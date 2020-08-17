Cosplay Spotlight: The Queen of Cosplay, Yaya Han

Yaya Han is the queen of cosplay. Cosplayers all over the world look to her for her amazing skills and guidance. She’s even written a book!
About Yaya Han:
Yaya Han is a costume designer, model and cosplay entertainer based in Atlanta, GA. She discovered the unique creative pastime of cosplay at Anime Expo in 1999 as a young fan, with no prior trained skills in sewing or crafting. However, Yaya has always been artistic, especially with pen and ink illustrations, so she quickly absorbed the heart and soul of costume making. Yaya is completely self-taught, mostly due to lack of funds and resources to enroll in classes for fashion or costume design. At the beginning, she could only afford a used $40 sewing machine and a sewing book from a thrift store. Yaya credits persistence and repeated failure as her greatest teachers in costume creation. To this day, she has made close to 300 costumes in the genres of anime/manga, comic books, video games, sci-fi and her own original designs.
Over the years, Yaya has build a successful business in the cosplay community, creating a popular cosplay accessories line that is available online and at conventions, as well as her line of Yaya Han Brand merchandising. Her intricate and lavish creations have won awards and acclaim nationwide, and she has been invited to appear as a Guest, Panelist, Judge, Performer and Host to over 100 conventions and other events all over the world. Yaya’s impact on the world of cosplay has been so great that she has been a Guest Judge on 2 seasons of TBS TV Network’s “King of the Nerds” competition show, featured in a documentary about cosplay called “Cosplay – Crafting a Secret Identity”, as well as is starring in the Syfy (Space) TV Network Docu-Series “Heroes of Cosplay”.
But, no matter where Cosplay has taken her professionally, Yaya strives to stay true to what got her into this field originally – fun and creativity.
Through hard work, unmatched passion and infectious enthusiasm, Yaya has helped Cosplay gain respect and integrity as an artform in the fandom world and art communities, and her decade long campaign for creativity has helped raise Cosplay to the standards we know today. Everyday, Yaya continues to pave the path for the beloved art and lifestyle we know as Costume Play.
Source: Yaya Han’s bio
You can follow Yaya on Instagram or subscribe to her YouTube channel!
“A good guest does not overstay, a perfect guest stays home!” The Queen of Hearts said it the best – STAY HOME! Shit is getting bad again, friends. Be kind, stay home as much as you can. Wear a mask while you’re out. Nothing has changed from March. We’re still being decimated by COVID-19. Please stay vigilant. Photo by @bennyleephotography Costume made by me based on “Alice: Madness Returns”
Taking on May like a warrior! I’m working every day and feeling motivated! Much better than March, which was 300 million years ago lol. The only casualty has been Animal Crossing. I haven’t logged in for over a week and I miss everyone. My villagers and my friends! Hopefully I can get into a routine soon and carve out some playing time. Photo of Byleth taken by @alive_alf Costume made by me Wig sponsored by @ardawigs Sword borrowed from @hynoxolus . . . . . . . #fireemblemthreehouses #fireemblemcosplay #bylethcosplay
One more Bunny Camilla photo to close out the week! I didn’t realize the backdrop fabric matches the wig color perfectly 😆 Costume/set by me Photo by Brian Boling (quaranteam) I haven’t felt motivated to start a new costume yet, and instead spent the entire week making face masks and playing Animal Crossing lol The mask tutorial video is done and will be shared early next week! Hopefully I will finally decide on the next creative project to start on! . . . . . . #fireemblemheroes #fireemblemcosplay #camillacosplay #bunnygirl #yayahan
