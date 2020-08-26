Cosplay Spotlight: Luxlo Cosplay

Today’s cosplay spotlight is on Luxlo Cosplay! Based in Toronto, Canada, Luxlo shares a mix of cosplay, boudoir and fashion content on her pages. From Disney, to superheros, to fantasy, Luxlo covers a lot of fan-favorite characters. Her images are beautiful and professional. The quality of her work is extraordinary!
Along with cosplay, Luxlo is also streaming on Twitch!
Be sure to heck out all of the images below and follow her on Instagram!
AUSSIE ARIEL ADVENTURES 💖🌈🌊 which pic is your favourite?! Wig by @twigsbycharlotte !
Big throwback energy ✨ My Sae cosplay from 2017 and a casual dress set from 2019! I’ll be sharing 2 throwback sets for ALL TIERS $1 & up on my Patreon, every month, til we hit my next goal!! Starting this month, these 2 sets will be the $1 sets for May 😊 which is your favourite? . . 📷 @dreamlifestylephotography
Post-shoot day junk dinners are the best. 🙏🍔🤤 . . 📷 @dreamlifestylephotography (full set on patr30n this month!)
This Dorothea photo won my poll to be this month’s exclusive Patreon coslay print 🖤 Get it by signing up to my $20 tier anytime before April! (Or $55 tier to get this print, an exclusive boudoir print and Polaroid, all my digital content, and a free 5″ Makoto cosplay sticker) patreon.com/luxlocosplay (link in bio!) . . 📷 @nigelmurraycosphoto Cos from @ezcosplay with some alterations by me