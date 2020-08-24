Cosplay Spotlight: Sara Underwood

If you’ve been around the convention scene the past ten years, then you know Sara Underwood. Sara is a model, television host, and actress who was chosen as the Playmate of the Month for the July 2006 issue of Playboy magazine and later became Playmate of the Year in 2007. She is a former host of Attack of the Show! on G4.

Sara was one of the first people to make cosplay popular on a pop culture level with her hosting on G4 and appearances at conventions.

Currently, Sara met her partner, Jacob Witzling, when she inquired about doing a photo shoot with some of the cabins he had built. They are currently in the process of building Cabinland in the Pacific Northwest of the USA. The couple have created a YouTube channel to document the process of creating Cabinland.

Cabinland is a really cool look at his cabins and their adventures!

Check out all of her images below!

Follow her on Instagram!

View this post on Instagram Was one of my fav cosplays to do, Lum! 😀✌🏼️ A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Sep 23, 2015 at 10:42am PDT

View this post on Instagram Who needs me to rescue them? A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Sep 2, 2015 at 12:31pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Good morning, pancakes? 😏 A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Jun 12, 2015 at 1:30am PDT

View this post on Instagram My spirit animal. 😼 what’s yours? A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Jun 10, 2015 at 10:17am PDT

View this post on Instagram 🍊 A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Jan 12, 2015 at 7:54am PST

View this post on Instagram This rain makes me wanna watch Star Wars movies all day☔️ A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Jan 10, 2015 at 5:08pm PST

View this post on Instagram Dressing up is fun all year round ☺️ A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Nov 2, 2014 at 2:34pm PST

View this post on Instagram Meow A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Oct 27, 2014 at 10:14am PDT

View this post on Instagram 👮 A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on Sep 28, 2014 at 3:00pm PDT