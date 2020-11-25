Cyberpunk Shows Off PS4 and PS5 Gameplay

Ladies and gentlemen, the time is nearly upon us. Cyberpunk 2077 is nearly here again and to get us all hyped CD Projekt Red has decided to share some gameplay. We have now officially seen the game running on actual consoles and it still looks as awesome as it did when it was announced. You can check out the video in its entirety below. There has now been Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay shown on PS4 and PS5! Presumably, hopefully, from the final build of the game.

The gameplay shows a lot of vehicle gameplay. We can see some driving around and we also get to see a shootout going on from inside the vehicle. We got to see the game run, initially, on a PS4 Pro console. Later on, in the video, however, it shifts to the game running on a PS5 console. Now, this wasn’t footage of the actual PS5 version of the game. This was a PS5 running the PS4 game on a Playstation 5 Console in Backwards compatibility mode. A small but important distinction.

As you may or may not know Cyberpunk 2077 was recently delayed again. Luckily the delay wasn’t too long at all and the game is scheduled to be released in just a few short weeks now. The wait for this game has been absolutely agonizing and to have it constantly taken away from us at the last minute has been nothing short of hell. With that being said I think it’s important to remember to not lash out. Getting upset at CD Projekt Red isn’t going to make the game come any faster and I’m sure they’re working as hard as they can. Hopefully CD Projekt Red used these extra few weeks to their fullest.

If the newest videos are anything to go by though, I have a feeling we’re in for a heck of a ride. Cyberpunk 2077 should be in our hands on December 10th, 2020. Get ready to kick ass, customize your genitals and spend a stupid amount of time exploring Night City!