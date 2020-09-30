Everything Coming To Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and other Streaming Platforms in October

If you enjoy a good list, here’s everything coming to all of the major streaming platforms in October! This list includes Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu And Amazon Prime. Enjoy!

October 1

NETFLIX

Bom Dia, Verônica / Good Morning, Verônica — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Carmen Sandiego: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Oktoberfest: Beer & Blood — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Pasal Kau / All Because of You — NETFLIX FILM

The Worst Witch: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

A.M.I.

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Along Came a Spider

Bakugan: Armored Alliance: Season 2

Basic Instinct

Black ’47

Cape Fear

Code Lyoko: Seasons 1-4

The Dukes of Hazzard (2005)

Employee of the Month

Enemy at the Gates

Evil: Season 1

Familiar Wife: Season 1

Fargo

Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma: The Second Plate

Free State of Jones

Ghost Rider

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Gran Torino

Her

House of 1,000 Corpses

Human Nature

Hunt for the Wilderpeople

I’m Leaving Now

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Parkers: Seasons 1-5

The Pirates! Band of Misfits

Carlos Almaraz: Playing with Fire

The Prince & Me

Poseidon (2006)

The Outpost

Stranger than Fiction

Superman Returns

Sword Art Online: Alicization

Troy

The Unicorn: Season 1

WarGames

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Yogi Bear

You Cannot Hide: Season 1

DISNEY+

Maleficent

HULU

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days: Complete Season 4

90 Day Fiancé: Complete Season 7

All-Star Halloween Spectacular: Special

Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern: Complete Seasons 9 & 10

Bride Killa: Complete Season 1

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 13

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 4

Going for Sold: Complete Season 1

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 18 – 20

Halloween Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1 – 4

Halloween Wars: Complete Seasons 3 – 8

Hell’s Kitchen: Complete Season 18

Homicide City: Charlotte: Complete Season 1

Homicide Hunter: Lt. Joe Kenda: Complete Season 9

Man with a Van: Complete Season 1

Moonshiners: Master Distiller: Complete Season 1

Murder Comes Home: Complete Season 1

My 600-lb Life: Complete Season 8

My Feet Are Killing Me: Complete Season 1

Property Virgins: Complete Season 18

Supermarket Stakeout: Complete Season 1

Sweet 15: Quinceañera: Complete Season 1

The Flay List: Complete Season 1

Twisted Love: Complete Season 1

31

A Beautiful Mind

Across The Line

After Life

Anti-Trust

Blade

Blade 2

Blade: Trinity

Blood Ties

Blue City

The Curse Of Downers Grove

Deep Blue Sea

The Do-Deca-Pentathlon

Double, Double, Toil and Trouble

Drugstore Cowboy

The Executioners

The Express

The Eye

Fallen

Girls Against Boys

Good Hair

Guess Who

Hostel

Hostel: Part II

House Of 1000 Corpses

The Hurt Locker

Ice Age: The Meltdown

Interview With the Vampire

Joe

Judy & Punch

Kicking & Screaming

Killers

Lady in a Cage

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome

Martyrs

Mud

Nurse 3D

The Pirates! Band Of Misfits

The Portrait of a Lady

The Quiet Ones

Raging Bull

The Sandman

Senorita Justice

Sk8 Dawg

The Skull

Snakes On A Plane

Spaceball

Species

Superbad

Thanks for Sharing

Tooth Fairy

Triumph of the Spirit

Vampire

Wayne’s World 2

When A Stranger Calls

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet

Zombie Killers: Elephant’s Graveyard

HBO MAX

A World of Calm, Documentary Series Premiere

Akeelah And The Bee

All-Star Superman

American Dynasties: The Kennedys

American Reunion

Analyze That

Analyze This

The Angriest Man In Brooklyn

Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Ball of Fire

Beavis And Butt-Head Do America

Beef

Beginners,

Best in Show

BLOW

Bombshell

Boogie Nights

Boomerang

The Bush Years: Family. Duty. Power.

