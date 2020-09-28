Crooked Llama News

Cosplay Spotlight: Samurai Jill

Today’s cosplay spotlight is on Samurai Jill! Samurai Jill is a cosplayer, model, and amateur costume designer from Pittsburgh, PA. Her costumes are fantastic and her photos are always professional!

Check out her amazing images and costumes below! Follower her on Instagram too!

Wow guys, thank you so much for 40K! It’s honestly still unreal to me how much my page grew during this awful year of no cons, I thought cosplay would stagnate for me but it took a whole new turn; this has been such an unexpected journey! I may not be getting to see most of you in real life anytime soon, but I’ve connected with some awesome cosplayers over the past few months and I look forward to the day we can meet up at cons😁 Thank you to all of you who have supported me on here, on Facebook, and especially those of you who have bought prints or subscribed to my fan page- never would I have imagined I could turn this expensive hobby into a profitable venture 😅 It’s incredible, thank you! And an extra thank you to my wonderful friend @jeffzoetvisuals for taking this photo, and so many other stunning photos of me this summer, this definitely wouldn’t have happened without you 😁 😸 Ps this is from our first Black Cat shoot this summer where I forgot my collar, like I absolutely love the photos but my neck area looks so empty without it now lol! . . #blackcat #blackcatcosplay #feliciahardy #feliciahardycosplay #spiderman #spidermancosplay #spidey #spidermanps4 #marvel #marvelcosplay #cosplaymodel #cosplaygirl #antihero #thief #partyhardy #theheist #spiderverse #webhead #cosplayerofinstagram #curvycosplay #curvycosplayer #sexycosplay #claws #cat #marvelcomics #cosplayersofinstagram #of #feliciafriday #blackcaturday #caturday

Part 5- Finale “With a carnivore on her tail, Claire picked up her speed. The delicate fabric she wore kept getting caught on the thick brush, she could feel her clothes tearing, but for once she didn’t care about her appearance. She did vow to herself to dress more functional than fashionable in the future. She hoped there was a future- she couldn’t imagine the havoc the Indominus Rex was wreaking on her beloved Jurassic World. The trees were thinning out a bit, and she came upon the banks of a wide river. She knew what she had to do. She swam across- a strong swimmer she was not, but she made it to some rocks on the other side. She looked back to the other side of the river and saw a Herrarasaurus break through the tree line. It took a few steps into the river, and stomped and roared in frustration. Claire had a brief moment of self satisfaction- she correctly guessed what dinosaur was chasing her, and it happened to be one that couldn’t swim. Claire was startled by another sound coming from above, one that was much more welcoming- a Jurassic World helicopter! As it looked for a place to land, she saw Owen next to the pilot, and her heart leapt. She never thought he would actually come to save her! She even saw her nephews, Zach and Gray, in the backseat. She felt bad that she had forgotten about her sister’s children when she was lost, but she was so relieved to see they were safe. Her relief was short lived when she saw what was flying near the helicopter… Pterosaurs. If they had escaped from their cage, this did not bode well for the people on the island, or for the future of Jurassic World.” 🦖🦕🦖🦕 Characters from @jurassicworld AU story and Claire cosplay by @samurai_jill Photography by @jeffzoetvisuals Well I hope you all liked my Jurassic World AU story! I have plenty more photos from this shoot to share but I couldn’t drag this out long enough for all of them😅 This ripped up version of Claire’s outfit is also a teaser for what you’ll see on my fan page- an extra ripped up version, and more 😉 The story is still going on over there! Link in bio!

Part 3- “Claire continued searching through the Jurassic Park Jeep wreckage and found a few smoke bombs that appeared functional. She figured it couldn’t hurt to try one. Even though it wouldn’t provide her with any extra light, maybe Owen would see the smoke and be able to find her! It’s not like her situation could get much worse than this. Claire continued down the path and and chills ran down her spine as she heard something crashing through the bushes in a manner that made it clear- it was definitely not human. This could only mean that other dinosaurs had escaped since she had been lost. Great. She’d only been gone from Jurassic World a few hours and somehow things had gone from bad to worse.” 🦖🦕🦖🦕 Characters from @jurassicworld AU story and Claire cosplay by @samurai_jill Photography and concept by @jeffzoetvisuals Special thanks to @starlord_ownerofabowflex and @brietleguese for helping with the smoke bombs! Bear with me guys I’m making this up as I go, pretty sure I know how it’s gonna end though😅 it’s going to take a different, spicier turn on my fan page though so subscribe if you want to read that story and see those photos! Link in bio! Oh yeah and Camp Cretaceous is out, I can’t wait to watch it!! . . #jurassicworld #clairedearing #jurassicpark #jurassicworldcosplay #clairedearingcosplay #welcometojurassicworld #owengrady #jurassic #heels #jurassicparkcosplay #cosplayersofinstagram #dinosaurs #dino #brycedallashoward @brycedhoward #redhead #cosplaygirl #cosplaymodel #trex #indominusrex #rexy #jeffzoetvisuals #universalstudios #jurassicworlddominion #dominion #clairewithaflare #paddock9 #au #jurassicworldau #campcretaceous

