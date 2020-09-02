Cosplay Spotlight: Narga_Lifestream

Today’s cosplay spotlight is on Narga_Lifestream! She is a cosplayer from Saint Petersburg, Russia. She started cosplaying in 2008 and cosplay has become her passion since then.

Over these years she’s created more than 60 different costumes, mostly from video games; and now is a full-time cosplayer. She tries to make characters as close to original as possible and present results to the world though photography and videography. Cosplay also gives her an opportunity to explore the world, learn new things and meet talented and inspirational people.

Narga has visited more than 15 countries in Europe, Asia, America and Africa as a cosplay guest judge and also won a plenty of cosplay competitions in Russia and abroad as a participant.

Check out her amazing cosplay and follow her on Instagram!