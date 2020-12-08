Die Hard: Charlize Theron Asks “Where Do I Sign”to Star in Gender-Bent Take on Die Hard

Die Hard is a Christmas movie, right? Can I get an Amen!?

How about this gift: Charlize Theron starring in a Die Hard reboot where Charlize Theron takes on Bruce Willis’ role as John McClane and goes on a rampage to save her wife? If you’ve seen anything that Theron has starred in recently, you’ll know this isn’t a stretch and she could totally own this role.

Charlize agrees!

“Lesbian Christmas rom coms are all well and good but what I REALLY want is a Die Hard where Charlize Theron goes on a rampage to save her wife,” said Twitter user Francis O. in a tweet that went viral Monday night. And, by chance, Charlize saw the tweet and responded, “Where do I sign?”

Where do I sign https://t.co/nO47Bj28CN — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) December 8, 2020

This tweet was apparently sparked by the Hulu romantic comedy Happiest Season, which was the lesbian rom com referenced in the original tweet. The Die Hard franchise falls under the Disney banner because it was a Fox property. While Theron has played bisexual characters in films in the past, such as her character in Atomic Blonde, Theron, herself, is straight.

To take a tweet all the way to a full-blown film production is a long ways to go. But anything is possible! Even an action movie being considered one of the greatest Christmas films of all time!

What would you think about about Theron in a Die Hard reboot? And, is Die Hard a Christmas movie? Let us know in the comments below!