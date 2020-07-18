Dream Trip: Hurawalhi Island Resort, Maldives

Set on an enchanting private island in the pristine Lhaviyani Atoll in the Maldives, Hurawalhi Island Resort is much like your relationship: it is a perfect match of serenity and excitement, comfort and adventure; it stirs up your every atom with an intricate blend of intimacy and thrill.

It is at Hurawalhi that you can fill your days with an unsparing amount of extraordinaires, your mind with wonder, and your heart with romance. The 90-villa, adults-only luxury resort is as brilliant as the ocean that laps against its beaches and more magnificent than any island you have visited. You can swoon over photos of the Maldives, but nothing will prepare you for the beautiful blend of barefoot bliss and contemporary design found at Hurawalhi.

At Hurawalhi, you can just be in the moment, be who you are, embrace genuine connections and cherish inner balance unimpeded by outside demands.

Villas at Hurawalhi spoil with lavish comfort, exclusivity and mesmerizing views. With the choice of beachside and over-water luxury, you can revel in your preferred perspective and setting, and find pleasure in having paradise at your fingertips – and the ocean on your doorstep.

Check out these photos! You know you want to go!