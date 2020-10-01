Cosplay Spotlight: The Best of Catwoman Cosplay

Catwoman (Selina Kyle) is a fictional character who appears in DC Comics and typically is the love interest or antagonist of Batman. She is one of the Dark Knight’s most enduring enemies and belongs to the collective of adversaries that make up his rogues gallery. However, the character has also been depicted as an anti-heroine and became Batman’s best known love interest, with many stories depicting their complex love-hate relationship.

Catwoman is a Gotham City burglar who typically wears a tight, one-piece outfit and uses a bullwhip for a weapon. She was originally characterized as a supervillain and adversary of Batman, but she has been featured in a series since the 1990s which portrays her as an antiheroine, often doing the wrong things for the right reasons.

Her costume has become iconic and is a favorite among cosplayers all over the world. Let’s take a look at the best of Catowman Cosplay.

View this post on Instagram Happy Caturday A post shared by HausPlay (@haus_play) on Sep 12, 2020 at 8:03am PDT

View this post on Instagram Happy Batman Day, bats A post shared by Nayah V (@gothamqueencosplay) on Sep 19, 2020 at 9:44am PDT