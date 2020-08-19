DC Fandome Arrives on August 22 and Dropped an Awesome Trailer

DC dropped a trailer for this weekend’s DC Fandome, which is its own take on the virtual comic convention experience. Fans can expect to be overwhelmed with DC news regarding comics, gaming, television and films. The biggest news that fans are anticipating is footage from Robert Pattison’s The Batman. However, since there is so much content, DC announced today that it is adding a second weekend to the event.

DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes will begin at 10am PT (UTC-7) on August 22 and end at 10am PT on August 23. DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse will begin at 10am PT (UTC-7) on September 12 and end at 10am PT on September 13. You can see your local time zones on the schedule page at https://schedule.DCFanDome.com.

On September 12, DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse will offer DC fans the experience of a lifetime, with full access to more than 100 hours of on-demand content, beginning at 10:00 am PDT. This is the time for fans to suit up and determine their own adventure, selecting from exclusive panel sessions, screenings and never-before-seen content from the DC Multiverse of films, television, comics and games. Fans, your timeline awaits—at your own pace and on your own schedule. Choose your path wisely with the help of the official DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse program scheduler found at DCFanDome.com. It doesn’t have the 12th-level intellect of Brainiac, but it will certainly be a great guide to help you explore the Multiverse on September 12!

And it’s not just the adults who get to have all the fun, the adventure is also heating up for young DC Super Hero fans. Launching Saturday, September 12, DC Kids FanDome will offer kids (and their parents) a break from the seemingly endless “at home” summer with a kid-friendly companion event to DC FanDome, accessed separately at DCKidsFanDome.com. The one-day-only festivities kick off at 10:00 am PDT, and young Super Heroes in training around the world will not want to miss it!

Just like a live event, the full DC FanDome experience will be available for 24 hours only. If you don’t watch it during the 24 hours, you will miss it (unless you have access to time travel). For those in different time zones around the world, Hall of Heroes programming will run 3 times consecutively (it’s an 8-hour program); other programming will be available only once in the 24-hour timeline. Check the schedule for details and ability to create your own custom schedule.

There is a limited amount of interactivity – participants can tweet reactions to DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes using #DCFanDome and coming in DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse you can vote on their favorite Fan Art as well as Cosplay and Fandom finalists.

There will be exclusive DC merchandise available to buy in the DC Store on the FunVerse island from a range of different partners around the globe. Some items will only be available during the 24 hours of the event, while others will be available for purchase beyond the end of the event.