To finish off my unanticipated Star Wars row, here’s a character I’d do anything to see in a Legends/EU TV show or movie- Mara Jade! She’s an incredible character with lots of depth and development and seriously deserves it. Also I can finally say that I’ll hopefully be shooting more Mara Jade in the next few months! This was one of my very first cosplays, and to be quite honest, I weighed about 30 pounds less than I currently do when I last fit into this. Many of the seams ripped and I accepted that I couldn’t really do the cosplay until I had a new jumpsuit. But I had a new jumpsuit commissioned and it fits!! So, any ideas for a good location to shoot more Mara Jade?😁😁 Photo taken by @jeffzoetvisuals at @3riverscomicon 2018 . . #marajade #marajadecosplay #marajill #emperorshand #sith #jedi #lightsaber #force #starwarscosplay #cosplaygirl #starwarsgirl #cosplaymodel #jeffzoetvisuals #starwars #starwarseu #galaxysedge #cosplayersofinstagram #skywalker #starwarslegends #canon #cosplayerofinstagram #lukeskywalker #marajadeskywalker #theemperorshand #emperorpalpatine #starwarshasbropulseconcosplaycontest

This is the Way- Two moons & two posts in one day! 🌝🌚It’s what you gotta do when the Mandalorian trailer finally drops! So what are everyone’s theories for what will happen in Season 2? I’m just hoping Bo-Katan makes an appearance and we learn more about what happened to her and how she lost the Darksaber. I’m also hoping this season actually focuses more on Mandalorians instead of Baby Yoda and Jedi and who knows what else, but it’s not looking good lol. I honestly miss the vibe of the first episodes before The Child came along and literally stole the show. And hopefully there’s not much Cara Dune because wow Gina Carano kinda sucks, huh? Photo and composite by @jeffzoetvisuals – swipe for the studio shot taken at the @cosplaysupershoot this spring! . . #bokatan #bokatankryze #bokatankryzecosplay #bokatancosplay #mando #mandalorian #darksaber #clankryze #mandaloriancosplay #thisistheway #deathwatch #niteowl #clonewars #tcw #deathwatchcosplay #clonewarscosplay #forcefriday #clonewarssaved #starwars #starwarsclonewars #starwarsgirl #cosplaymodel #cosplayerofinstagram #armor #starwarscosplay #kateesackhoff @therealkateesackhoff #cosplaysupershoot5 #siegeofmandalore #starwarshasbropulseconcosplaycontest

“Before I was an Avenger, I made a lot of mistakes. And a lot of enemies.” 🕷⏳🕷 Now that Mulan is out on Disney+, what do you think should happen with the Widow movie? Should it also come out on D+ or should it wait for a theatre release? As much as Nat deserves a theatre release, a 2020 release seems impossible to me with the current state of the pandemic. I’m honestly torn.💔 I made these batons in the week leading up to this shoot with help from @starlord_ownerofabowflex ! They aren’t perfect but they’re sooo much better than the ones I made last year😅 Photography by @jeffzoetvisuals . . . #blackwidow #blackwidowcosplay #marvel #avengerscosplay #avengers #marvelcosplay #cosplaygirl #redhead #cosplayersofinstagram #scarlettjohansson #natasharomanoff #natasharomanov #shield #spy #natasharomanoffcosplay #marvelcomics #mcu #cosplayerofinstagram #girlpower #cosplaymodel #cosplayer #whitewidow #blackwidowwhitesuit #blackwidow2020 #russia #superherosaturday

“Silly Caucasian girl likes to play with samurai swords” ⚔️ 🩸 . Beatrix day 2! I realized I hadn’t shared this version of @jeffzoetvisuals composite of my Beatrix Kiddo⚔️I shared the bloody version previously (swipe to see🩸) but not the clean one! Which version do you like better? I will have prints of both of these up on my print shop later today😁 Link in bio!samuraijill.storenvy.com Photo was taken at the @cosplaysupershoot . #killbill #killbillcosplay #beatrixkiddo #beatrixkiddocosplay #thebride #tarantino #quentintarantino #thebridecosplay #blackmamba #blackmambacosplay #revenge #martialartist #cosplayersofinstagram #cosplayerofinstagram #thiccthighthursday #curvycosplay #hattorihanzo #sword #jeffzoetvisuals #cosplaygirl #cosplaymodel #umathurman @umathurman

Happy #HumpDay and #WebheadWednesday from MJ!!🕸 . Photography by @jeffzoetvisuals . Since people have asked about my suit, this is just from Amazon! It’s nice but I’ll probably look into a better quality suit in the future. The lines are a bit wonky and don’t match up well around the seams. Not bad for the price, but I’d say look elsewhere if you want a perfect print! . #maryjane #spiderman #spidermj #spidermjcosplay #maryjanewatson #mjwatson #mjspiderman #mjcosplay #maryjanewatsoncosplay #maryjaneparker #spidermancosplay #marvel #marvelcosplay #cosplaygirl #cosplaymodel #theamazingspiderman #mj #cosplayerofinstagram #spiderwoman #marvelcomics #newyork #pittsburgh #curvycosplay #webhead #wcw

Happy #SueSaturday! 💙💙 I had the best day ever yesterday shooting 3 cosplays downtown with @jeffzoetvisuals ! It was so nice to get back into cosplays after such a long hiatus. Big thanks to @starlord_ownerofabowflex for helping with everything💙 . . #suestorm #suerichards #fantasticfour #fantastic #baxterbuilding #invisiblewoman #invisiblegirl #fantastic4 #marvel #marvelcosplay #cosplaymodel #curvycosplay #cosplaygirl #pittsburgh #downtownpittsburgh #cosplayerofinstagram #jessicaalba #superhero #superherosaturday #susanstorm #susanrichards #fantasticfourcosplay #fantastic4cosplay #fantastic #suestormcosplay #invisiblegirlcosplay #invisiblewomancosplay #susanstormcosplay

