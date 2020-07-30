Cosplay Spotlight: LeeAnna Vamp

Today’s cosplay spotlight is on LeeAnna Vamp! Well know in the horror and The Walking Dead fandom, her cosplay is… well… killer!
LeeAnna Vamp is also known for appearing in Ghosted, Pool Party Massacre, Con Man, SyFy’s Cosplay Melee and her “Frightfully fun show for all ages”, The Fiends – Best Fiends Forever.
She is actively working on many of her own projects in film, podcasts and more. Because of her look and her name, she is considered the Vampiress of our time. LeeAnna loves everything Fantasy, Sci Fi, and Horror and thoroughly enjoys meeting her fans at comic and horror conventions.
Check out her images from Instagram below!
