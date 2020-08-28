Cosplay Spotlight: Meg Turney

Today’s cosplay spotlight is on Meg Turney. Meg is an internet personality, cosplayer, glamour model, and vlogger. She became an internet personality through her hosting work, formerly with SourceFed and Rooster Teeth’s The Know. She also maintains a personal YouTube channel where she posts vlogs and Let’s Play videos and live streams. In addition to her work with online media, Turney also cosplays at various conventions, such as Comic-Con. She is also on Twitch!
Check out her images and be sure to follow her on Instagram!
Started working on a new big foam build this week and it reminded me of the magical time I had making this with @jessicanigri and @fakenerdboy. I miss those two magical beans and can’t wait until it’s safe to craft our hearts out again!! Photo by @martinwongphoto ••• #megturney #cosplay #sylvanas #wow #armor #foam
It ain’t a Cammy cosplay without some 🍑 Photo by @atwes ••• #cammy #cosplay #peace #peach
Sexy Witcher vibes with my gurl @jessicanigri! Swipe for more! SPELL OUT “TRISS” LETTER BY LETTER UNINTERRUPTED FOR A CHANCE TO WIN THIS SET WHEN IT DROPS! Or you can get it on the P Word – y’all know! Photos by @jwaidesign Costumes by Mico Costumes ••• #megturney #jessicanigri #witcher
If you were a fairy, what would your fairy power be? Mine would be the ability to make a flower grow whenever and wherever I want. I’d use it mischievously lol Photo by @martinwongphoto Wings by @hellofaerie Dress by @fireflypath ••• #megturney #fairy #woods #wings #fantasy
💙🌊💙 Photo by @martinwongphoto Dress by @fireflypath … #siren #boobies
I play (in the sand) to win! 🐰 Photo by @martinwongphoto Headset by BindiSmalls
Always love working with @martinwongphoto and wearing @fireflypath!! ⭐️
