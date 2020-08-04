Cosplay Spotlight: Maul Cosplay! This Dude is a Bad Ass!

There are cosplayers and then there are cosplay kings. Maul Cosplay is a cosplay king! Whether he’s doing characters from The Witcher, Star Wars, or Game of Thrones, Maul (real name Ben) captures characters almost to perfection – so much so that even the studios utilize him for promotion!

Maul’s level of detail for each character is second-to-none. And, it doesn’t hurt that he’s got the good-looks to back up these characters. You can’t fake a six-pack (sure, you can paint one, but everyone knows!).

Along with cosplay, he’s also a stunt man. It’s also not just movies that he covers, he also cosplays the mega-games, such as Last of Us and the Cyberpunk 2077.

Check out all of the amazing photos below and be sure to follow him on Instagram!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maul Cosplay (aka Ben) (@maul_cosplay) on Jul 15, 2020 at 11:37am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maul Cosplay (aka Ben) (@maul_cosplay) on Jun 5, 2020 at 9:03am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maul Cosplay (aka Ben) (@maul_cosplay) on May 30, 2020 at 1:15am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maul Cosplay (aka Ben) (@maul_cosplay) on May 16, 2020 at 6:10am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maul Cosplay (aka Ben) (@maul_cosplay) on May 16, 2020 at 6:10am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maul Cosplay (aka Ben) (@maul_cosplay) on Apr 17, 2020 at 11:20am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maul Cosplay (aka Ben) (@maul_cosplay) on Mar 14, 2020 at 7:25am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maul Cosplay (aka Ben) (@maul_cosplay) on Mar 6, 2020 at 2:17am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maul Cosplay (aka Ben) (@maul_cosplay) on Oct 17, 2019 at 11:55am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maul Cosplay (aka Ben) (@maul_cosplay) on Apr 15, 2019 at 12:03pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maul Cosplay (aka Ben) (@maul_cosplay) on Sep 15, 2018 at 4:03am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maul Cosplay (aka Ben) (@maul_cosplay) on Nov 2, 2016 at 8:58am PDT