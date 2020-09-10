Cosplay Spotlight: Kalinka Fox
Today’s cosplay spotlight is on Kalinka Fox. She describes herself as “I’m a little bit of a cosplayer and a little bit of a model.” Her costumes are top-notch and the photography is excellent. Enjoy and be sure to give her a follow on Instagram!
This is what happens when you don't pay back Jabba's money😱🐸 Always wanted to cosplay #SlaveLeia I am so happy that @ari_anna.workshop finally helped me with the look ✨ what do you think? Is it fit me? 🙈 Go and pay Jabba back on my p🍬treon page in September to get your Leia✨ and extra 🔥🔥🔥 content is waiting for you on ONLFNS link in bio
Didn't receive your acceptance letter to Hogwarts?😱🦉 If you were born between 1985 and 1998, remember that your letter never came because Voldemort wiped out the Ministry's records of muggle born wizards☝️ More Hermione pics on ONLFNS page link in bio❤️ P. S. – how you wasted your summer? 🌚
Tomb Raider because badass isn't an official job title😎 I don't know why, but for some reason I still love PS-1 look and graphic of Lara✨ do you feel the same? Last week to get this set, hurry up! P❤️treon link in bio 🔥🔥🔥 Beautiful picture by my friend @milliganvick #tombrider #Laracroft #laracroftcosplay #tombridercosplay #gamecosplay
Full set on p❤️treon in July, less than 2 weeks left☝️ Not so long ago I have started having a problem with cosplay😶 Before that I thought that yeah, everything is great – dressing as a character, makeup, new locations for photoshoots, a whole new world🔥 But there was still a feeling of emptiness and I couldn’t understand where it was coming from. But finally, I realized: I don’t get a chance to dive deep into the favorite fictional world. I used to be a fangirl before. I cosplayed not as much and only my favorite characters, about whom I knew everything. And now, that the world is full of titles and demands for new cosplays, I don’t get a chance to get to know that “fictional world”. One character comes after another, and there are so many of them that I make more than 3 cosplays a month, with each character having a different source. As you can imagine, I can’t fully play through three games every month and fall in love with everyone who you ask me to cosplay😔 I want to pause this race for new titles (and, sadly, such race for hyped characters is required for many people to be popular in cosplay nowadays). Now I am very into Star Wars. It is a huge world full of interesting characters, a marvelous culture and so much I still don’t know🤩 I am very inspired by everything I find out every day and I have already made a list of characters who I want to cosplay in the nearest time. So for the next half a year please expect a lot of content connected to the Star Wars and things that I really like. I want to take a break from countless different worlds and just dive into one, fully❤️ Become a part of resistance or allure you to the dark side with cookies🌚 I hope you can support me! If you’re not a fan of the Star Wars, I offer you to dive into this world with me and find something for yourself in it🎉 #reystarwars #starwarscosplay #reyskywalker #reycosplay
When I looked at her… I saw myself. Happy to show the result of our shooting, guys. I have a lot of pictures, stay turned 🔥🔥🔥 Suggest me more character that I won't dare to make s*xy🌚 Photo by @milliganvick Dragon by @l_props #howtotrainyourdragon #astridcosplay #astrid #dragon #cosplay #cartooncosplay #httyd
The evil queens are the princesses that were never saved 🦇 LOVE Maleficent!!! Not the movie 😖 but her look!!! Elegant! Graceful! Fascinating! Hope to make cosplay in the forest next year, and now here is a teaser of damaged queen dress 😱 you will see the design soon! For full set AS ALWAYS you can click the link in bio
My main page was disabled, I appreciate any help with shotouts!😞 Some girls returned their pages for money, just imagine, free social media block your page to get your money😓 omg!! I can still see more erotic content in Instagram, don't know what they want from my unfortunate page, I tried to make just selfies and not sexy things. Grrrr