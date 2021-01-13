Cyberpunk 2077 Next-Gen Coming in second half of 2021

The cofounder of CD Projekt Red, Marcin Iwiński, was in a video earlier today apologizing for the launch of Cyberpunk 2077. He made a lot of promises in regards to how the company would operate going forward. He also promised free content and updates for Cyberpunk 2077. He also touched on the next-Gen versions and revealed that Cyberpunk 2077 on next-gen will be arriving in the second half of 2021.



Players were never given an official release date for the free next-gen updates. It makes sense, with all the launch issues, that it would be coming later rather than sooner. As disappointing as this might be to hear it might prove to be advantageous. Fixing Cyberpunk 2077 should be CD Projekt Red’s top priority. There is no sense in adding new content if the game is still broken.

One of the reasons cited for the issues is that Cyberpunk was developed for PC primarily. This is evident in the way the older generation hardware handles the game. For a frame of reference I have been playing on a PS5 and have had no issues thus far, save a few crashes and a couple of glitched quests.

One big issue that did show up during the development of Cyberpunk 2077 was the issue of crunch. Initially, CD Projekt Red had said they would not be crunching at all while developing Cyberpunk 2077. Later on, after one of the last delays, it was discovered that they were crunching since one of the delays, meaning they went back on their word. Then some employees anonymously reported that they had been crunching for a long time.

Iwiński promised that they would never crunch on a project ever again in his video today.

For now all we can do is wait and hope that CD Projekt Red can fix the issues with their game and deliver a mind blowing next generation experience. I guess we’ll know in the second half of 2021. I’ll be excited to see the Cyberpunk 2077 next-gen updates and how they look.