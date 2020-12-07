Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam Movie will Introduce the DCEU’s First Transgender Hero, According to New Report

According to a recent report, that Black Adam could also feature the DCEU’s first transgender superhero. This would be groundbreaking for the DCEU and film, giving representation to an underrepresented segment of our population.

There aren’t any real details as to which character and actor are involved in this report, but just the possibility of this coming to the screen is intriguing. While we haven’t seen this on screen, we have seen in this in television’s Arrowverse.

Nia Nal (also known by her code name Dreamer) is a fictional character from the television series Supergirl, portrayed by Nicole Maines. The character is based on, and is depicted as an ancestor of, the DC Comics character Nura Nal / Dream Girl. She debuts in the fourth season of the series. Nia Nal is the first transgender superhero on television.

Earlier this year, Dwayne Johnson, who will play the Black Adam in a film with the same title revealed that Aldis Hodge will play Hawkman in the upcoming movie. Hodge is best known for his recent roles in One Night in Miami, The Invisible Man, Straight Outta Compton, Hidden Figures and more.

“A pleasure to welcome Aldis Hodge to Black Adam,” the Rock posted on Instagram. “Hawkman is a critical leading role for our movie, as he is the fiery leader of the JSA (Justice Society of America) and one of the most beloved and legendary characters in the DC Universe.”

“We went on to have an awesome conversation full of gratitude, love and motivation. Can’t wait to work with this very talented brother. The perfect Hawkman. Let’s get to work,” the Rock wrote.

“So the cat’s out of the bag,” Hodge posted on Instagram. “The Rock, it’s going to be an honor to join you, Noah Centineo, and the Black Adam/DCU family. Let’s goooooo!!!!”

The Black Adam movie will center around the main character that was originally created as superhero Shazam’s archnemesis. The film will have Jaume Collet-Serra direct. Of course, these two worked together on Disney’s Jungle Cruise. Jaume’s previous works also include The Shallows, and Liam Neeson’s The Commuter, Run All Night, Unknown, and Non-Stop.

What’s even better about this news, Datrinti took a stab at what Aldis Hodge could look like as Hawkman and we have to say it’s pretty awesome! Take a look below for yourself and let us know what you think about all of this news in the comments below!