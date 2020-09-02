Cosplay Spotlight: Narga_Lifestream
Today’s cosplay spotlight is on Narga_Lifestream! She is a cosplayer from Saint Petersburg, Russia. She started cosplaying in 2008 and cosplay has become her passion since then.
Over these years she’s created more than 60 different costumes, mostly from video games; and now is a full-time cosplayer. She tries to make characters as close to original as possible and present results to the world though photography and videography. Cosplay also gives her an opportunity to explore the world, learn new things and meet talented and inspirational people.
Narga has visited more than 15 countries in Europe, Asia, America and Africa as a cosplay guest judge and also won a plenty of cosplay competitions in Russia and abroad as a participant.
Check out her amazing cosplay and follow her on Instagram!
Ciri and Kelpie – backstage. I had several outdoor shootings of my Cirilla recently, including the one with black horse. It was the very first ride in my life. 😨 I even fell of the horse but luckily didn’t get even a bruise. Me and costume survived, so I consider it as an achievement, lol. It was definitely one of the hardest shootings in my life. Lots of backstage pics and videos up on my Ptreon (link in my bio). #nargaandaokicosplay #ciricosplay #cirillafionaelenriannon #thewitcher #witcher3wildhunt #witchercosplay #cirilla #gamecosplay #horseriding
Jealousy in cosplay. Have you ever met such thing in a cosplay community? I did, and since I started cosplaying as a 14 y.o. teenager, I often felt jealousy when someone cosplayed the same character like me. But being 12 years older now, I think jealousy to a cosplay character is something odd, from a part century. And there are few things I’ve learned about it: 🔴 People who cosplaying same fandom as you and even the same character could become good friends – because you already have something common, right? They are allies. Same interests can start a strong friendship; you can make so many fun and derp photos/videos together (trust me, people adore them). 🔴 Don’t be upset if character you’re going to cosplay is popular and was cosplayed by many. The research becomes easier to you. For example, I always do the research before starting a costume to see how it was made by other cosplayers, how costume look on a real person, and to find helpful tricks and ideas. 🔴 There are endless possibilities to make one costume. Try unusual material with a new technique, add new details, make the costume more unique, or even create your own design. 🔴 You shouldn’t hesitate to make a character which was already made by a famous cosplayer. Do it anyway if it inspires you and makes you happy. Your followers and friends would love to see Your version. 🔴 And finally, try to not pay attention on comments “someone else’s did the same character better”. I know it’s hard but don’t take it personally, people will always have their own favourites. Those who respect you and your efforts would never downplay your work. Don’t let jealousy waste your time and nerves, especially in such positive things as cosplay. It’s never worth it. 🔺️Costume made/modeled by me (@narga_lifestream) 🔺️photo @sei_walking_under_skies #sallywhitemane #cosplayersofinstagram #cosplaycommunity #nargaandaokicosplay #whitemanecosplay #worldofwarcraft #hearthstone #heroesofthestorm #gamecosplay
~Child of the stars~ New photo of my recent Night elf Druid from Vanilla cinematic. 💜Photo @lina_fk 💜Costume/makeup by me (@narga_lifestream) Swipe left to see few work in progress pictures 👉 #worldofwarcraftcosplay #cosplayprogress #nightelfcosplay #nightelf #fantasycostume #worldofwarcraft #cosplayarmor #cosplaygirl #elfgirl #blizzard #nargaandaokicosplay #hearthstone
Jill Valentine at your service. Luckily I had few shootings before the quarantine, so in April I’m gonna show some Resident Evil content. Here are some unedited backstages from upcoming photoshoot. 🔫 Cosplay made by me (@narga_lifestream) #residentevil3 #residentevil3remake #jillvalentine #jillvalentinecosplay #capcomcosplay #gamecosplay #cosplayersofinstagram #nargaandaokicosplay
Progress of Jaina Proudmoore – swipe left 👉 I made this costume back in 2016, I already wore in more than 20 times and I never repair it. The breastplate is made out of 2 layers of meshed thermoplastic (analogue of Meshed Worbla) and it turned out very sturdy. My pauldrons were made out of 5mm foam covered with Bubblestar (Russian Worbla) and they are sturdy as well. I’ve been using foam+worbla combo pretty often and I can confirm it works. My Jaina costume survived after many travels in the suitcase. The most annoying part in this cosplay is to wash and steam the white skirt every time. 😅 Save this post for later if it was helpful ❤ Lastest photo by @kmitenkova _____ #jainaproudmoore #Jaina #worldofwarcraftcosplay #worldofwarcraftclassic #cosplayprop #cosplayarmor #cosplayprogress #worbla #foamsmith #propmaking #costumemaking #cosplaywip
