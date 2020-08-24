Cosplay Spotlight: Sara Underwood

If you’ve been around the convention scene the past ten years, then you know Sara Underwood. Sara is a model, television host, and actress who was chosen as the Playmate of the Month for the July 2006 issue of Playboy magazine and later became Playmate of the Year in 2007. She is a former host of Attack of the Show! on G4.
Sara was one of the first people to make cosplay popular on a pop culture level with her hosting on G4 and appearances at conventions.
Currently, Sara met her partner, Jacob Witzling, when she inquired about doing a photo shoot with some of the cabins he had built. They are currently in the process of building Cabinland in the Pacific Northwest of the USA. The couple have created a YouTube channel to document the process of creating Cabinland.
Cabinland is a really cool look at his cabins and their adventures!
What's your favorite movie? That 👆🏼 or The Big Lebowski is probably mine.
May the fourth be with you. 1-900-Hot-Jedi (yes, this is me).
Princess Peach today! Shooting for @playboy. Ditched Mario for this stud 👆🏼💁🏼
Star Wars for @playboy today! What an awesome combination 🎥🐰 I have always wanted to cosplay Slave Leia! 🙌🏼
This is not an April Fools joke, I am actually Batman.
