We’re almost there, ladies and gentlemen. Batwoman is back in only three days and the CW wants to keep the hype train high. Batwoman news has been trickling out over the last little while and all of it sounds promising. First we learned about Safiyah (Shivaani Ghai), and how she would be making her debut on the show. Then it was revealed season two would feature multiple big bads. The second villain was disclosed as Black Mask. We don’t yet know who is going to be playing the Black Mask, but it’s exciting none the less. The CW decided to tease us further when they revealed photos from the second episode of the season. There isn’t much to be gathered from the photos, but one of them is pretty interesting.

The photo depicts Alice (Rachel Skarsten) holding Julia Pennyworth (Christina Wolfe) at Knifepoint. The other photos just show various characters. One does depict Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie), the new Crimson knight, standing in front of the suit though. That means it probably won’t be long until she officially becomes the new Batwoman. We have yet to see how the city will react to the new Bat, or how Alice is taking Kate’s disappearance. Luckily we don’t have much longer to wait, since the whole thing begins in only a few days.

After Batwoman returns this Sunday it’s only a matter of time before the rest of the Arrowverse shows follow suit. We have Superman & Lois starting their first season and pretty soon we’ll have The Flash, Black Lightning, Supergirl & Legends of Tomorrow back too. I for one can’t wait for the return of all these shows, as it’s something I look forward to every year. I have to admit it’ll be strange not having the Green Arrow come back as well.

If you’re curious what’s up with the new Batwoman then make sure you tune in this Sunday, January 17th 2021, at 8:00 PM ET. If you miss it, don’t worry too much. every episode of Batwoman will be available to stream on The CW’s free digital platforms, CWTV.com and The CW app, following its broadcast on The CW Network.