The Butterfly Effect

Cats & Dogs

Catwoman

Cellular

Cheech & Chong’s Up In Smoke

The Chronicles Of Riddick (Director’s Cut)

City Slickers 2: The Legend of Curly’s Gold

Clean and Sober

The Client

Collateral Beauty

The Color Purple

Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind

Constantine

Cradle 2 the Grave

Critters 2

Critters 4

The Curse of Frankenstein

Day Of The Dead

Death Sentence

Deerskin

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights

Deliverance

Dracula Has Risen from the Grave

Dreamcatcher

Edge of Darkness

Empire of the Sun

The End: Inside The Last Days of the Obama White House

Endings, Beginnings

Enter The Dragon

Eraser

Firewall

Frantic

Frequency

Friday

The Friday After Next

Galaxy Quest

The Golden Compass

Gothika

Grudge Match

Hairspray

Hairspray (Musical Remake)

Harina (Aka Flour)

The Haunting

The Hills Have Eyes

The Hills Have Eyes II

Horror of Dracula

The Hunting Ground

I Am Sam

Infamous

The Informer

The Invisible War

Jonah Hex

The Last Kiss

The Last Mimzy

Laws of Attraction

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Libeled Lady

Life as We Know It

Little Baby Bum

Little Big League

Madea’s Big Happy Family

Malcolm X

Man of Steel

Marie: A True Story

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Matrix

Million Dollar Baby

Miracle of Morgan’s Creek

Mister Roberts

Monsters Vs. Aliens

The Mummy

Mutiny on the Bounty

Next Friday

Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always

Nothing Sacred

Open Water,

Open Water 2: Adrift

Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures

The Pelican Brief

A Perfect Murder

The Perfect Storm

The Phantom of the Opera

Presumed Innocent

Race for the White House, Season 1

Raised By Wolves, Season 1 Finale

Revolutionary Road

Roger & Me

Sands of Iwo Jima

Scanners

Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays

Se7en

Semi-Pro

Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird

Shame

Sherlock Holmes

Sleight

Son of Batman

South Park: The Pandemic Special

Steel

Superman vs. the Elite

Superman/Batman: Apocalypse

Superman/Batman: Public Enemies

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3

They Were Expendable

A Thin Line Between Love and Hate

The Thin Man

The Thing (2011)

A Time to Kill

Tin Cup

TMNT

Training Day

Tricky Dick

Turistas

U.S. Marshals

Us

Vampire in Brooklyn

A Very Brady Sequel

We Will Rise: Michelle Obama’s Mission to Educate Girls Around the World

What You Gonna Do When the World’s on Fire?

When Harry Met Sally

Where the Wild Things Are

The Whole Ten Yards

The Wings of Eagles

You’ve Got Mail

PRIME VIDEO

30 Days of Night

A Knight’s Tale

Battlefield Earth

Blood Ties

Drugstore Cowboy

Eight Millimeter

Funny Girl

Girl, Interrupted

Guess Who

Joe

John Carpenter’s Vampires

Killers

Kindred Spirits

La Sucursal

Madea’s Big Happy Family

Mud

National Security

Next Level

Noose for a Gunman

Nurse

Quantum of Solace

Raging Bull

Senorita Justice

Southside With You

Spaceballs

Species

Thanks for Sharing

The Big Hit

The Da Vinci Code

The Departed

The Gambler Wore a Gun

The Grudge 3

The Mask of Zorro

The Mothman Prophecies

The Pianist

The Wedding Singer

Triumph of the Spirit

Get Shorty Seasons 1-3

October 2

NETFLIX

A Go! Go! Cory Carson Halloween — NETFLIX FAMILY

Ahí te encargo / You’ve Got This — NETFLIX FILM

The Binding — NETFLIX FILM

Dick Johnson Is Dead — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Emily in Paris — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Òlòtūré — NETFLIX FILM

Serious Men — NETFLIX FILM

Song Exploder — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Vampires vs. the Bronx — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Beverly Hills Chihuahua

Cheaper by the Dozen 2

Mr. Holland’s Opus

Secrets of the Zoo: Down Under (s1)

The Simpsons (s31)

Zenimation Extended Edition – Premiere

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – “Happy Birthday, Gino!”

