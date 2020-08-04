Dream Trip: Le Mont Saint-Michel, France

Le Mont-Saint-Michel is a tidal island and mainland commune in Normandy, France. It’s almost appears as a fairy tale castle or a scene from Game of Thrones.

The commune’s position—on an island just a few hundred metres from land—made it accessible at low tide to the many pilgrims to its abbey, but defensible as an incoming tide stranded, drove off, or drowned would-be assailants.

Mont Saint-Michel and its bay are on the UNESCO list of World Heritage Sites. It is visited by more than 3 million people each year. Over 60 buildings within the commune are protected in France as historical monuments.