CW Cancels Black Lightning, Fans are Confused and React!

The CW has cancelled Black Lightning, ending the series with Season 4. Fans are now confused as a spinoff was just recently announced.

“Black Lightning” centers around Jefferson Pierce (Cress Williams), a high school principal who is forced to don his superhero suit once again after years of retirement when a local gang arises and recruits one of his star students. The show also stars Christine Adams, China Anne McClain, Nafessa Williams, James Remar, Marvin Jones III, Jordan Calloway and Damon Gupton.

“When we first started the Black Lighting journey, I knew that Jefferson Pierce and his family of powerful Black Women would be a unique addition to the super hero genre,” series developer and executive producer Salim Akil said in a statement. “The love that Blerds and all comic book fans around the globe have shown this series over the past three seasons proved what we imagined, Black People Want To See Themselves in all their complexities.”

News of the series ending comes over a week after the CW ordered a backdoor pilot for a potential spinoff centered on the Black Lightning character, Painkiller.

“Thank you to the phenomenal cast, writers and crew without whom none of this would’ve been possible,” Akil continued. “I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve been able to do and the moments we’ve been able to create in bringing DC’s first African-American family of super heroes to life for the culture. I’m very grateful to Peter Roth, Warner Bros. TV, Mark Pedowitz, The CW Network and Greg Berlanti for their partnership and support of my vision at every step of this journey. While Season Four may be the end of one journey, I’m extremely excited to usher in a new chapter and continued collaboration with The CW as we tell the story of Painkiller.”

“Black Lightning” hails from Berlanti Productions and Akil Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. The series was developed for TV by Akil. Mara Brock Akil also executive produces, along with Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions, Charles D. Holland and Pat Charles.

We’ll update you as we hear more. What are your thoughts on the show’s cancellation? Check out some fan reaction below!

Source: Variety

That’s sad. I’m not here for the Painkiller spinoff. I would have rather see one with one or both sisters. A black woman lead show is way more interesting. Since we got a black woman Batwoman, 2 shows would’ve been too much. — Robin ‘Thee Anime Dad’ (@sherlock2g) November 20, 2020

The Black Show is ending after just 4 seasons? pic.twitter.com/CnYXFliSH2 — KEY🇭🇹 (@peter68759524) November 20, 2020

What!!!! They better have Anissa Jennifer and Grace on one these other shows because this is BS I was all for the spin-off but if this show off the air I don’t know if I watch it @TheCW @TheCW_PR — Aleana Harris (@aleana24) November 20, 2020

Whyyyy 😭 please I’m actually crying don’t do this to me. At least we can hope it goes off to a great ending 🤞. Thank you for 3 incredible seasons, may the last season be a great ending for all our beloved characters ❤️💖🥺 — Dinah’s SideBird (@CanaryFandom_BC) November 20, 2020