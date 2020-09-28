Cosplay Spotlight: Samurai Jill
Today’s cosplay spotlight is on Samurai Jill! Samurai Jill is a cosplayer, model, and amateur costume designer from Pittsburgh, PA. Her costumes are fantastic and her photos are always professional!
Check out her amazing images and costumes below! Follower her on Instagram too!
You can also follow Cosplay on Crooked Llama’s Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
Wow guys, thank you so much for 40K! It’s honestly still unreal to me how much my page grew during this awful year of no cons, I thought cosplay would stagnate for me but it took a whole new turn; this has been such an unexpected journey! I may not be getting to see most of you in real life anytime soon, but I’ve connected with some awesome cosplayers over the past few months and I look forward to the day we can meet up at cons😁 Thank you to all of you who have supported me on here, on Facebook, and especially those of you who have bought prints or subscribed to my fan page- never would I have imagined I could turn this expensive hobby into a profitable venture 😅 It’s incredible, thank you! And an extra thank you to my wonderful friend @jeffzoetvisuals for taking this photo, and so many other stunning photos of me this summer, this definitely wouldn’t have happened without you 😁 😸 Ps this is from our first Black Cat shoot this summer where I forgot my collar, like I absolutely love the photos but my neck area looks so empty without it now lol! . . #blackcat #blackcatcosplay #feliciahardy #feliciahardycosplay #spiderman #spidermancosplay #spidey #spidermanps4 #marvel #marvelcosplay #cosplaymodel #cosplaygirl #antihero #thief #partyhardy #theheist #spiderverse #webhead #cosplayerofinstagram #curvycosplay #curvycosplayer #sexycosplay #claws #cat #marvelcomics #cosplayersofinstagram #of #feliciafriday #blackcaturday #caturday
View this post on Instagram
Part 5- Finale “With a carnivore on her tail, Claire picked up her speed. The delicate fabric she wore kept getting caught on the thick brush, she could feel her clothes tearing, but for once she didn’t care about her appearance. She did vow to herself to dress more functional than fashionable in the future. She hoped there was a future- she couldn’t imagine the havoc the Indominus Rex was wreaking on her beloved Jurassic World. The trees were thinning out a bit, and she came upon the banks of a wide river. She knew what she had to do. She swam across- a strong swimmer she was not, but she made it to some rocks on the other side. She looked back to the other side of the river and saw a Herrarasaurus break through the tree line. It took a few steps into the river, and stomped and roared in frustration. Claire had a brief moment of self satisfaction- she correctly guessed what dinosaur was chasing her, and it happened to be one that couldn’t swim. Claire was startled by another sound coming from above, one that was much more welcoming- a Jurassic World helicopter! As it looked for a place to land, she saw Owen next to the pilot, and her heart leapt. She never thought he would actually come to save her! She even saw her nephews, Zach and Gray, in the backseat. She felt bad that she had forgotten about her sister’s children when she was lost, but she was so relieved to see they were safe. Her relief was short lived when she saw what was flying near the helicopter… Pterosaurs. If they had escaped from their cage, this did not bode well for the people on the island, or for the future of Jurassic World.” 🦖🦕🦖🦕 Characters from @jurassicworld AU story and Claire cosplay by @samurai_jill Photography by @jeffzoetvisuals Well I hope you all liked my Jurassic World AU story! I have plenty more photos from this shoot to share but I couldn’t drag this out long enough for all of them😅 This ripped up version of Claire’s outfit is also a teaser for what you’ll see on my fan page- an extra ripped up version, and more 😉 The story is still going on over there! Link in bio!
