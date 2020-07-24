DC revealed through its online magazine, DC Connect #4, its next universe-wide event. It has, at this point, been confirmed that Endless Winter is the title of DC’s next event. Little is known about the event, but we can expect more details to trickle out.

Currently the DC Universe is experience Dark Knights Death Metal. For those new to DC Comics, DKDM is the sequel to last years Dark Knights Metal. Dark Knights Metal introduced the Dark Multiverse and the popular Batman Who Laughs character. The event brought writer Scott Snyder and artist Greg Capullo back together. The two previously worked together on Batman, producing a stellar run.

Scott Snyder has become known for introducing several characters into the Batman continuity. During his run, he introduced the Court of Owls, Mr. Bloom, and even saw Gordon do a stint as Batman.

The teaser image for Endless Winter hardly gives anything away, showing only the title, an icy background, and a date. It’s easy to infer that the event will deal with ice in some way or form. This could relate to several DC Characters. Killer Frost, Mr. Freeze, and Captain Cold are all potential candidates. Some fans even think the event could relate to Delores Winters who sports the nickname of Endless Winter.

Delores Winters has the ability to control moisture and temperature, using ice and cold as part of her attacks. She first appeared in 1940’s Action Comics #20 and as Endless Winter in the 2007 run of JSA Classified. Issue #19 to be specific.

Or maybe it has nothing to do with any of those characters! What we do know for sure is that winter is coming, and it’s going to hit the DC Universe in December of 2020.