guess we’ll find out soon enough!” ⛓ . @jeffzoetvisuals and I recreated a few of the best scenes from Elvira: Mistress of the Dark, like the one where the townspeople tie her up and try to burn her We did some shots in a cemetery, but then we went to my house and took more there, like this one! And an Elvira lingerie style shoot, which I just posted the first photo from on my fan page Link in bio! . . . #elvira #elviracosplay #therealelvira #elviramistressofthedark #mistressofthedark #spooky #halloween #halloweeneveryday #thisishalloween #graveyard #cosplaymodel #cosplayerofinstagram #cosplaygirl #goth #gothgirl #halloweencostume #graveyardphotography #shibari #vampire #spookyseason #atmosphereaerosol #haunted #macabre #macabreart #hauntedhills #bonfire #witch #burnthewitch #burnher #fire

My name’s Elvira, but you can call me ‘tonight’ ☠️☠️⛓⚰️ And here’s the full reveal of my Elvira for #MistressMonday ! One of the best parts of this cosplay is I’ll never run out of one-liners and wisecracks to use as captions @therealelvira has the best sense of humor and it’s such an honor to emulate her! What was your first introduction to Elvira? Photography by @jeffzoetvisuals . . . . #elvira #elviracosplay #therealelvira #elviramistressofthedark #mistressofthedark #spooky #halloween #halloweeneveryday #thisishalloween #graveyard #cosplaymodel #cosplayerofinstagram #cosplaygirl #goth #gothgirl #halloweencostume #graveyardphotography #vampire #spookyseason #atmosphereaerosol #haunted #macabre #macabreart #hauntedhills

I’ve met a lot of ghosts in my time, but this is something completely different! ‍♀️ Forty years ago today Pac-Man was released in the USA! Pac-Man became the first true mega-hit video game in history, sparking “Pac-Man Fever” and catapulting the video game industry into mainstream culture. I had so much fun playing it in the arcade. Here’s a never before seen photo from Monster Bash 2018 at The Curtis Hotel. While exploring the video game floor I got to meet some very unusual ghosts. Fun Fact: Did you know that Pac-Man’s original name was ‘Puck-Man’? It was changed because Midway, Namco’s U.S. distributor, thought that vandals would alter the letter “P” to an “F”. Probably a smart move! Elvira, Mistress of the Dark by HeatherAfter Cosplay Photo by MartinArt Studio #HeatherAfter #cosplay #HeatherCosplay #HeatherAfterCosplay #cosplaygirl #cosplayer #costume #elvira #mistressofthedark #vampwithcamp #redlips #bighair #elviracostume #elviracosplay #cassandrapeterson #80s #vampire #horror #halloween #unpleasantdreams #TheCurtisHotel #CurtisHotel #PACMAN40th #Pacman #Midway #ghost

“How’s your head?” “Haven’t has any complaints yet.” #elviramistressofthedark #elviracosplay

1 or 2? #elviramistressofthedark #elviracosplay #elviramistressofthedarkcosplay #mistress

Elvira, Mistress of the Dark by @gogo_incognito ……. Please also support our Page Models: @joecoltoncosplay @blackbettiecosplays @dangerkittencosplay @deathtakesprecedence @jessica_felice @kikirosecosplay @leairis_artsy_stuff @livicolecosplay @misshydecosplay @nikkigeeks @penny_lane_cosplay @rincosplaynyc @sarabridget00 @shapeshiftingprincess @steelgirlcosplay @quirkyquinnie @magic_mo_cosplay @abbythesmallfry @kitsunekuma Honorary Page Model: @princessjazzcosplay ……. Spreading Cosplay Postivity with: @curvy_curvy_cosplayers @extraordinary_men_of_cosplay @gamegirlscentral @realleagueofjustice ……. #elvira #elviracosplay #elviramistressofthedark #mistressofthedark #horror #horrormovies #hostess #withcraft #ladyinblack #cassandrapeterson

Mistress of the dark @beatrizmarianophotography is drop dead gorgeous in Vendetta liquid lipstick for her @therealelvira inspired look.

Mistress of the dark @beatrizmarianophotography giving the perfect @therealelvira vibes in Vendetta liquid lipstick.

