Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam Movie will Introduce the DCEU’s First Transgender Hero, According to New Report
According to a recent report, that Black Adam could also feature the DCEU’s first transgender superhero. This would be groundbreaking for the DCEU and film, giving representation to an underrepresented segment of our population.
There aren’t any real details as to which character and actor are involved in this report, but just the possibility of this coming to the screen is intriguing. While we haven’t seen this on screen, we have seen in this in television’s Arrowverse.
Nia Nal (also known by her code name Dreamer) is a fictional character from the television series Supergirl, portrayed by Nicole Maines. The character is based on, and is depicted as an ancestor of, the DC Comics character Nura Nal / Dream Girl. She debuts in the fourth season of the series. Nia Nal is the first transgender superhero on television.
Earlier this year, Dwayne Johnson, who will play the Black Adam in a film with the same title revealed that Aldis Hodge will play Hawkman in the upcoming movie. Hodge is best known for his recent roles in One Night in Miami, The Invisible Man, Straight Outta Compton, Hidden Figures and more.
“A pleasure to welcome Aldis Hodge to Black Adam,” the Rock posted on Instagram. “Hawkman is a critical leading role for our movie, as he is the fiery leader of the JSA (Justice Society of America) and one of the most beloved and legendary characters in the DC Universe.”
View this post on Instagram
THIS IS HAWKMAN 🦅 A pleasure to welcome @aldis_hodge to BLACK ADAM. HAWKMAN is a critical leading role for our movie, as he is the fiery leader of the JSA (Justice Society of America) and one of the most beloved and legendary characters in the DC UNIVERSE. I called Aldis personally as I wanted to surprise him that he got the role and it wound up being one of the greatest conversations I’ve ever had. Aldis: Hello? DJ: Hello, I’d like to speak to Aldis. Aldis: Who is this? DJ: This is Dwayne Johnson. * long pause Aldis: Whoever this is stop playing on my phone. DJ: This is Dwayne, is this Aldis? * longer pause Aldis: This shit ain’t funny, I said stop playing on my fucking phone. DJ: Aldis, this is DJ. I just called to say thank you so much for sending in your audition – it was great and I really appreciate the efforts you made. Just wanted to say thanks and best of luck in all you do. And one more thing — welcome to Black Adam. * longest pause Aldis: I’m sorry you’ll have to hold on for a one second. * he puts the phone down and walks away and all I hear is inaudible yells 😂 Aldis: DJAYYYY OHHHHH SHIT!!!!!! * Im laughing my ass off by now. DJ: You ok? You’re gonna crush this role! We went on to have an awesome conversation full of gratitude, love and motivation. Can’t wait to work with this very talented brother. The perfect HAWKMAN. Let’s get to work. #aldishodge #jsa #hawkman 🦅 #blackadam⚡️
A post shared by therock (@therock) on
“We went on to have an awesome conversation full of gratitude, love and motivation. Can’t wait to work with this very talented brother. The perfect Hawkman. Let’s get to work,” the Rock wrote.
View this post on Instagram
So the cat’s out of the bag 😎. @therock, it’s going to be an honor to join you, @ncentineo and the #BlackAdam/#DCU family 🙌🏿🙌🏿🙌🏿. Let’s goooooo!!!! @thehollywood_reporter link is in the bio🔥
A post shared by Aldis Hodge (@aldis_hodge) on
“So the cat’s out of the bag,” Hodge posted on Instagram. “The Rock, it’s going to be an honor to join you, Noah Centineo, and the Black Adam/DCU family. Let’s goooooo!!!!”
The Black Adam movie will center around the main character that was originally created as superhero Shazam’s archnemesis. The film will have Jaume Collet-Serra direct. Of course, these two worked together on Disney’s Jungle Cruise. Jaume’s previous works also include The Shallows, and Liam Neeson’s The Commuter, Run All Night, Unknown, and Non-Stop.
What’s even better about this news, Datrinti took a stab at what Aldis Hodge could look like as Hawkman and we have to say it’s pretty awesome! Take a look below for yourself and let us know what you think about all of this news in the comments below!
View this post on Instagram
Aldis Hodge as Hawkman! I may have experienced a breakthrough with this piece, only time will tell , just haven’t been this excited about a painting in while 🙌 Full resolution on my Patreon link in the bio! #aldishodge #hawkman #blackadam #therock #dwaynejohnson #blackadam #digitalart #digitalpainting #alexross #dwaynejohnson #dccomics #dccinematic #dcfilms #worldsofdc #dcuniverse #dceu #shazam #shazamfuryofthegods #hbomax #att #warnerbros
A post shared by datrinti (@datrintiart) on
Excited to join Crooked Llama. Covering The Walking Dead, anything dark, horror, and more! Email me a [email protected]