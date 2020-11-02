Disney+: New Movies & Shows for November

Disney+ is setting up for an awesome November of shows and films on the streaming platfrom. This wee, there’s a new installment of The Mandalorian. Also arriving is Disney’s A Christmas Carol, a 2009 animated adaptation of the famous Charles Dickens story.

Here’s the full collection of everything launching this coming week on Disney+:

Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2, Episode 2 “Chapter 10”

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – Episode 7, “The Big Egg Switcheroo”

Weird But True – Episode 313, “Camping”

The Right Stuff – Episode 6

One Day At Disney – Episode 149 “Disney Goldie & Bear” (s1)

Disney Goldie & Bear (s2)

Disney Junior Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (s1)

Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Mr. Magoo

This month’s Next on Disney+ trailer for November teases more new arrivals. There’s an updated version of Black Beauty with Mackenzie Foy, Kate Winslet and Claire Forlani, that highlights the list. Also arriving is a LEGO Star Wars Christmas Special!

Check out the trailer below and let us know what you think in the comments below!