Crooked Llama News

Cosplay Spotlight: Lisa Mancini

Today’s cosplay spotlight is on Lisa Mancini. Lisa’s got a super-diverse resume of cosplays that cover just about every genre. On top of that, her costumes are extremely detailed and excellently though out. Check out all of her images below! Follow our Cosplay page on Instagram @CosplayOnCrookedLlama and be sure to follow Lisa too @Lisa.Mancinerh