Sally Whitemane 🔥 Always pleased to get such nice pics from conventions. Photo by @shot_and_shoot taken at Gonzaga Comics and Games in Italy. Full Whitemane costume made by me (@narga_lifestream) #sallywhitemane #whitemanecosplay #worldofwarcraft #worldofwarcraftcosplay #worldofwarcraftclassic #cosplayersofinstagram #blizzardcosplay #cosplayarmor #nargaandaokicosplay #hearthstone #heroesofthestorm
“Put on a happy face”. I was so inspired by the new Joker movie, so I made this makeup for Halloween. Now I really want to make full cosplay female version. _____________ “Сделай счастливое лицо”. Под впечатлением от нового фильма решила сделать на Хеллоуин мейкап Джокера. Искусственная кровь @kryolan_russia. Парик @wigisfashion #nyxcosmeticsrussia #cosplaymakeup #jokercosplay #joker #cosplayersofinstagram #nargaandaokicosplay #dccomics #halloween #halloween2019 #cosplaytest
More Sin’dorei. The rest cosplay photoshoot, HD pics, wallpaper, Warcraft ears patterns, foam ears tutorial will be sent for my April Patrons. Hurry up if you want some ❤ Link in bio. Special thanks @e_himera_cosplay for the costume. Ph by @siradzephoto #nargaandaokicosplay #bloodelfcosplay #bloodelf #worldofwarcraftcosplay #worldofwarcraft #blizzard #blizzardcosplay #cosplayersofinstagram #cosplayer #gamecosplay #fantasycosplay #nyxcosmeticsrussia
Got a portrait by @martinwongcosplay from #blizzcon2018. Thank you so much! ❤ Jaina Proudmoore cosplay made by me (@narga_lifestream) #jainaproudmoore #Jaina #worldofwarcraft #blizzard #kultiras #hearthstone #forthealliance #alliance #fantasycosplay #cosplayer #nargaandaokicosplay #warcraftcosplay #blizzardcosplay #heroesofthestorm #battleforazeroth #cosplayersofinstagram #blizzcon
Throwback to one of my favorite photoshoots so far! ❤Howling Banshee I made for #Warhammer40k Dawn of War III booth at Gamescom 2016. Costume made by me. Watch Making of video and Behind the scenes video on my YouTube channel – link in bio. ❤photo by @kmitenkova #cosplayersofinstagram #nargaandaokicosplay #nargaaokicosplay #cosplay #cosplaycostume #cosplayer #Warhammer #Eldar #howlingbanshee #gamesworkshop #gamecosplay #propmaking #cosplayarmor #fantasy #fantasyarmor #dawnofwar #warhammer40000
The result of one of the hardest photoshoot in my life. Thanks to @mihail_tiger for such a beautiful tiger. My dream came true! 🌙Me as Tyrande, White (the tiger) as frostsaber Ash’Alah, the companion of Tyrande. 🐯 🌙Costume, props, makeup by me. 🌙Photo by @kmitenkova А вот и первый результат, надеюсь, вам он понравится так же, как и мне ❤ #worldofwarcraft #warcraft #nightelfcosplay #nightelf #elves #elf #fantasy #elfgirl #Tyrande #tyrandewhisperwind #tyrandecosplay #cosplay #cosplaygirl #cosplayphotography #nargaandaokicosplay #whitetiger #bengalsofinstagram #bengalcat #tiger #wildanimals #BengalTiger #photography #heroesofthestorm #hearthstone #blizzard #blizzardcosplay #darnassus #forthealliance
Brand new Daenerys photoshoot is waiting for you on my Patreon! 👉 Patreon.com/narga👈 This photoshoot available for new subcribers as well until 31th January. 💜 “LoreMaster” pack contains 8 beautiful brand new photos of my recent photoshoot + 3 best ones in HD. 💜”LoreMaster+” subcribers will get full photoshoot of 13 images + 8 of them in HD. photo by @siradzephoto I really hope you like our result as much as I do. I appreciate any support even just a kind word 😘 Thank you for make it possible! Russian Winter Holidays are over and I’m going back to work and costume making 💪 #nargaandaokicosplay #daeneryscosplay #daenerys #khaleesicosplay #targaryen #daenerystargaryen #gameofthrones #asongoficeandfire
Nerf this. Since 2008 it’s my first time I’m wearing cosplay I didn’t make by myself. Also it’s very unusual character for me but I love unexpectedness! I chose… D.Va! Costume was provided for me by @cosplaysky. It’s a really good quality suit. Despite it was a bit big, I fixed that to make it fit. And I love it! Really glad to have a rest from hard costume making. Thanks to @nishi_gantzzzer for gun and headset!❤ #dva #dvacosplay #dvaoverwatch #overwatchcosplay #overwatch #cosplayer #cosplay #blizzard #blizzardcosplay #cosplaysky
More Tyrande! Photo by @kmitenkova Costume made by me. I think it’s my favorite cosplay now. I’m just obsessed with Night Elves, need to do them more! #tyrandewhisperwind #tyrandecosplay #nargaandaokicosplay #owl #fantasy #worldofwarcraft #warcraft #warcraft3 #tyrande #nightelf #alliance #elf #elves #elfgirl #bluehair #nature #cosplayer #cosplayphotography #blizzardcosplay #blizzard
“My magic will tear you apart!” Jaina costume made and modeled by me. Photo by @TorstenFotograf13 Ph taken at @rpcgermany in Cologne. #jaina #jainaproudmoore #worldofwarcraft #wow #warcraft #hearthstone #heroesofthestorm #blizzard #blizzardcosplay #alliance #blizzard #nargaandaokicosplay #fantasy #mage #rpc2017 #roleplayconvention #cosplayer #cosplaygirl #cosplayphoto