View this post on Instagram
Part 3- “Claire continued searching through the Jurassic Park Jeep wreckage and found a few smoke bombs that appeared functional. She figured it couldn’t hurt to try one. Even though it wouldn’t provide her with any extra light, maybe Owen would see the smoke and be able to find her! It’s not like her situation could get much worse than this. Claire continued down the path and and chills ran down her spine as she heard something crashing through the bushes in a manner that made it clear- it was definitely not human. This could only mean that other dinosaurs had escaped since she had been lost. Great. She’d only been gone from Jurassic World a few hours and somehow things had gone from bad to worse.” 🦖🦕🦖🦕 Characters from @jurassicworld AU story and Claire cosplay by @samurai_jill Photography and concept by @jeffzoetvisuals Special thanks to @starlord_ownerofabowflex and @brietleguese for helping with the smoke bombs! Bear with me guys I’m making this up as I go, pretty sure I know how it’s gonna end though😅 it’s going to take a different, spicier turn on my fan page though so subscribe if you want to read that story and see those photos! Link in bio! Oh yeah and Camp Cretaceous is out, I can’t wait to watch it!! . . #jurassicworld #clairedearing #jurassicpark #jurassicworldcosplay #clairedearingcosplay #welcometojurassicworld #owengrady #jurassic #heels #jurassicparkcosplay #cosplayersofinstagram #dinosaurs #dino #brycedallashoward @brycedhoward #redhead #cosplaygirl #cosplaymodel #trex #indominusrex #rexy #jeffzoetvisuals #universalstudios #jurassicworlddominion #dominion #clairewithaflare #paddock9 #au #jurassicworldau #campcretaceous
View this post on Instagram
To finish off my unanticipated Star Wars row, here’s a character I’d do anything to see in a Legends/EU TV show or movie- Mara Jade! She’s an incredible character with lots of depth and development and seriously deserves it. Also I can finally say that I’ll hopefully be shooting more Mara Jade in the next few months! This was one of my very first cosplays, and to be quite honest, I weighed about 30 pounds less than I currently do when I last fit into this. Many of the seams ripped and I accepted that I couldn’t really do the cosplay until I had a new jumpsuit. But I had a new jumpsuit commissioned and it fits!! So, any ideas for a good location to shoot more Mara Jade?😁😁 Photo taken by @jeffzoetvisuals at @3riverscomicon 2018 . . #marajade #marajadecosplay #marajill #emperorshand #sith #jedi #lightsaber #force #starwarscosplay #cosplaygirl #starwarsgirl #cosplaymodel #jeffzoetvisuals #starwars #starwarseu #galaxysedge #cosplayersofinstagram #skywalker #starwarslegends #canon #cosplayerofinstagram #lukeskywalker #marajadeskywalker #theemperorshand #emperorpalpatine #starwarshasbropulseconcosplaycontest
View this post on Instagram
This is the Way- Two moons & two posts in one day! 🌝🌚It’s what you gotta do when the Mandalorian trailer finally drops! So what are everyone’s theories for what will happen in Season 2? I’m just hoping Bo-Katan makes an appearance and we learn more about what happened to her and how she lost the Darksaber. I’m also hoping this season actually focuses more on Mandalorians instead of Baby Yoda and Jedi and who knows what else, but it’s not looking good lol. I honestly miss the vibe of the first episodes before The Child came along and literally stole the show. And hopefully there’s not much Cara Dune because wow Gina Carano kinda sucks, huh? Photo and composite by @jeffzoetvisuals – swipe for the studio shot taken at the @cosplaysupershoot this spring! . . #bokatan #bokatankryze #bokatankryzecosplay #bokatancosplay #mando #mandalorian #darksaber #clankryze #mandaloriancosplay #thisistheway #deathwatch #niteowl #clonewars #tcw #deathwatchcosplay #clonewarscosplay #forcefriday #clonewarssaved #starwars #starwarsclonewars #starwarsgirl #cosplaymodel #cosplayerofinstagram #armor #starwarscosplay #kateesackhoff @therealkateesackhoff #cosplaysupershoot5 #siegeofmandalore #starwarshasbropulseconcosplaycontest
