Disney+: New Movies & Shows for November
Disney+ is setting up for an awesome November of shows and films on the streaming platfrom. This wee, there’s a new installment of The Mandalorian. Also arriving is Disney’s A Christmas Carol, a 2009 animated adaptation of the famous Charles Dickens story.
Here’s the full collection of everything launching this coming week on Disney+:
Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2, Episode 2 “Chapter 10”
Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – Episode 7, “The Big Egg Switcheroo”
Weird But True – Episode 313, “Camping”
The Right Stuff – Episode 6
One Day At Disney – Episode 149 “Disney Goldie & Bear” (s1)
Disney Goldie & Bear (s2)
Disney Junior Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (s1)
Disney’s A Christmas Carol
Mr. Magoo
This month’s Next on Disney+ trailer for November teases more new arrivals. There’s an updated version of Black Beauty with Mackenzie Foy, Kate Winslet and Claire Forlani, that highlights the list. Also arriving is a LEGO Star Wars Christmas Special!
