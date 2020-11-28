Everything New Arriving on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Prime Video In December

We’re headed into the Christmas season and the major players, Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Prime Video are ready to gift you a splurge of holiday treats. It’s absolutely amazing how much content there is to go around to each of these streaming services.

Here’s the entire list of everything arriving in December:

December 1

NETFLIX

Angela’s Christmas Wish — NETFLIX FILM

The Holiday Movies That Made Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

3 Days to Kill

50 First Dates

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate

Angels & Demons

Are You The One: Seasons 1-2

Chef

The Da Vinci Code

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Effie Gray

Gormiti: Season 1

The Happytime Murders

Ink Master: Seasons 1-2

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Kung Fu Panda 2

Little Nicky

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Monster House

Peppermint

Quigley Down Under

Runaway Bride

Super Wings: Season 3

Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family

Why Did I Get Married?

HBO MAX

3 Godfathers

40 Days And 40 Nights

Absolute Power

Adam Ruins Everything, Seasons 2-3

The Adventures of Pinocchio

Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World

Amistad

Annabelle: Creation

The Bay

The Beguiled

Beyond Reasonable Doubt

The Bishop’s Wife

The Blind Side

Blow-Up

The Book Of Henry

Bright Young Things

Bundle of Joy

The Carbonaro Effect, Seasons 2-5

Chasing Life with Sanjay Gupta

Cinderella Story: If The Shoe Fits, A

Code 46

Comedy Knockout

Contraband

Crimes of the Century

The Crow

The Crow: City Of Angels

The Crow: Wicked Prayer

Dead Wives Club, Season 1

Death Row Stories, Seasons 1-4

De Blanco La Patuda (aka White Is For Virgins)

Deep Blue Sea

Demolition Man

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days

Fallen

Falling Skies

The Family Man

Father of the Bride

Fifty Shades Of Black

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

The Final Destination

Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery

Freelancers

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home

Free Willy 3: The Rescue

Free Willy: Escape from Pirate’s Cove

The Girl With All The Gifts

Gladiator

Gun Crazy

Harry And The Hendersons

Hell in the Heartland

Hero

The History of Comedy

Holiday Affair

Hot Fuzz

How It Really Happened, Seasons 1-4

The Human Stain

The Hunt with John Walsh

Inside Evil with Chris Cuomo

It Happened on Fifth Avenue

Joe Versus the Volcano

Juice

Just My Luck

Kung Fu Panda 2

Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks

The Last Samurai

La Unidad

Logan’s Run

Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Man Who Came to Dinner

Mars Attacks!

Meet Me in St. Louis

Michael Clayton

Misery

The Misery Index

My Dream is Yours

Nancy Drew

No Blade of Grass

Omega Man, The

On Moonlight Bay

Outbreak

Paid Off with Michael Torpey

Phantom Thread

Period of Adjustment

Pope: The Most Powerful Man In History

Project X

Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack

The Redemption Project

Risky Business

Robots

Rock Of Ages

Romance on the High Seas

Room for One More

Sanctum

The Sentinel

Sex and the City

Sex and the City 2

Shaun Of The Dead

The Shawshank Redemption

Shop Around the Corner, The

Snakes on a Plane

Snow White And The Huntsman

Something’s Killing Me

Southland, Seasons 1-5

Soylent Green

SPAWN

Stargirl, Season 1

Striptease

Susan Slept Here

Talk Show the Game Show

Tea for Two

Those Who Can’t

Three Godfathers

THX 1138

Timeline

Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale

Tom And Jerry: Santa’s Little Helpers

True Grit

Unfaithful

Unmasking a Killer

Very Scary People, Season 1

The Wedding Date

Westworld

What Bitch?

Wrath of the Titans

Wrecked

Yogi Bear

Young Man with a Horn

HULU

CMA Country Christmas: Special (ABC)

Disney Holiday Singalong: Special (ABC)

Lupin the 3rd Part 5: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed & Subbed)

30 Days of Night

50 First Dates

About Last Night

Angels & Demons

Any Given Sunday

Black Dynamite

Body of Evidence

Cake

Charlotte’s Web

Cliffhanger

Con Air

Diary Of A Mad Black Woman

Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist

Dr. No

Dragonball: Evolution

Euphoria

Eyes Wide Shut

Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties

Goldeneye

Goldfinger

Hemingway’s Garden of Eden

Here On Earth

Hot Air

Into the Blue

Love Potion No. 9

Our Family Wedding

Sands of Iwo Jima

Shrink

Sleeping with the Enemy

Southside With You

Strategic Air Command

Sunshine

The 6th Day

The Chumscrubber

The Client

The Color of Money

The Da Vinci Code

The Fifth Element

The Hand that Rocks the Cradle

The Hulk

The Hurt Locker

The January Man

The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring

The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King

The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers

The Mummy: Tomb of The Dragon Emperor

The November Man

The Spy Who Loved Me

The Young Victoria

True Confessions

Two Weeks

Under the Tuscan Sun

Why Did I Get Married?

