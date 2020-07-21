Cosplay Spotlight: Reel Guise FX – Characters, Not Costumes!

There are cosplayers and then there are cosplay teams. This week’s spotlight is on an entire team known as Reel Guise. The Reel Guise don’t just wear costumes, they create characters, according to their motto. And they have some of the best The Walking Dead characters around!

Led by David Schoelen, the creations are meant to capture the imagination . In an interview with Syfy Wire, Schoelen said, ”

I’d describe myself as a storyteller. Imagination has always been my playground, my sanctuary.

My designs begin with a “story” — the development of a history that informs who my character is. Ultimately, l want fellow fans to have an experience with my cosplay —like the costumed characters that inhabit Disneyland. It’s about a memory [and] a connection to fandom.

Even when I recreate an existing well-known character like Rick Grimes, it’s more important to me that the character “feels” like he just stepped out of the zombie apocalypse rather than getting the exact screen-accurate make and brand of his jeans. (Though for the cosplay purists — I will spend a mini-lifetime researching and hunting down that exact shirt!) One of my favorite compliments [when I’m dressed as Rick Grimes]: “You look like you should smell really bad, but you smell really good!”

In describing the look of the cosplay, Schoelen said, its, “Weird. I like weird. I’ve been called weird my whole life. I embrace it now. I know that when a lot of people think of cosplay, they think of pretty people in tight spandex. Though I too admire the beauty of attractive people, and many of them work hard to create their image, I would feel restrained by that.”

Well, we certainly embrace all the weirdness and awesomeness that is Reel Guise! Check out their cosplay below and let’s see your own in the comments!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reel Guise FX (@reelguise) on May 30, 2020 at 8:02pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reel Guise FX (@reelguise) on Mar 15, 2019 at 5:01pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reel Guise FX (@reelguise) on Feb 10, 2019 at 5:09pm PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reel Guise FX (@reelguise) on Jul 25, 2016 at 10:20am PDT

View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday Amelia @carol.on show her some birthday love! A post shared by Reel Guise FX (@reelguise) on Jan 22, 2016 at 9:12pm PST

Check out more great images on their Instagram @reelguise