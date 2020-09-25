Cosplay Spotlight: Lisa Mancini

View this post on Instagram

Aye boy, you wanna be my Jon Solo?⁣ 😘 ⁣ Full set available in my ᴮᶦᵒ ⁣⁣🐲 ⁣⁣ Photography: @fotobyryan⁣ Cosplay/Design: By Me⁣ ⁣⁣ #daenerystargaryen #daeneryscosplay #daenerys #slaveleia #starwarscosplay #princessleia #princessleiacosplay #emiliaclarke #starwarsart #gameofthronescosplay #gameofthronesedit