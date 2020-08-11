Dream Trip: Portofino, Italy

Portofino, Italy is a fishing village and holiday resort famous for its picturesque harbor and historical association with celebrity and artistic visitors. It’s a dream trip! It is a comune located in the Metropolitan City of Genoa on the Italian Riviera. The town is clustered around its small harbor, and is known for the colorful painted buildings that line the shore.
One of the most popular resort towns on the Italian Riviera, Portofino has just over 500 permanent residents. But that all changes on summer days when the sun is shining and the yachting set drops anchor in the harbor to wander about.
Boutiques, art galleries, cafes and restaurants line the tiny streets. Diving, hiking and beach-going are popular local pastimes, and there are even some historic sights like the Church of St. Martin (Divo Martino) and the Castello Brown hilltop fortress.
