Cosplay Spotlight: Meg Turney

Today’s cosplay spotlight is on Meg Turney. Meg is an internet personality, cosplayer, glamour model, and vlogger. She became an internet personality through her hosting work, formerly with SourceFed and Rooster Teeth’s The Know. She also maintains a personal YouTube channel where she posts vlogs and Let’s Play videos and live streams. In addition to her work with online media, Turney also cosplays at various conventions, such as Comic-Con. She is also on Twitch!

