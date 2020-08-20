Cosplay Spotlight: Holly Wolf

Today’s cosplay spotlight is on Holly Wolf. Holly is everywhere and doing everything. Holly is a self-described gamer, cosplayer and nerd. Plus, she’s a Playboy Playmate.
This avid gamer and cosplayer loves to stay at home to catch up on her favourite shows, such as My Hero Academia and the Fate Series, while creating her next cosplay project in her spare time. Holly is known for several of her cosplays, including several renditions of Zelda from The Legend Of Zelda, and Cammy from Street Fighter.
With a passion for cosplay and traveling to conventions all over the world, Holly Wolf’s cosplay projects have reached audiences from multiple continents around the globe. The news site Vice has publsihed a cosplay article reaching over 15 million people worldwide, and she has co-hosted a gaming show on Playboy.com titled “The Rabbit’s Arcade”. Holly also runs 2 Youtube channels, one for her cosplays construction, vlogs, gaming and hauls, with her secondary channel for gardening and home improvment.
You can also find Holly streaming weekly on Twitch as a partnered streamer, and catch her creating cosplay content on her Patreon.
Source: HollyWolf.ca
Check out some of her images and YouTube videos below. Plus, follow her on Instagram!
View this post on Instagram
Toss a coin to your Witcher, living in self isolation 🖤🤪 . Amazing images by @kameraninja taken during #katsucon2020 #sclass . Today I’ve been working on uploading so much new content to Patreon, and downloading new gorgeous sets I shot before all this crazy went down.. thank goodness I shoot months ahead. 🎉
View this post on Instagram
Some Freddy booty this Thanksgiving weekend 🎃 And yes, I’m Canadian.. DONT TELL ME ITS NOT THANKSGIVING OK 🤣😑😛
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
THIS IS A COMPLETELY UNEDITED IMAGE of my Cindy Aurum cosplay….I am that OBSESSED with how amazing @jeromeghamilton is at photography I’m sorry I had to share this… set to be edited soon for Patreon… BUT MY GOD PHOTOS SHOULD LOOK THIS GOOD IN THE FIRST PLACE… when photographers can produce this perfect of an image you don’t need photoshop.. well maybe a little 😉 (my foundation was a little dark I keep getting paler.. if that’s possible who knows) #cindy #ff15 #nophotoshop #videogame #gamer #cosplay #cosplayer #cosplaygirl #vegas #ghosttown #desert