View this post on Instagram
“Who are we? Are we simply what others want us to be? Are we destined to a fate beyond our control? Or can we evolve, become something more?” . Some Jean Grey for this #MutantMonday !💙💛 Photography by @jeffzoetvisuals . . . #phoenix #phoenixcosplay #jeangrey #jeangreycosplay #xmen #xmencosplay #marvel #marvelcomics #marvelcosplay #cosplaymodel #cosplaygirl #curvycosplay #mutant #superhero #telekinesis #cosplayersofinstagram #cosplayerofinstagram #90sxmen
View this post on Instagram
“Before I was an Avenger, I made a lot of mistakes. And a lot of enemies.” 🕷⏳🕷 Now that Mulan is out on Disney+, what do you think should happen with the Widow movie? Should it also come out on D+ or should it wait for a theatre release? As much as Nat deserves a theatre release, a 2020 release seems impossible to me with the current state of the pandemic. I’m honestly torn.💔 I made these batons in the week leading up to this shoot with help from @starlord_ownerofabowflex ! They aren’t perfect but they’re sooo much better than the ones I made last year😅 Photography by @jeffzoetvisuals . . . #blackwidow #blackwidowcosplay #marvel #avengerscosplay #avengers #marvelcosplay #cosplaygirl #redhead #cosplayersofinstagram #scarlettjohansson #natasharomanoff #natasharomanov #shield #spy #natasharomanoffcosplay #marvelcomics #mcu #cosplayerofinstagram #girlpower #cosplaymodel #cosplayer #whitewidow #blackwidowwhitesuit #blackwidow2020 #russia #superherosaturday
View this post on Instagram
“Silly Caucasian girl likes to play with samurai swords” ⚔️ 🩸 . Beatrix day 2! I realized I hadn’t shared this version of @jeffzoetvisuals composite of my Beatrix Kiddo⚔️I shared the bloody version previously (swipe to see🩸) but not the clean one! Which version do you like better? I will have prints of both of these up on my print shop later today😁 Link in bio!samuraijill.storenvy.com Photo was taken at the @cosplaysupershoot . #killbill #killbillcosplay #beatrixkiddo #beatrixkiddocosplay #thebride #tarantino #quentintarantino #thebridecosplay #blackmamba #blackmambacosplay #revenge #martialartist #cosplayersofinstagram #cosplayerofinstagram #thiccthighthursday #curvycosplay #hattorihanzo #sword #jeffzoetvisuals #cosplaygirl #cosplaymodel #umathurman @umathurman
View this post on Instagram
Happy #HumpDay and #WebheadWednesday from MJ!!🕸 . Photography by @jeffzoetvisuals . Since people have asked about my suit, this is just from Amazon! It’s nice but I’ll probably look into a better quality suit in the future. The lines are a bit wonky and don’t match up well around the seams. Not bad for the price, but I’d say look elsewhere if you want a perfect print! . #maryjane #spiderman #spidermj #spidermjcosplay #maryjanewatson #mjwatson #mjspiderman #mjcosplay #maryjanewatsoncosplay #maryjaneparker #spidermancosplay #marvel #marvelcosplay #cosplaygirl #cosplaymodel #theamazingspiderman #mj #cosplayerofinstagram #spiderwoman #marvelcomics #newyork #pittsburgh #curvycosplay #webhead #wcw
View this post on Instagram
Happy #SueSaturday! 💙💙 I had the best day ever yesterday shooting 3 cosplays downtown with @jeffzoetvisuals ! It was so nice to get back into cosplays after such a long hiatus. Big thanks to @starlord_ownerofabowflex for helping with everything💙 . . #suestorm #suerichards #fantasticfour #fantastic #baxterbuilding #invisiblewoman #invisiblegirl #fantastic4 #marvel #marvelcosplay #cosplaymodel #curvycosplay #cosplaygirl #pittsburgh #downtownpittsburgh #cosplayerofinstagram #jessicaalba #superhero #superherosaturday #susanstorm #susanrichards #fantasticfourcosplay #fantastic4cosplay #fantastic #suestormcosplay #invisiblegirlcosplay #invisiblewomancosplay #susanstormcosplay
View this post on Instagram
