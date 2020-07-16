Cosplay Spotlight: iCata, Catalina Salazar, Chile’s eSports TV Personality

In today’s cosplay spotlight, we’re headed down to South America to highlight Catalina Salazar, or as her fans know her, iCata. She’s a television personality in Chile and an avid cosplayer.

Catalina is 24 years old. Along with being a tv host, she’s active on Twitch, playing mostly on PC, but also loves Nintendo and PS4 games. The Chilean native speaks both Spanish and English and studies Japanese!

Catalina’s style appeals to her fan base of gamers and cosplayers and convention-goers.

You can follow iCata (Catalina) on her Instagram! Check out her amazing cosplay below!