One Day At Disney – “Pablo Tufino: Ride Show Technician”

Weird But True – “Our Solar System”

HULU

Monsterland: Complete Season 1

Connecting: Series Premiere

HBO MAX

Lina From Lima

PRIME VIDEO

Bug Diaries Halloween Special – Amazon Original

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 – Amazon Original

October 3

HULU

Ma Ma

HBO MAX

The ABCs of Back to School: A CNN/Sesame Street Town Hall for Families

Downhill

October 4

NETFLIX

Colombiana

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HULU

Saturday Night Live: Season 46 Premiere

October 5

HULU

Dragon Ball Super: New Episodes 1 – 131 (DUBBED)

October 6

NETFLIX

Dolly Parton: Here I Am

Saturday Church

StarBeam: Halloween Hero — NETFLIX FAMILY

Walk Away from Love

HBO MAX

Siempre, Luis, Documentary Premiere

PRIME VIDEO

Black Box – Amazon Original Movie

The Lie – Amazon Original Movie

The Transporter Refueled

Mr. Robot Season 4

October 7

NETFLIX

Hubie Halloween — NETFLIX FILM

Schitt’s Creek: Season 6

To the Lake — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HULU

Books of Blood: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)

Ellen’s Game of Games: Season 4 Premiere

Next: Series Premiere

HBO MAX

Wild Card: The Downfall Of A Radio Loudmouth

October 8

HULU

Scream 4

HBO MAX

Charm City Kings, HBO Max Original Film Premiere

The Fungies, Season 1B

The God of High School (Dubbed)

PRIME VIDEO

Archive (2020)

October 9

NETFLIX

Deaf U — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 2: Rio — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Forty-Year-Old Version — NETFLIX FILM

Ginny Weds Sunny — NETFLIX FILM

The Haunting of Bly Manor — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Super Monsters: Dia de los Monsters — NETFLIX FAMILY

DISNEY+

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader

Oil Spill of the Century

Wild Portugal

X2: X-Men United

The Right Stuff (Two episode series premiere)

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – “Betty and the Beast”

Weird But True – “Cooking”

One Day At Disney – “Gabriela Clark: Creative Print Marketing”

HULU

Terminator: Dark Fate

HBO MAX

Entre Nos Presents: Shayla Rivera: It’s Not Rocket Science

Room 104, Series Finale

PRIME VIDEO

Terminator: Dark Fate

Chasing the Crown: Dreamers to Streamers – Amazon Original Series

October 10

HBO MAX

Cats (2019)

PRIME VIDEO

Jack and Jill (2011)

October 11

HULU

Infamous

Savage Youth

Scotch: A Golden Dream

October 12

NETFLIX

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

HULU

The Swing Of Things

HBO MAX

Ghosts, Season 2

October 13

NETFLIX

The Cabin with Bert Kreischer — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Octonauts & the Great Barrier Reef — NETFLIX FAMILY

PRIME VIDEO

Evil Eye – Amazon Original Movie

Nocturne – Amazon Original Movie

October 14

NETFLIX

Alice Junior

BLACKPINK: Light Up the Sky — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Moneyball

HULU

The Bachelorette: Season 16 Premiere

PRIME VIDEO

A Most Beautiful Thing (2020)

October 15

NETFLIX

A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting — NETFLIX FILM

Batman: The Killing Joke

Half & Half: Seasons 1-4

Love Like the Falling Rain — NETFLIX FILM

One on One: Seasons 1-5

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: Season 2, Part 1

Rooting for Roona — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Social Distance — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HULU

The Purge: Complete Season 2

Treadstone: Complete Season 1

Bad Roomies

High Strung

It Came from the Desert

Life After Basketball

Playing with Fire

The Escort

HBO MAX

Detention Adventure, Season 2

PRIME VIDEO

Halal Love Story (2020)

Playing With Fire

October 16

NETFLIX

Alguien tiene que morir / Someone Has to Die — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dream Home Makeover — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Grand Army — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In a Valley of Violence

La Révolution — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Trial of the Chicago 7 — NETFLIX FILM

Unfriended

DISNEY+

Disney Junior’s The Rocketeer (s1)

Drain (s3)

Lost on Everest

Marvel’s Iron Man & Captain America: Heroes United

Clouds – Original Film Premiere

The Right Stuff – “Single Combat Warrior”

One Day At Disney – “Alfredo Ayala: R&D Imagineer”

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – “Meet the Mandrills”

Meet the Chimps – Premiere

Weird But True – “Explorers”

HULU

Helstrom: Complete Season 1

The Painted Bird

HBO MAX

La Odisea De Los Giles (Aka Heroic Losers)