PRIME VIDEO

12 Disasters

2012

Air Force One

A League Of Their Own

Anaconda

Angels & Demons

Assassin Of Youth

Body Of Evidence

Cake

Christmas Chalet

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs

Diary Of A Mad Black Woman

Dr. No

Euphoria

Full Moon High

Gandhi

Ghost Town

Goldeneye

Goldfinger

Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee

Gun Brothers

Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle

Hemingway’s Garden Of Eden

Hot Air

Into The Blue

Letters To Juliet

Los Rodriguez el más allá

Love at the Christmas Table

Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Outlaw’s Son

Priest

Snowbound for Christmas

Spanglish

Thank You For Smoking

The Chumscrubber

The Hurt Locker

The King’s Speech

The Kingmaker

The Natural

The People Vs. Larry Flynt

The Pursuit Of Happyness

The Spy Who Loved Me

Tombstone

True Confessions

True Lies

Why Did I Get Married?

Year One

December 2

NETFLIX

Alien Worlds — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Fierce — NETFLIX FILM

Hazel Brugger: Tropical — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

HBO MAX

Baby God, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

December 3

NETFLIX

Break — NETFLIX FILM

Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday — NETFLIX FAMILY

Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem) — NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

Full Bloom, Season Finale

Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults, HBO Max Documentary Premiere

Looney Tunes Cartoons,Bugs Bunny’s 24 Carrot Holiday Special Premiere

My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood, HBO Max Special Premiere

Stylish with Jenna Lyons, HBO Max Original Series Premiere

December 4

NETFLIX

Bhaag Beanie Bhaag — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Big Mouth: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Bombay Rose — NETFLIX FILM

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas — NETFLIX FAMILY

Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders) — NETFLIX FILM

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kings of Joburg: Season 1

Leyla Everlasting — NETFLIX FILM

MANK — NETFLIX FILM

Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Selena: The Series — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

DISNEY+

Anastasia

Big

Big Sharks Rule

Man vs. Shark

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

Sky High

Godmothered

Mulan

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 14”

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Where It All Began

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – “Keep On Rollin’” & “The Big Good Wolf”

HBO MAX

Beyond the Spotlight, Season 1

Bright Now: Alien Worlds

Engineering the Future

La Leyenda Negra

Jujutsu Kaisen (Crunchyroll Collection)

HULU

The Hardy Boys: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)

Brassic: Complete Season 2 (ITV)

Deutschland 89: Complete Season 1 (Sundance)

My Hero Academia: Complete Season 4 (Dubbed) (Funimation)

She Dies Tomorrow (2020)

PRIME VIDEO

Sound of Metal – Amazon Original Movie (2020)

December 5

NETFLIX

Detention — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX

The Photograph, 2020

HULU

Black Ops (2020)

God’s Own Country

It Had To Be You

Mr. Jones (2020)

Waiting For The Barbarians (2020)

December 6

HBO MAX

Euphoria Special, Special Episode Premiere

Murder On Middle Beach, Docuseries Finale

HULU

How To Fake A War

The Secret Garden (2020)

December 7

NETFLIX

Ava (2020)

Manhunt: Deadly Games

HBO MAX

Axios, Season Finale

HULU

Valley Girl (2020)

PRIME VIDEO

Valley Girl (2020)

December 8

NETFLIX

Emicida: AmarElo – É Tudo Para Ontem — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Lovestruck in the City — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Mr. Iglesias: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure — NETFLIX FAMILY

Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers — NETFLIX FAMILY

Triple 9

Bobbleheads: The Movie (2020)

HBO MAX

40 Years A Prisoner, Documentary Premiere

La Jauria (The Pack), Season 1

One Night in Bangkok, 2020

HULU

Nurses: Series Premiere (NBC)

The Fairy Princess and the Unicorn (2020)

PRIME VIDEO

The Bernie Mac Show: Seasons 1-5

Mad About You: Seasons 1-8

December 9

NETFLIX

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Big Show Show: Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY

Rose Island (L’Incredibile storia dell’Isola Delle Rose) — NETFLIX FILM

The Surgeon’s Cut — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX

Alabama Snake, Documentary Premiere (HBO)

The Trial of Christine Keeler

December 10

NETFLIX

Alice in Borderland — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HBO MAX

4 Blocks, Seasons 1-3

Esme & Roy, HBO Max Holiday Special Episode

Haute Dog, HBO Max Holiday Special Episode

House of Ho, HBO Max Original Series Premiere

Summer Camp Island, Season 3 Premiere

Veneno, Season Finale

Valley of Tears, Season Finale

HULU

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical! (NBC)

Out Stealing Horses

December 11

NETFLIX

A Trash Truck Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY

Canvas — NETFLIX FILM

Giving Voice — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Prom — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown

Disney Holiday Magic Quest

Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric

Ralph Breaks the Internet

High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special

Safety

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 15”

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Meet the Sobiechs

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – “The Brave Little Squire” & “An Ordinary Date”

HBO MAX

Adult Material

Midnight Family, 2020

One Way Or Another, Season Finale

HULU

Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)