Batgirl – DC New 52 This was a true multimedia project, involving sewing, sculpting, molding and casting. I made everything except the mask, which was created by @reevzfx. The armor is urethane rubber and resin (depending on the pieces) and then I’m encased in pleather lol. This is by far the “warmest” costume I own. I sweat buckets even at a winter con. Omg cons! Who misses cons?? Photo by Brian Boling
3 days left in the #cosplaycountdown2020 – Your favorite costume you completed: SWIPE for a selection of my favorites. I’ve made hundreds of costumes, there is no way I could choose one favorite. I’m definitely attached to my costumes and like many of them for different reasons. I also like the freedom of becoming whatever character you’re in the mood for that day so it makes no sense for me to choose one favorite out of hundreds. ✨ Jessica Rabbit – this was a transformation challenge, especially with the silhouette and makeup (photo by @awesomebenny) ✨ @hannah_alexander_artwork Mulan – we collaborated on the design and I really love the end result! (photo by @steamkittens) ✨Jellyfish Couture – one of my favorite original designs, I’m obsessed with jellyfish (photo by @omg_dj_judy) ✨ Art Nouveau Chun Li – designed by Razvan-Sedekiah, recognizable yet so intricate and pretty in its own way (photo by @annafischerphoto) ✨ Shao Jun, Assassin’s Creed – not only did I adore the design but the whole costume came together so well under time crunch (photo by Brian Boling) ✨ Empyrean Empress – my latest original design where I could go nuts with my aesthetic, colors and details (photo by Brian Boling)
9 days left in the #cosplaycountdown2020 – Your favorite cosplay photo of yourself: I thought this one would be hard because I have many thousands of cosplay photos, but I believe this Chun Li High Kick image is a representation of everything I want out of a cosplay photo. It covered everything: ✨A great design of Chun Li from Street Fighter in art nouveau style by artist Razvan-Sedekiah ✨I loved making this costume (in 2012), really sinking my teeth into the embroidery and beading while creating one of the best silhouettes in my costume making history. Everything I tested out on this costume worked, and I opted to use my own hair which made Chun Li a great choice to bring to hot summer cons. I’ve worn this costume more than any other!! ✨ I worked with a fantastic photographer and friend on this shoot – @awesomebenny, who thoughtfully booked a Chinese restaurant as the venue and really considered the mood and style of the photography ✨ Working with a trusted friend made me more comfortable to try different poses, including this high kick which is not photoshopped, but actually me kicking in a corset and heels, on my tip toes. The angle of the photo, the way the fabrics kicked up, my expression, everything was perfect. Benny added the appropriate Street Fighter-esque energy effects in post. Now, to be sure, I had to kick about 30 times for us to get that shot, and I absolutely fell on my ass during one of the attempts, hard. But it’s all a part of the pleasant memories of the photo shoot and we got the shot, so yatta! ✨ Bonus: Once we wrapped the shoot, the restaurant opened and we ate delicious authentic dim sum! Yeah, I’m very comfortable proclaiming this my favorite cosplay photo of myself 😊 Thanks again @awesomebenny!!! #chunli #streetfighter #chunlicosplay #streetfightercosplay #capcom #artnouveau
Reminder that my 25% off Black Friday/Cyber Monday Sale ends tonight at midnight EST! Don’t miss out! Use code “THX” at ✨ yayahan.bigcartel.com ✨ (or click on the link in my profile) Works on all printed merch, cosplay accessories & patterns, including this new poster of my original Empyrean Empress costume. I sign everything by hand! Thanks so much to everyone who has already taken advantage of this promo, your support is greatly appreciated!! Costume by me & photo by Brian Boling #cybermonday
Come see Midnight Sensei at @officialfxc today! Booth 4910 in the North Building! I’m there until about 5:30pm! My schedule is crazy tomorrow so please come by today if you want selfies and autographs! I also brought my cosplay cat ears and wings and you can try them on! LET’S GO PLUS ULTRA!