Who is excited to see the Zack Snyder Justice League cut?! Thank you to @jeffzoetvisuals for this gorgeous composite of @nerdstuffcosplay and I as Aquaman and Mera!!🌊🌊🌊 Taken at the 4th @cosplaysupershoot . . #mera #aquaman #meracosplay #atlantis #justiceleague #dc #dccosplay #queenofatlantis #atlantis #justiceleaguecosplay #aquamancosplay #ocean #dccomics #hydrokinesis #arthurcurry #arthurcurrycosplay #cosplaygirl #curvycosplay #cosplaymodel #amberheard #jasonmomoa #pittsburgh @prideofgypsies #cosplayphotoshoot #cosplayerofinstagram #snydercut #zacksnyder
View this post on Instagram
“There are two types of beings in the universe. Those who dance, and those who do not.” (Me: ok but.. fighting is a sort of dance…) . I can’t believe I’ve held on to this beauty for so long!! Gamora cosplay by me, photo and composite by @jeffzoetvisuals taken at a @cosplaysupershoot . . . #gamora #gamoracosplay #gotg #gotgcosplay #daughterofthanos #guardiansofthegalaxy #marvel #superhero #girlpower #cosplayersofinstagram #cosplaygirl #marvelcosplay #guardiansofthegalaxycosplay #fxmakeup #curvycosplay #cosplaymakeup #zoesaldana @zoesaldana #bodypaint #alien #assassin #iamgroot #starlord #starmora #makeupbyme
View this post on Instagram
Happy (Middle) Earth Day from Jilbo Baggins! 🌎🌿 I hope everyone is all cozied up in their hobbit holes 🍻 Thank you to @jeffzoetvisuals for these stunning composites!! Photos were taken at our live photoshoot at @3riverscomicon last year . . #jilbobaggins #bilbobaggins #bilbo #middleearth #earthday #lotr #lordoftherings #lotrcosplay #hobbit #bagend #jeffzoetvisuals #theshire #hobbiton #hobbitcosplay #bilbobagginscosplay #thehobbit #tolkein #jrrtolkien #lotrcosplay #genderbendcosplay #genderbentcosplay #cosplaygirl #cosplayerofinstagram
View this post on Instagram
Taste the mace!! It’s #throwbackthursday ! I definitely plan to bring back my Hawkgirl cosplay this year🤞! I love the animated Justice League series and Shayera so much! I will never forgive them for leaving her out of the movie😡 Photos taken by @fascettiphotography at @3riverscomicon 2018 . . #hawkgirl #hawkgirlcosplay #justiceleague #justiceleagueunlimited #justiceleagueanimated #justiceleaguecosplay #dc #dccomics #dccosplay #shayerahol #shayeraholcosplay #shayera #cosplaygirl #cosplaymodel #cosplayersofinstagram #thanagar #thanagarian #tbt #throwback #throwbackthursday #comicon
View this post on Instagram
“Look at her. That silver-gold hair, those purple eyes… she is the blood of old Valyria, no doubt, no doubt…” 🐉 Photo taken by @jeffzoetvisuals at a live photo shoot at @3riverscomicon 2019! We will be back taking photos of new cosplays this May 31!🤞🤞 . . #daeneryscosplay #dany #daenerys #khaleesi #khaleesicosplay #daenerystargaryencosplay #daenerystargaryen #gameofthrones #gameofthronescosplay #motherofdragons #dragon #got #gotcosplay #cosplaygirl #blonde #cosplayersofinstagram #winteriscoming #forthethrone #ironthrone #throne #queen #westeros #dragon #drogon #dracarys #cosplaymodel #fire
View this post on Instagram
Big badda boom!!👊💥 . I’m definitely planning to bring Leeloo back this year, it’s been too long!! Photo by @fascettiphotography . . #fifthelement #thefifthelement #leeloo #leeloodallas #fifthelementcosplay #leeloocosplay #multipass #leeloodallascosplay #scifi #bigbaddaboom #cosplaymodel #cosplayersofinstagram #cosplaygirl #alien #multipassmonday
View this post on Instagram
Apparently its National Stranger Things Day!! Which is convenient because its helping me not post all my new Claire photos immediately😅 So have some more photos of my Joyce Byers cosplay that I did for Halloween! A truly amazing show that appeals to fans of all ages and all genres! And LOL at my face in the last pic . . . #strangerthings #strangerthingscosplay #joycebyers #joycebyerscosplay #halloween #80s #demogorgon #winonaryder #strangerthingsday #hopper #eleven #upsidedown #christmaslights #will
Excited to join Crooked Llama. Covering The Walking Dead, anything dark, horror, and more! Email me a [email protected]