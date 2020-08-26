Cosplay Spotlight: Luxlo Cosplay

By
Micajah
-
0
Via Instagram @luxlocosplay

Today’s cosplay spotlight is on Luxlo Cosplay! Based in Toronto, Canada, Luxlo shares a mix of cosplay, boudoir and fashion content on her pages. From Disney, to superheros, to fantasy, Luxlo covers a lot of fan-favorite characters.  Her images are beautiful and professional.  The quality of her work is extraordinary!

Along with cosplay, Luxlo is also streaming on Twitch!

Be sure to heck out all of the images below and follow her on Instagram!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

AUSSIE ARIEL ADVENTURES 💖🌈🌊 which pic is your favourite?! Wig by @twigsbycharlotte !

A post shared by Luxlo / Isabel 🐰 (@luxlocosplay) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

🙄🙄🙄 (Raven costume from miccostumes!)

A post shared by Luxlo / Isabel 🐰 (@luxlocosplay) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

My kind of camo 😊🌿 📷 @cyberheaddesigns

A post shared by Luxlo / Isabel 🐰 (@luxlocosplay) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Post-shoot day junk dinners are the best. 🙏🍔🤤 . . 📷 @dreamlifestylephotography (full set on patr30n this month!)

A post shared by Luxlo / Isabel 🐰 (@luxlocosplay) on

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here