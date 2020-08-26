Cosplay Spotlight: Luxlo Cosplay

Today’s cosplay spotlight is on Luxlo Cosplay! Based in Toronto, Canada, Luxlo shares a mix of cosplay, boudoir and fashion content on her pages. From Disney, to superheros, to fantasy, Luxlo covers a lot of fan-favorite characters. Her images are beautiful and professional. The quality of her work is extraordinary!

Along with cosplay, Luxlo is also streaming on Twitch!

Be sure to heck out all of the images below and follow her on Instagram!