The Perfect Weapon, Documentary Special Premiere

PRIME VIDEO

Time – Amazon Original Movie

What the Constitution Means to Me – Amazon Original

October 17

HULU

Shark Tank: Season 12 Premiere

Momma Named Me Sheriff: Complete Season 1

Mr. Pickles: Finale Episode

HBO MAX

David Byrne’s American Utopia, Special Event Premiere

October 18

NETFLIX

ParaNorman

HULU

Friend Request

HBO MAX

Lovecraft Country, Season Finale

The Vow, Docuseries Finale

October 19

NETFLIX

Unsolved Mysteries: Volume 2 — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HULU

America’s Funniest Home Videos: Season 31 Premiere

Card Sharks: Series Premiere

Supermarket Sweep: Series Premiere

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire: Season 2 Premiere

October 20

NETFLIX

Carol

The Magic School Bus Rides Again The Frizz Connection — NETFLIX FAMILY

HULU

The Voice: Season 19 Premiere

F*ck That’s Delicious: Complete Season 4

HBO MAX

Smurfs, Season 3

October 21

NETFLIX

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Rebecca — NETFLIX FILM

HULU

Cyrano, My Love

HBO MAX

537 Votes, Documentary Premiere

PRIME VIDEO

Cyrano, My Love

October 22

NETFLIX

Bending the Arc

Cadaver — NETFLIX FILM

The Hummingbird Project

Yes, God, Yes

HULU

Black-ish: Season 7 Premiere

The Conners: Season 3 Premiere

The Goldbergs: Season 8 Premiere

HBO MAX

Equal, HBO Max Original Docu Series Premiere

October 23

NETFLIX

Barbarians — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Move — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Over the Moon — NETFLIX FILM

Perdida — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Queen’s Gambit — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

DISNEY+

Gathering Storm (s1)

India from Above (s1)

Marvel Super Hero Adventures (Shorts) (s4)

Pompeii: Secrets of the Dead

Ultimate Viking Sword

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – “Aardvark Love!”

Once Upon a Snowman – Premiere

The Big Fib – New Episodes 116 – 130

The Right Stuff – “Advent”

Weird But True – “Scuba Diving”

One Day At Disney – “Jason Benetti: Play-by-Play Commentator”

HULU

Bad Hair: Film Premiere

Superstore: Season 6 Premiere

HBO MAX

How To With John Wilson, Season 1 Premiere

PRIME VIDEO

Mirzapur: Season 2 – Amazon Original Series

October 24

HBO MAX

Emma

October 25

HBO MAX

The Undoing, Limited Series Premiere

October 26

HULU

Homeland: Complete Season 8

What to Expect When You’re Expecting

PRIME VIDEO

What to Expect When You’re Expecting

October 27

NETFLIX

Blood of Zeus — NETFLIX ANIME

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Guillermo Vilas: Settling the Score — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX

Ghosts, Season 2

It: Chapter Two

John Lewis: Good Trouble

The Soul Of America, Documentary Premiere

PRIME VIDEO

Battle: Los Angeles

October 28

NETFLIX

Holidate — NETFLIX FILM

Metallica Through The Never

Nobody Sleeps in the Woods Tonight — NETFLIX FILM

Secrets of the Saqqara Tomb — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX

Burning Ojai: Our Fire Story

October 29

HULU

American Housewife: Season 5 Premiere

Bad Therapy

HBO MAX

Vida Perfecta, Season 1

PRIME VIDEO

Scorarai Pottru (2020)

October 30

NETFLIX

Bronx — NETFLIX FILM

The Day of the Lord — NETFLIX FILM

His House — NETFLIX FILM

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Suburra: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

DISNEY+

Disney’s The Owl House (s1)

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice

X-Ray Earth (s1)

The Mandalorian – Season 2 Premiere

Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom – “Peri’s Prickly Pregnancy”

The Right Stuff – “The Kona Kai Seance”

Weird But True – “Camping”

One Day At Disney – “Dana Amendola: Disney Theatrical Productions”

HBO MAX

Mano De Obra (Aka Workforce)

PRIME VIDEO

Truth Seekers: Season 1 – Amazon Original Series

October 31

NETFLIX

The 12th Man

HBO MAX

Black Christmas (2019)

PRIME VIDEO

I’ll See You in My Dreams

Source: ComicBook.com