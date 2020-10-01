Crooked Llama News

Cosplay Spotlight: The Best of Catwoman Cosplay

Catwoman (Selina Kyle) is a fictional character who appears in DC Comics and typically is the love interest or antagonist of Batman. She is one of the Dark Knight’s most enduring enemies and belongs to the collective of adversaries that make up his rogues gallery. However, the character has also been depicted as an anti-heroine and became Batman’s best known love interest, with many stories depicting their complex love-hate relationship.

Catwoman is a Gotham City burglar who typically wears a tight, one-piece outfit and uses a bullwhip for a weapon. She was originally characterized as a supervillain and adversary of Batman, but she has been featured in a series since the 1990s which portrays her as an antiheroine, often doing the wrong things for the right reasons.

Her costume has become iconic and is a favorite among cosplayers all over the world.  Let’s take a look at the best of Catowman Cosplay.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy Caturday

A post shared by HausPlay (@haus_play) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Meow #catwoman #batman #dc #meow #cat #cats #comic #dccomics #cosplay #catwomancosplay #girlswhocosplay

A post shared by Christina Dawn (@dracarys_and_chill) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Hi, guys! How are you today? Очень хочется выстроить красивую ленту в инстаграме по три фото в ряд, но каждый раз все идет не по плану 😀 Инста, когда ты, наконец, вместо чудовищных алгоритмов начнешь внедрять нормальные функции?) Уверена, всех бы порадовала возможность менять фотографии в блоге местами) New #Catwoman photo from @borodkina_cos_photo #catwomancosplay #dcmovies #dccosplayer #dccomics #dccosplay #batmancosplay #cosplayer #cosplay #latex #latexcosplay #cosplayphotography #cosplayoftheday

A post shared by Catherine Cosplay ➳ (@stormborncat) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

. Cosplayer: @supersailorvirgo . . ➡️ Gotham City ⬅️ ➡️ Guest star ⭐ Firelord Zuko Cosplay ⬅️ . PHOTO SELECTED: ➡️ @cosplayexpressones ⬅️ . ………28/09/2020 . …………..‍‍ ‍ ❇️❇️✳️⚜️✳️❇️❇️‍ . …..❇️❇️⚜️❇️❇️‍‍‍ ❇️❇️✳️⚜️✳️❇️❇️‍ ‍ ☑️ Visitate la sua bellissima galleria‍!‍‍ ☑️ Visit this Instagram page! ☑️ Follow: @cosplayexpressones‍‍‍ #cosplayexpressones ☑️ Follow: @kingaroundthekorner x collaboration . ☑️ #Repost‍‍‍ ☑️ @get_repos ‍ ❇️❇️✳️⚜️✳️❇️❇️‍ …..❇️❇️⚜️❇️❇️‍….. ❇️❇️✳️⚜️✳️❇️❇️ ‍ ‍ ‍ #cosplayexpressones #cosplay #cosplayer #flcosplay #cosplayphotography #cosplayworld #cosplaymodels #cosplayphotoshoot #animecosplay #cosplayshe #cosplayher #cosplaygirls #CosplayPhotography #cosplaymakeupartist #cosplayersofinstagram #catwoman #catwomancosplay #selinakyle #selinakylecosplay #batman #batmancosplay #dccomic #dccomics #dccomicscosplay #caturday #firelordzuko #btas #batmantheanimatedseries #btascosplay . OUR FRIENDS . @kingaroundthekorner @cosplay.of.gg @cosband_foreveryoung ❇️❇️❇️❇️❇️❇️❇️❇️❇️❇️❇️‍

A post shared by CosplayExpressOneS – Cosplay (@cosplayexpressones) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Ayy, ayy, tell lil’ shorty come here I’m tryna blow her back out, walking funny for the year Tell me that you want me, that’s the shit I always hear I got three bitches on me like the three musketeers . . . Photographer @jrod_artography . Get Full sets on Gumroad! Link in bio . Join me on onlyfans for exclusive content Link in bio! . Sponsor a cosplay cashapp $Danimanzano . Check out my amazon wishlist to see my cosplans!! . XOXO I LOVE YOU GUYS nothing is expected but greatly appreciated . @fondpaper #cosplay #cosplayers #cosplays #cosplayphoto #cosplayerofinstagram #cosplaylove #cosplayofinstagram #cosplayfun #cosplayphotoshoot #cosplaymakeup #batmancosplay #jokercosplay #newyorkcomiccon #newyorkcomiccon2018 #catwoman #catwomancosplay #batmanandcatwoman #catwomancomics #michellepfeiffercatwoman #batman #thebatman #netflix #portraits #portraits_universe #portraitsociety #portraits_vision #portraitshoot #portraits_today #portraitsvisuals #tagify_app

