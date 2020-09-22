CW: Supergirl Cancelled

Supergirl has flown as far as she could. CW is cancelling the show after Season 6. This sixth season will be the end for one of the Arrowverse’s main shows.

The final season will consist of 20 episodes, filming in Vancouver. The show originally aired on CBS before it was cancelled there and then picked up for seasons two through five on the CW. At the end of Season 5, Lex Luthor defeaed Leviathan and was on a mission to conquer the world.

Season 5 of Supergirl starred Melissa Benoist, Chyler Leigh, Katie McGrath, Jesse Rath, Nicole Maines, Azie Tesfai, Andrea Brooks, Julie Gonzalo, Staz Nair, and David Harewood, with special guest star Jon Cryer. The show is executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robert Rovner, Jessica Queller, and Rob Wright.

What do you think of the end of Supergirl?

Developing story. We will share more as we learn more!