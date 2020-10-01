Cosplay Spotlight: The Best of Catwoman Cosplay
Catwoman (Selina Kyle) is a fictional character who appears in DC Comics and typically is the love interest or antagonist of Batman. She is one of the Dark Knight’s most enduring enemies and belongs to the collective of adversaries that make up his rogues gallery. However, the character has also been depicted as an anti-heroine and became Batman’s best known love interest, with many stories depicting their complex love-hate relationship.
Catwoman is a Gotham City burglar who typically wears a tight, one-piece outfit and uses a bullwhip for a weapon. She was originally characterized as a supervillain and adversary of Batman, but she has been featured in a series since the 1990s which portrays her as an antiheroine, often doing the wrong things for the right reasons.
Her costume has become iconic and is a favorite among cosplayers all over the world. Let’s take a look at the best of Catowman Cosplay.
Batman Returns Catwoman suit by miccostumes bought through Amazon
mask: @fetishdeluxe photo: @fetishdeluxe project: @meowstress
Meow
Hi, guys! How are you today? Очень хочется выстроить красивую ленту в инстаграме по три фото в ряд, но каждый раз все идет не по плану 😀 Инста, когда ты, наконец, вместо чудовищных алгоритмов начнешь внедрять нормальные функции?) Уверена, всех бы порадовала возможность менять фотографии в блоге местами) New Catwoman photo from @borodkina_cos_photo
Repost @nataru_geek Hoy es lunes de gatitos. ¿Cómo ha ido vuestro inicio de semana? Cosplay: Catwoman – Selina Kyle Cosplayer: @nataru_geek
Cosplayer: @supersailorvirgo Gotham City Guest star ⭐ Firelord Zuko Cosplay
Photographer @jrod_artography
PART 2: TO LURE A BAT Catwoman by @masterfullymags Original Photography by @margaretanneleah
When the cat plays with the bat First photo of the Catwoman shoot made on Thursday evening! After 2 years of waiting, the costume finally has its photos! For that it was necessary to meet all the conditions and the main one was that it is not too hot to put on this latex outfit. 1ere photo de Catwoman du shootnde jeudi soir. Apres 2ans d'attente, j'ai enfin des photos de ce costume ! Pour cela il fallait remplir plusieurs conditions l'ine d'elle qu'il ne fasse pas tropnchaud pour enfiler cette combi en latex. Picture by my love @jeffwaynecosplay Processing By me
Posted @withregram • @fetishdeluxe mask: @fetishdeluxe photo: @fetishdeluxe
#catwomancosplay #catwoman #catwomancostume #catwomanmakeup #selenakyle #selenakylecosplay #meow #purrfect #dc #dccomics #dccosplayers #dccosplay #dccomicscosplay #gothamcity #gothamcitysirens #cosplay #cosplaygirl #cosplayersofinstagram #cosplaymakeup #caturday #happycaturday #makeup #makeuplooks #makeupcosplay
#nerdygirl #nerdygirlcosplay #nerdgirl #babe #cosplay #cosplaygirl #cosplayphotography #sexycosplay #cosplaybabe #selinakyle #catwoman #catwomancosplay #dccosplay #dc #gamer #gamergirl #cute #comics #cosplayergirl #sexygamer #hot #geeky #model #geekygirls #batman #cosplaygirls #model #instadaily #instagood #batmancosplay
Cowl hair – DC version of hat hair. Cosplay & : @hlle.cat
REPOST from @emmieromanovich Catwoman by @emmieromanovich Photo by @mark_edwards_photographer Leather mask and ears by @lmemasks
Catwoman by @sjcaesars_world : @trinityphotographyni
#nerdygirl #nerdygirlcosplay #nerdgirl #babe #cosplay #cosplaygirl #cosplayphotography #sexycosplay #cosplaybabe #selinakyle #catwoman #catwomancosplay #dccosplay #dc #gamer #gamergirl #cute #comics #cosplayergirl #sexygamer #hot #geeky #model #geekygirls #batman #cosplaygirls #model #instadaily #instagood #batmancosplay
CAT WOMAN. Heavily inspired by @michellepfeifferofficial which was/is the best cat-woman of all times!. Had to retouch my eyes again for this but the upcoming reel is me with my brown eyes ✨ Foundation @nyxcosmetics Concealer @makeuprevolution Setting powder @makeuprevolution Eyeshadow palette @bperfectcosmetics Black eyeliner @thekatvond Mascara @nyxcosmetics Body paints by @officialsnazaroo and @kryolanofficial Lip liner @maccosmetics cherry Lipstick @baremineralsuk seriously red Brushes used @morphebrushes @unicorncosmetics @realtechniques
Harley won't mind if I just borrow this real quick @it.is.cosplay It's almost the weekend…just 2 more days
Throwback Thursday. Cat Scratch Fever. Paying homage to the very first cosplay photoshoot I did back in 2012. I have to give the biggest thank you to @progirlman for doing this shoot and boosting my confidence that still keeps me doing shoots til this very day. Forever grateful.
You're the second man who's killed me this week but I've got seven lives left the amazing @vicious_cosplay amazing cosplay
Repost @blackwomenincostume Gotham City Catwoman Cosplay
Reposted from @thejessicanova Hell Here. Latex made by the incomparable @vengeancedesigns with cowl by @reevzfx I cannot wait to create this full set FINALLY for MyGeekGlory debuting early next year, but for now enjoy one of the few images in existence of the costume. This outfit was bought and sponsored by longtime member Hyperion.
Zapomniałam, że mam jeszcze mnóstwo zdjęć w cosplay'u Catwoman Zdjęcie wykonane przez @sigman.portraits w miejscu @centrum_american_spot @american_tik_spot
Happy Batman Day! Celebrating by watching some animated series and documentary stuff. The world of Gotham is oddly a place of comfort for me. The comics, the movies, the TV shows. It's funny that something so grim and dark on the surface can be some comforting. Here's a new Catwoman photo since I'm in the mood
Mike here, with an extra #caturday #PixOfPAXsPast. When picking photos for this week of PAX Online, there were just too many good Catwoman photos to choose from, so I wanted to sneak in an extra; it's not surprising we have so many, as Gloria has worn nine different versions of the character to PAXs over the years!