A post shared by Daniela- Cosplayer (@simplyarabella) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

When the cat plays with the bat First photo of the Catwoman shoot made on Thursday evening! After 2 years of waiting, the costume finally has its photos! For that it was necessary to meet all the conditions and the main one was that it is not too hot to put on this latex outfit. 1ere photo de Catwoman du shootnde jeudi soir. Apres 2ans d’attente, j’ai enfin des photos de ce costume ! Pour cela il fallait remplir plusieurs conditions l’ine d’elle qu’il ne fasse pas tropnchaud pour enfiler cette combi en latex. Picture by my love @jeffwaynecosplay Processing By me #catwoman #catwomancosplay #catwomancosplayer #selinakyle #selinakylecosplay #dccosplay #dccosplayer #cosplayfrance #instacosplay #gothamcity #gothamsirens #batman #batmancosplay #dcgirl #batarang #latexcatsuit #cosplay #blue #urbancomics #reevzfx #instacosplay #cat #misskyle #dccomics #cosplaygirl #catsuit

A post shared by Ivy (@emcivy) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

✨✨. . CAT WOMAN. . ✨✨ Heavily inspired by @michellepfeifferofficial which was/is the best cat-woman of all times!. Had to retouch my eyes again for this but the upcoming reel is me with my brown eyes ✨ . . Foundation @nyxcosmetics Concealer @makeuprevolution Setting powder @makeuprevolution . . Eyeshadow palette @bperfectcosmetics Black eyeliner @thekatvond Mascara @nyxcosmetics . . Body paints by @officialsnazaroo and @kryolanofficial . . Lip liner @maccosmetics cherry Lipstick @baremineralsuk seriously red . Brushes used @morphebrushes @unicorncosmetics @realtechniques . #catwomanmakeup #catwomancosplay #catwomancostume #batmanandcatwoman #cosplay #bodypaintings #bodypaintartist #halloweenmakeup #halloweenmask #manchester #manchestermua #manchestermamakeupartist #muasupport #mualife ##batmanreturns #timburtonstyle #michellepfeiffer #makeupartist #snazaroo #creativemakeupartist #creativemakeuplooks #paintlife

A post shared by ELÉKTRA_SP (@elenassspati) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Zapomniałam, że mam jeszcze mnóstwo zdjęć w cosplay’u Catwoman Zdjęcie wykonane przez @sigman.portraits w miejscu @centrum_american_spot @american_tik_spot #americanspot #americantikspot #catwoman #michellepfeiffer #michellepfeiffercatwoman #catwomancosplay #catwomanmichellepfeiffer #catwomanbatmanreturns #batmanreturns ——————————————————— #plharleyquinn #polishharleyquinn #polskaharleyquinn #tiktok #tiktok_poland #tiktokpolska #tiktoktrends #tiktokhotties #tiktokerspl #wesharemedia #ddob #ddobinsta @ddobinsta @tiktok_poland @tiktok @tiktoktrends @tik_tok_musical @wesharemedia @tiktokcreator @tiktokerspl @tik_tok_musical #likee #likeeapp #likeepoland @likee_official_eu @likee_official_global @cosplay.kingdom #cosplay #cosplayphotography #instacosplay #cosplayvscharacter #cosplayervscharacter #dccosplay

A post shared by Inga Madejczyk (@plharleyquinn) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy Batman Day y’all . #cosplayer #cosplay #Batman #catwoman #catwomancosplay #batmancosplay #caturday #girlsthatcosplay #saturday

A post shared by KatrinaKosplays (@katrinakosplays) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Happy Batman Day, bats

A post shared by Nayah V (@gothamqueencosplay) on

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *