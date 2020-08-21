Cosplay Spotlight: Laura Gilbert, She’s Practically Margot Robbie’s Twin!

Today’s cosplay spotlight is on Australian, Laura Gilbert. You may immediately think, no that’s Margot Robbie! Nope, but they could almost be twins! She’s become huge in the cosplay world because of just how uncanny it is that she looks just like Margot. Laura is also an avid gamer.
Check out all of her images below!
Be sure to follow Laura on Instagram!
View this post on Instagram
DEBUTED MY BOP HARLEY QUINN YESTERDAY! ✨ I was so happy with how it turned out I almost cried…or maybe it was the pure exhaustion from lack of sleep finishing it 😅 There are loads of changes I’d like to make in future and it’s not 100% screen accurate yet, but overall I’m really thrilled with it and I hope you enjoy it! 🥰 I’ll be sure to post a YouTube video on where I got everything soon! 👊 Huge shoutout to the lovely @wainreddo.ph for this incredible little shoot we squeezed in! 😇 I met her in my hotel lobby before leaving for the con and I’m amazed at what she has created in such a limiting environment! 👏 What a good egg 🥚 Having such an incredible time at @superfestcl 💁🏼♀️ Today is our LAST day 😱 Its gone so quick but it’s been so much fun! 🥳 Super excited to explore Santiago with my new friends tomorrow 🖤 #harleyquinn #cosplay #harleyquinncosplay #bop #birdsofprey #bopcosplay #bopharleyquinn #birdsofpreycosplay #birdsofpreyharleyquinn #convention #chile #santiago #margotrobbie #birdsofpreymovie
View this post on Instagram
Me posing with yet ANOTHER new indoor plant I brought home 🙃 Have a flashback to bombshell Poison Ivy shot by the magnificent @neildixonphoto 📸 This shoot smashed so many of my comfort zones and also stained a lot of my things green 😂 No ragrets 👊 Hope you’re all having a lovely week! 🖤 Hair and makeup by the marvellous @missmariel 💄 #poisonivy #cosplay #poisonivycosplay #dcbombshells #bombshellivy #cosplayer #bombshellpoisonivy #green #bodypaint #dcbombshellscosplay #lingerie #garden #ivy
View this post on Instagram
“Welcome to Arkham Asylum B-man! I’ve been expecting you!” 🤡 Thank you so much to everyone that joined my Monday cosplay stream last night! 🥰 We played Batman Arkham City and I struggled with stealth missions 😂 Please feel free to follow my Twitch for future notifications on when I’m next live! 👏 Link to my channel is in bio ✨ I may be a little absent from Twitch this next week or so as I’m MOVING OUT 🤯 Not going to lie, I’m really nervous and a little stressed out…but still super excited for this next life chapter 🥳 Shoutout to the lovely Thrash from stream for buying this cosplay from my Amazon Wishlist 😇 It turned out way better than I anticipated! 🤓 Sending hugs 🖤 #harleyquinn #harleyquinncosplay #cosplay #cosplaygirl #cosplayer #batman #batmanarkham #arkhamasylum #batmanarkhamasylum #twitch #streamer #twitchstreamer #gamergirl #gaming #dc #dccomics #dcuniverse
View this post on Instagram
Being a little reindeer coz that’s Christmasy right? 🦌🎄 – Have another throwback to another of last years Christmas shoots 😇 Didn’t organise any Christmas cosplays this year, but I’m excited to debut my BOP Harley in January 2020! 👏 Sending hugs 🖤 #doe #deer #christmas #cosplay #cosplaygirl #christmascosplay #reindeer Photo by @beethyphotography
View this post on Instagram
Side by side: SHEGO 💚 Decided I’m going to reminisce on some of this years cosplays with a side by side series 🤓 Shego was so fun and super comfy! 🙏 Badass villain girls are my absolute favourite to cosplay 😌 Sending hugs! 💚 Photo by @bencalvertphoto 📸 #shego #shegocosplay #sidebyside #cosplaysidebyside #cosplay #cosplaygirl #kimpossible #kimpossiblecosplay #cosplayersofinstagram #cosplayer #disney
View this post on Instagram
Vintage selfie 💋 Thank you for all the kind comments on my Marilyn Monroe beautiful people! 😇 One thing I loved about this cosplay was discovering I was properly comfortable in my own skin 🙈 What I mean by that is a lot of cosplays I choose require me to look relatively fit and slim, as that is reflective of my normal body type 🤷🏼♀️ Over the past few months, my love for burgers, and lack of time for a proper gym schedule, has given me a little bit more “cuddle” than my normal physique 🙈 With Marilyn, I was able to embrace my newfound curves whilst still feeling equally – if not more – sexy 😌 I’ve always been guilty of bashing myself up over my weight and body, but this was so refreshing to actually love myself! 💁🏼♀️ – I hope this message isn’t taken the wrong way…I’m well aware that I’m a healthy weight, but in these situations it’s really all about how you FEEL and perceive yourself to be 🙏 If you experience similar feelings, you’re not alone! 🌻 You are beautiful, healthy, and loved for exactly who you are…not to mention, your body is doing a fantastic job on what it was designed to do; hold your wonderful soul! 🥰 Hope you all had a lovely weekend! 🖤 HMUA by the lovely @diannemurphymua 💄 #marilynmonroe #marilynmonroecosplay #cosplay #1950s #cosplaygirl #vintage #pinup #pinupgirl #pinupmodel
View this post on Instagram
Who is your favourite Pokémon girl? 😇 I love May! 🎀 Feel free to check out my Patreon for high-res backgrounds, prints, vlogs and photosets of this cosplay and many others! 💁🏼♀️ I’ve recently made an archive of all photosets, vlogs and wallpapers so you can enjoy ALL of my Patreon work to date 😘 Just wrapped up filming an exciting new project 😍 Can’t wait to share with you all what it is! 🙈 One of the videos we shot involved me making super cute pancakes but I was SO bad at flipping them 🤦🏼♀️ Still yummy though! 🥞 Sending you all love and positivity 🖤 Photo by the incredible @bencalvertphoto 📸 #pokemon #nursejoy #nursejoycosplay #pokemoncosplay
View this post on Instagram
Always classy, never trashy, but just a little bit sassy 😘 – 📸 @natashar0se
View this post on Instagram
Spidey time 😈 Finally got around to shooting my Mary Jane! 😍 Full high res set can be found on my Patreon 🙌 Link in my bio 😘 @sldixonphoto did such an amazing job shooting this! 📸 Despite smoking up his entire garage, the shoot was effortless 😂 Suit design is by the ever so talented @brandonogilberto 🙏 Check out his stuff if you haven’t already! 😇 I had the design printed at @zentaizone 🤘 Sending you all love and positivity! 🖤
View this post on Instagram
Sugar, spice, and everything nice! 🦄 DREAM TEAM ASSEMBLE 🙌 So honoured to have beautiful beans by my side for this wicked shoot 😇 @natashar0se made the most beautiful Blossom and @bansheebitch was such a badass Buttercup! 😍 So much fun being able to shoot with some of my closest friends 🙏 Not going to lie, there has NEVER been a better casting 💁🏼♀️ We suited each of our Powerpuff Girl characters PERFECTLY 🙊 It was kind of spooky actually 😅 Super stoked with how our personalities were reflected in the shots! 🤩 All out group photos can be found on my Patreon! 😘 Link is in my bio 🤓 Hope you’re all having a great week friends! 🖤 Photography by THE @beethyphotography 📸 Dresses by the incredible @catalystlatex 👗 Lighting by the goodest @mattywendo64 💡 @cartoonnetworkofficial @powerpuffgirls #powerpuffgirls #bubbles #blossom #buttercup #PPG #powerpuffgirlscosplay
View this post on Instagram
That’s a wrap 😽 Thanks so much to everyone who said hi over the course of Sydney Comic-Con this weekend 😸 I was so STOKED with how my Batman Returns Catwoman was received 😻 I absolutely LOVE cosplaying her! 🙀 Definitely not the last time either…I have so many upgrades planned! 😼 Sending you all love, hugs and positivity 🖤 Cowl by the amazing @reevzfx 🙌 #batmanreturns #catwoman #michellepfeiffer #cowl #cosplay #catwomancosplay #batman
View this post on Instagram
I never thought I could ever look this awesome 😱 A magical shot by the lovely @stevenshillingphotography the other day 🙌 The smoulder is so strong 😂 I fly up to the Gold Coast tomorrow morning! ✈️ Nearly finished packing my bag 🙈 There is just so much to take for my costume, I nearly forgot my nail polish! 😳 Have a lovely day everybody 🖤