Cosplay Spotlight: Meg Turney

By
Micajah
-
0
Via Instagram @megturney

Today’s cosplay spotlight is on Meg Turney. Meg is an internet personality, cosplayer, glamour model, and vlogger. She became an internet personality through her hosting work, formerly with SourceFed and Rooster Teeth’s The Know. She also maintains a personal YouTube channel where she posts vlogs and Let’s Play videos and live streams. In addition to her work with online media, Turney also cosplays at various conventions, such as Comic-Con. She is also on Twitch!

Check out her images and be sure to follow her on Instagram!

 

I miss shooting in cool locations so much. 💙 Photo by @martinwongphoto Dress by @fireflypath ••• #bluesiren #sf #beach

It ain’t a Cammy cosplay without some 🍑 Photo by @atwes ••• #cammy #cosplay #peace #peach

It ain’t a Cammy cosplay without some 🍑 Photo by @atwes ••• #cammy #cosplay #peace #peach

💙🌊💙 Photo by @martinwongphoto Dress by @fireflypath … #siren #boobies

High Fantasy month is just getting started on Patreon! Check it out! Photo by @martinwongphoto Dress by @fireflypath

I play (in the sand) to win! 🐰 Photo by @martinwongphoto Headset by BindiSmalls

Always love working with @martinwongphoto and wearing @fireflypath!! ⭐️

❤🖤❤🖤❤

