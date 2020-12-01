David Ramsey to Return as Mysterious New Version of John Diggle and Direct in Upcoming CW Arrowverse Series

David Ramsey is one of the most beloved actors in the CW Arrowverse and was last seen in the Arrow series finale. According to Deadline, Ramsey, “will return to direct five episodes in the DC Universe, including the new series Superman & Lois, and Supergirl. Additionally, Ramsey will guest star in five episodes across the Arrowverse, returning as fan favorite John Diggle in Superman & Lois, Supergirl, The Flash and Batwoman, along with a mystery role in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, which is being kept under wraps.”

Ramsey has a history with directing in Arrowverse, having directed two episodes of Arrow. But, the big news is how much we’ll be seeing Ramsey across all of the CW series. That’s a lot of shows to have Ramsey appear!

In the series finale of Arrow, Ramsey’s John Diggle moved to Metropolis after finding an emerald ring, presumably the power ring worn by Green Lantern in the pages of DC Comics. There has been speculation that Diggle might return at some point as the Green Lantern, so stay tuned.

“I remain in awe of the imprint these shows have had on television and I’ve been blessed for the better part of a decade to be a part of them both in front of and behind the camera,” said Ramsey to Deadline. “To say I’m excited beyond belief to return to the Berlantiverse would be an understatement. I can’t wait to continue telling these stories.”

We’re hoping that Green Lantern will materialize for Diggle/Ramsey. The character and actor both deserve the elevation to a legendary superhero in the Arrowverse. This couldn’t happen to a better person. We’re really looking forward to it! Let us know your thoughts!