💋KISS of DEATH 💋 incoming! Somehow I never posted this photo of my Zero Two plugsuit cosplay, where I put my @ardawigs wiggie through the wringer by flipping it like mad about 30 times. The background is a corner idol stage in Studio Booty in Tokyo. The Japanese cosplayers in the same room looked at me like I was crazy, flipping my wig repeatedly, but then very adorably said “Kawaii!” to me awwww! I lie awake at night sometimes, dreaming of a different ending for Darling in the Franxx… it started out soooo good…. 😖 Still super dig 002’s design! I made the suit out of red vinyl and white ultrapreme from my @cosplayfabrics line! And of course my @mccallpatterncompany bodysuit pattern M7217! #darlinginthefranxx #zerotwocosplay #002cosplay #zerotwo #animecosplay
Is it Laundry Day? This is one of my favorite pin-up sets from years ago, shot on film by Kevin Stewart! I actually made the corset and bloomers, really leaning into the retro cheesecake look. This is where I really fell in love with making corsets. I honestly think that if I hadn’t turned cosplay into a career (that sucks up all of my time), I would have delved in deeper into the retro fashion and lifestyle. I’ve always loved the aesthetic. Oddly enough, I still often pose with lollipops to this day 🤣 #pinupgirl #retrostyle #modeling #photoshoot #corset
“Let’s get our gambling freak on!” 🎲♥️♣️♦️♠️🎲 In honor of #Kakegurui season 2 dropping, finally, here is a brand new Jabami Yumeko cosplay photo! Are you excited for the continuation? Do you think it will be crazier than the last season?! What can top biting off all your finger nails, anyway?! 🤔 📷: Brian Boling Editing help from @tomitotoro and @knachte Costume was purchased and altered by me, and the location is Haco Cosplay Stadium in Tokyo. #kakeguruicosplay #jabamiyumeko #yumekojabami #animecosplay
Calendar now $17.99! Free US shipping! My @hannah_alexander_artwork Mulan is Miss June, and the printed colors look especially Summery in person ✨ Of course, I hand-sign each calendar and I will personalize it for you if you’d like! Please visit the link in my bio to get one for you or for a unique gift! •📸• Photos by @steamkittens, @zeropuntosedici, and Brian Boling •#️⃣• #artnouveaucosplay #cosplaycalendar #uniquegiftidea #fathersdaygifts #primarycolors
Happy X-Men day! Who’s ready for Dark Phoenix?? I’m home from Ottawa after a sleepless night of raging over GoT, only to be reminded that it’s the 20th anniversary of X-Men! This is probably the craziest week of 2019 for me, I leave on Wednesday for Megacon/Puerto Rico Comic Con – doing the double con thing – while still working on the last stages of a huge project! Can’t wait to have a breather and catch up on all the great movies out/coming out! Jean Grey costume made by me and photographed by Jeprox Projex Photography!! #xmen #xmencosplay #marvelcosplay #marvel #yayahan
🔥 Mother of Dragons 🔥 Posting Daenerys photos in honor of the last season premier of #GameOfThrones tonight! Dany was my favorite character in the books and I made this costume based on the book descriptions of her Qarth dress which exposes the right breast. Since I couldn’t actually pop a boob, I covered up with Rhaegal the dragon, who was strapped to me. I wore this to SDCC 2011 where I got to meet GRRM and the actors after their first #GoT panel. I also got to do a shoot with @cobheran as Jon Snow at DragonCon 2011 since we already firmly believed in R+L=J and the eventual union between Dany and Jon. Thanks also to @yashuntacats and Jinyo for being Blood of my Blood ❤️ Photo credits go to Kevin Green, @omg_dj_judy, @annafischerphoto and LJinto! I dunno, this saga of ice and fire has has such an impact on my life and I’m really sad it is coming to an end soon. At the same time, I just want it to be over lol. As a book reader, it really upsets me that we don’t get to experience the ending from GRRM’s words first and I personally had a lot of issues with season 7. A lot. I can’t help but think the ending will be rushed and the game has been played for so long that every outcome has already been predicted. But this adaption is the best we ever could have hoped for and thanks to HBO everyone around the world knows and loves this story. I will try to keep my heart and hopes open for these last 8 episodes. Bring on the magic, bring on the pain, bring on the eventual peace. Lol #gotseason8 #daenerystargaryen #daeneryscosplay