Rent-A-Pal (2020)

Spy Cat (2020)

PRIME VIDEO

I’m Your Woman – Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Clifford the Big Red Dog – Amazon Original Series: Season 3A

The Wilds – Amazon Original Series: Season 1

Victoria Small (Pequeña Victoria): Season 1

December 12

HBO MAX

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, Documentary Premiere

HULU

Endless (2020)

December 14

NETFLIX

A California Christmas — NETFLIX FILM

Hilda: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Tiny Pretty Things — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

December 15

NETFLIX

Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2

The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13

Grizzlies (2020)

The Professor and the Madman

Pup Academy: Season 2

Teen Mom 2: Seasons 1-2

Song Exploder: Volume 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HBO MAX

Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel

HULU

Dirt Music

Hitman: Agent 47

December 16

NETFLIX

Lee Daniels’ The Butler

Nocturnal Animals

Anitta: Made In Honorio — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Ripper — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Run On — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Vir Das: Outside In – The Lockdown Special — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HBO MAX

The Art Of Political Murder, Documentary Premiere

HULU

Amy Winehouse: A Final Goodbye

PRIME VIDEO

The Expanse: Season 5 – Amazon Original Series

December 17

NETFLIX

Braven

HBO MAX

CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute

The Flight Attendant, HBO Max Limited Series Finale

Homeschool Musical Class of 2020, HBO Max Special Premiere

Love Monster, Season 1-2

Sesame Street: Holiday at Hooper’s

PRIME VIDEO

La Pachanga

December 18

NETFLIX

Guest House (2020)

Jeopardy! Champion Run V

Jeopardy! Champion Run VI

Jeopardy! Teacher’s Tournament

Jeopardy! College Championship

Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions

Home for Christmas: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — NETFLIX FILM

Sweet Home — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

DISNEY+

Buried Truth of the Maya

Cosmos: Possible Worlds (s1)

Disney Channel Holiday House Party

Disney Parks Sunrise Series (s1)

Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (s3)

Eddie the Eagle

Into the Woods

Miraculous World: New York, United Heroez

On Pointe

Arendelle Castle Yule Log

Dory’s Reef Cam

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Creating Zach’s World

The Mandalorian – “Chapter 16” (Season Finale)

The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – Winter Finale

HBO MAX

Diego Torres Sinfonico, Season 1

Hasta Que La Boda Nos Separe (aka The Wedding Unplanner)

HULU

The Hero

PRIME VIDEO

Blackbird (2020)

The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt – Amazon Original Special

December 19

HBO MAX

Wendy, 2020

December 20

NETFLIX

Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum

HBO MAX

I Used To Go Here, 2020

December 21

NETFLIX

The Con Is On

HBO MAX

Industry, Season Finale

HULU

NOS4A2: Complete Season 2 (AMC)

December 22

NETFLIX

After We Collided (2020)

Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2020)

Timmy Time: Season 2

London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Rhyme Time Town Singalongs — NETFLIX FAMILY

HULU

You Cannot Kill David Arquette (2020)

December 23

NETFLIX

The Midnight Sky — NETFLIX FILM

Your Name Engraved Herein — NETFLIX FILM

HBO MAX

Squish, Season 1

HULU

Someone Marry Barry

The Little Hours

PRIME VIDEO

Pawn Sacrifice

Someone Marry Barry

The Little Hours

December 25

NETFLIX

Bridgerton — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

DISNEY+

Max Keeble’s Big Move

Soul

Burrow

Extras – Beyond the Clouds: A Musical Miracle

HBO MAX

The West Wing, Season 1-7

Wonder Woman 1984

HULU

Soldiers of Fortune

PRIME VIDEO

Sylvie’s Love – Amazon Original Movie (2020)

Soldiers Of Fortune

December 26

NETFLIX

Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) — NETFLIX FILM

DNA — NETFLIX FILM

Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara — NETFLIX FAMILY

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone — NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX

Independence Day (Extended Version)

Road Trip, Season 1

HULU

Letterkenny: Complete Season 9 (Hulu Original)

December 27

NETFLIX

Sakho & Mangane: Season 1

HULU

The Masked Singer: Season 5 Premiere (FOX)

American Animals

PRIME VIDEO

The House Sitter

December 28

NETFLIX

Cops and Robbers — NETFLIX FILM

Rango

HBO MAX

His Dark Materials, Season 2 Finale

HULU

Hope Gap (2020)

Our Idiot Brother

PRIME VIDEO

Hope Gap (2020)

December 29

NETFLIX

Dare Me: Season 1

HBO MAX

Los Dias De La Ballena (AKA The Days of the Whale)

December 30

NETFLIX

Best Leftovers Ever! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Equinox — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise — NETFLIX ANIME

PRIME VIDEO

Yearly Departed – Amazon Original Special

December 31

NETFLIX

Best of Stand-Up 2020 — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

HBO MAX

The Champ

Conan Without Borders

HULU

Bayou Caviar

Supervized

PRIME VIDEO

Supervized

Source: Comicbook.com