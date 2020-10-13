Cosplay Spotlight: Elvira Cosplay

When it comes to Halloween and horror, nothing may be more iconic than Elvira, Mistress of the Dark. Elvira is one of the most iconic characters in the history of film and television and easily recognizable by people beyond the horror circle.

Elvira was associated with many products through the 1980s and 1990s, including Halloween costumes, comic books, action figures, trading cards, pinball machines, Halloween decor, model kits, calendars, perfume and dolls. Elvira appeared on the cover of Femme Fatales magazine five times. Her popularity reached its zenith with the release of the 1988 feature film Elvira: Mistress of the Dark, on whose script, written directly for the screen, Peterson collaborated with John Paragon and Sam Egan.

When you are this iconic, you are imitated. And the greatest form of flattery is the cosplay scene. The images below are a celebration of fans who praise an icon, Elvira.

