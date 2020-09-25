Cosplay Spotlight: Lisa Mancini
Today’s cosplay spotlight is on Lisa Mancini. Lisa’s got a super-diverse resume of cosplays that cover just about every genre. On top of that, her costumes are extremely detailed and excellently though out. Check out all of her images below! Follow our Cosplay page on Instagram @CosplayOnCrookedLlama and be sure to follow Lisa too @Lisa.Mancinerh
Aye boy, you wanna be my Jon Solo? 😘 Full set available in my ᴮᶦᵒ 🐲 Photography: @fotobyryan Cosplay/Design: By Me #daenerystargaryen #daeneryscosplay #daenerys #slaveleia #starwarscosplay #princessleia #princessleiacosplay #emiliaclarke #starwarsart #gameofthronescosplay #gameofthronesedit
Pikachu I choose you ⚡️😊💕! If you could have ANY ONE Pokémon in real life, which would it be? 👀 I’ll be adding a bunch of selfies of this look later in bio link for digi eggs and up. #pikachu #pikachucosplay #pokemoncosplay #pokemongo #pokemoncards #animecosplay #pigtails
Who is your Game of Thrones husband or wife? Mine’s deff Khal Drogo or Jorah (10/10 wouldn’t of friend zoned him LOL) 😂💕 I feel so pretty in Daenerys’ Qarth outfit. I have so many Daenerys cosplays planned, she has the best wardrobe. Thank you to @pompiliophotography for bringing this vision to life! Photography: @pompiliophotography #daenerys #daenerystargaryen #daeneryscosplay #emiliaclarke #targaryen #gameofthronescosplay #motherofdragons #khaleesi #daenerysstormborn #daenerystargaryencosplay
Hi there, I’m the Dark Magician Girl! 💕☺️ I enjoy long walks on the beach and sending mean boys to the shadow realm. 😤 Photography: @concrunch Cosplay: By Me Staff: @propprintcess #yugiohcosplay #darkmagiciangirl #yugiohcommunity #yugiohcards #yugiohduellinks #yugiohduelmonsters #yugiohcard #yugiohtcg
Looking forward to doing a proper shoot of this Baby Doll look from Sucker Punch now that I have a katana! 👊🏻🗡 Just uploaded a bunch of selfies to Patre0n (link in bio) 💕 #suckerpunch #suckerpunchcosplay #babydoll #babydollcosplay #zacksnyder #emilybrowning #katana #schoolgirl #schoolgirlstyle
Shot the absolute CUTEST set with @jessakidding as my Raven at Katsucon. Thank you @bquezadapd for your photography skills! Here is just a selfie preview for now 🙏😊💕 I have so much new content to get through! #teentitans #teentitanscosplay #starfirecosplay #starfire #ravencosplay #katsucon2020 #katsucon
Mushrooms are red, 🍄 The spiny shell is blue, 💙 Please like this photo, 🥺 The Instagram algorithm is poo. 💩 Photography: @concrunch Costume & Design: By Me #princesspeachcosplay #princesspeach #nintendocosplay #supermariobros #ardawigs #mushroomkingdom #mariokart #nintendo64 #supersmashbrosultimate #supersmash
After Halloween I plan to get back into streaming games and maybe even photo editing on my Twitch account (link in bio) 🎮Here is a composite edit I did of my Wraith cosplay. SWIPE FOR BEFORE PHOTO 👀 What games should I play? 😎 Photography: @fotobyryan Cosplay & edit: By Me #apexlegends #apexlegendscosplay #wraith #wraithcosplay #apexlegend #beforeandafter #composite #apex #apexlegendsfanart
Everybody pick up your brushes. It’s time to make some happy accidents with Boob Ross! 😂🎨🐿 I really love Bob Ross. The more I think about it, the more I realize he was probably my soul mate. A talented painter with an abundance of squirrel friends. Rest easy my man. 😔💕 #bobross #bobrosscosplay #bobrossmemes #bobrosspainting #afrohair #landscapepainting #funnycosplay #halloweencostume #parody #bobrosscostume #petsquirrel #oilpainting #genderbendcosplay
I love you 3000 🥺💕 Thank you @likingcosplay for the awesome Avengers End Game Black Widow suit! I did a full review on this cosplay on my YouTube (link in bio). I really need to get my butt making more videos. If anyone has any requests, holla! #blackwidowcosplay #natasharomanoff #natasharomanoffcosplay #avengerscosplay #avegenersendgame #blackwidow #marvelcosplay #likingcosplay #iloveyou3000 #blackwidowmovie #blackwidowmarvel
Sugar. Spice. And everything nice. These were the ingredients chosen to make the perfect little girl. But Professor Utonium accidentally added an EXTRA INGREDIENT to the concoction…. CHEMICAL X. 😤😳😵 Who is your favourite Power Puff Girl!? #powerpuffgirls #powerpuffgirl #powerpuffgirlscosplay #buttercup #blossom #bubbles #childhood #nostalgia #powerpuffyourself #thepowerpuffgirls
Cosplayed as one of those chicks who attend Boots & Hearts 🤠💕 This set is up on my Patreon for all tiers, enjoy! Photography: @rongejon #cowgirl #western #westernfashion #westernwear #saloon #cowgirlstyle #gonnaridetillicantnomore #cowboyhat #jeanshorts #westernstyle
Ayeee boy, lemme smash dem pots! 😛🧚🏻♀️ This exclusive Link boudoir set is available on Patreon for the month of May (link in bio). Second set coming soon 💕 Photography: @timbermingham #link #linkcosplay #nintendocosplay #zeldacosplay #legendofzelda #cosplaygirl #zeldacosplay #nintendogirl #legendofzeldacosplay
Star Wars day is this Saturday 🎉 (May the 4th!) Come celebrate at @therecroomca with @the.sean.ward.show by buying a ticket to support Make a Wish Foundation! 🙂 I am torn as to what cosplay I should wear… 👀🤷🏼♀️ Photography: @acariah Costume: by Me #starwarsday2019 #starwars #starwarscosplay #darthmaul #darthmaulcosplay #sithlord #mehron #mehronmakeup #starwarscelebration
How I imagined Bowsette would actually look… 🥺🐢 Throwback to my very FIRST cosplay. It’s crazy to see how much I’ve learned since then. I thought I’d try it on one last time before tossing er. #tbt #bowser #bowsette #bowsercosplay #bowsettecosplay #mariobros #nintendocosplay #mehron #koopatroopa #cosplaygirl #supermario
When your Mjölnir is broken and starts summoning snow ❄️ instead of lightning.. ⚡️ I froze to death during this shoot. 1 like = 1 prayer. 🙏🥶 Photographer: @itspyron @fotobyryan Thor Cosplay: by Me #thor #thorragnarok #thorcosplay #janefoster #marvelcosplay #endgame #Mjölnir #janefostercosplay #valkyrie #avengerscosplay #toronto
Excited to join Crooked Llama. Covering The Walking Dead, anything dark, horror, and more! Email me a [email protected]