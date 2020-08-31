Cosplay Spotlight: Eugenia Haruno Bellomia

Today’s cosplay spotlight is on Eugenia Haruno Bellomia. Check out all of her amazing cosplay and be sure to give her a follow on Instagram!
Cindy Aurum 💕🔥 #cosplay #cosplaycostume #cosplayer #finalfantasycosplay
Cloud.. you think i’m cute with this outfit? 🤭🐝🐝 Tifa “Honeybee in” version! 🍯 do you like it? 😍🌸 It’s so funny! Wig: @chromatus_cosplay #tifalockhart #finalfantasyremake #finalfantasy7 #finalfantasy7remake #tifalockhartcosplay #tifafinalfantasy #cosplay #cosplayer #blackhair
TADAN!!!! Sonia from Pokémon Sword/Shield! (i prefer Sword 👀✨⚔️) And you? What’s your favorite? And MOST IMPORTANT: WHAT’S YOUR FAVORITE POKÉMON?! 😏Let me know in the comment below! ⬇️❤️ (What do you think is mine?💜) #pokemonswordshield #pokèmon #soniapokemon #pokemoncosplay #nintendoswitch
Moon.. Shine down! 🌙🌚 Are you scared? 🐺 The faux fur is by : @spirithoods Ph: @fotomania.biz
I’m an Angel… I swear 🖤🌹 Thanks to @fotomania.biz for the AWESOME photoset! ❤️ 😭 You want see all the pics? 😍
