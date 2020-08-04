Cosplay Spotlight: Maul Cosplay! This Dude is a Bad Ass!

By
Micajah
-
0
Instagram @maul_cosplay

There are cosplayers and then there are cosplay kings.  Maul Cosplay is a cosplay king! Whether he’s doing characters from The Witcher, Star Wars, or Game of Thrones, Maul (real name Ben) captures characters almost to perfection – so much so that even the studios utilize him for promotion!

Maul’s level of detail for each character is second-to-none.  And, it doesn’t hurt that he’s got the good-looks to back up these characters.  You can’t fake a six-pack (sure, you can paint one, but everyone knows!).

Along with cosplay, he’s also a stunt man. It’s also not just movies that he covers, he also cosplays the mega-games, such as Last of Us and the Cyberpunk 2077.

Check out all of the amazing photos below and be sure to follow him on Instagram!

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maul Cosplay (aka Ben) (@maul_cosplay) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maul Cosplay (aka Ben) (@maul_cosplay) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maul Cosplay (aka Ben) (@maul_cosplay) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maul Cosplay (aka Ben) (@maul_cosplay) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maul Cosplay (aka Ben) (@maul_cosplay) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maul Cosplay (aka Ben) (@maul_cosplay) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maul Cosplay (aka Ben) (@maul_cosplay) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maul Cosplay (aka Ben) (@maul_cosplay) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maul Cosplay (aka Ben) (@maul_cosplay) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maul Cosplay (aka Ben) (@maul_cosplay) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maul Cosplay (aka Ben) (@maul_cosplay) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maul Cosplay (aka Ben) (@maul_cosplay) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maul Cosplay (aka Ben) (@maul_cosplay) on

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here