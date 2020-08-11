Dream Trip: Portofino, Italy

Portofino, Italy is a fishing village and holiday resort famous for its picturesque harbor and historical association with celebrity and artistic visitors. It’s a dream trip! It is a comune located in the Metropolitan City of Genoa on the Italian Riviera. The town is clustered around its small harbor, and is known for the colorful painted buildings that line the shore.

One of the most popular resort towns on the Italian Riviera, Portofino has just over 500 permanent residents. But that all changes on summer days when the sun is shining and the yachting set drops anchor in the harbor to wander about.

Boutiques, art galleries, cafes and restaurants line the tiny streets. Diving, hiking and beach-going are popular local pastimes, and there are even some historic sights like the Church of St. Martin (Divo Martino) and the Castello Brown hilltop fortress.

Defined by many as the world’s most beautiful seaside town, picturesque Portofino intoxicates those who visit the northwestern coast of Liguria. This coastline is part of the Italian Riviera, which extends upwards from the luscious region of Tuscany to the Italian-French border and includes the enthralling rocky stretch, Cinque Terre. Centuries ago, Portofino was a traditional, small, secluded fishing village. Now, Portofino is pocket-sized and barely qualifies as a town. However, its streets and surrounding wilderness come alive in the warm summer months.

Portofino ’s little streets exhibit authentic cafes and restaurants and independent shops, art galleries, and boutiques. Some of which are high-end, designer shops, while others are more affordable. Wander the streets and stop for a coffee or refreshing drink in the well-loved ‘piazzetta’ or little square by the harbor. It has a row of eateries with a blissful view of the sailboats bobbing in the glistening sea.

Another beautiful walk from the piazzetta is along the clifftops and through the pine trees to Portofino’s illuminatingly white lighthouse, the ‘ Faro di Portofino ,’ which is at the top of ‘ Monte di Portofino ,’ or Portofino Mountain.

The beaches are stunning and the people are fabulous. Check out the images below of Portofino! And, dream away!

