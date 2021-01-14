This is it, ladies and gentleman, Superman & Lois is almost here. With Superman being one of my favorite characters of all time I can’t possibly hide my excitement. It doesn’t hurt that Tyler Hoechlin has does an amazing job portraying the Man of Steel thus far. Tyler Hoechlin has been playing Clark Kent since the second season of Supergirl. Since then he has gone on to appear in several of the Arrowverse crossovers. He even faced off with another Superman, Brandon Routh, during the Crisis on Infinite Earths. Elizabeth Tulloch doesn’t want us forgetting that the show premieres soon, based on her social media posts. Elizabeth Tulloch reveals behind-the-scenes look at Superman & Lois.

Unless I’m misunderstanding the photo it seems to portray the two stars as well as some members of the crew. You can see the crew wearing their masks in the backgrounds to keep safe and protect others. Other than that the image seems to be multiple images layered on top of each other. Or something like that, at the very least. Though we can’t tell exactly what is going on it’s at least to see something about the show.

Superman & Lois is going to follow the world’s most famous Superhero as he and Lois try to navigate the complexities of parenthood. In addition to Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch we also have Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge and David Ramsey could even be showing up at some point reprising his role as John Diggle.

Superman & Lois is set to debut Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on The CW. Though I haven’t heard anything official on this you will most likely be able to watch each episode the following day on the CW’s digital platforms as well.

If you just can’t wait that long Batwoman returns much earlier on Sunday, January 17th, 2021 at 8:00 PM ET.

