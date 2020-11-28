Everything New Arriving on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Prime Video In December
We’re headed into the Christmas season and the major players, Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu and Prime Video are ready to gift you a splurge of holiday treats. It’s absolutely amazing how much content there is to go around to each of these streaming services.
Here’s the entire list of everything arriving in December:
December 1
NETFLIX
Angela’s Christmas Wish — NETFLIX FILM
The Holiday Movies That Made Us — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
3 Days to Kill
50 First Dates
A Thin Line Between Love & Hate
Angels & Demons
Are You The One: Seasons 1-2
Chef
The Da Vinci Code
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Effie Gray
Gormiti: Season 1
The Happytime Murders
Ink Master: Seasons 1-2
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Kung Fu Panda 2
Little Nicky
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
Monster House
Peppermint
Quigley Down Under
Runaway Bride
Super Wings: Season 3
Stargate SG-1: Seasons 1-10
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 2
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family
Why Did I Get Married?
HBO MAX
3 Godfathers
40 Days And 40 Nights
Absolute Power
Adam Ruins Everything, Seasons 2-3
The Adventures of Pinocchio
Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World
Amistad
Annabelle: Creation
The Bay
The Beguiled
Beyond Reasonable Doubt
The Bishop’s Wife
The Blind Side
Blow-Up
The Book Of Henry
Bright Young Things
Bundle of Joy
The Carbonaro Effect, Seasons 2-5
Chasing Life with Sanjay Gupta
Cinderella Story: If The Shoe Fits, A
Code 46
Comedy Knockout
Contraband
Crimes of the Century
The Crow
The Crow: City Of Angels
The Crow: Wicked Prayer
Dead Wives Club, Season 1
Death Row Stories, Seasons 1-4
De Blanco La Patuda (aka White Is For Virgins)
Deep Blue Sea
Demolition Man
Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: Dog Days
Fallen
Falling Skies
The Family Man
Father of the Bride
Fifty Shades Of Black
Final Destination
Final Destination 2
Final Destination 3
The Final Destination
Finding Jesus: Faith, Fact, Forgery
Freelancers
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home
Free Willy 3: The Rescue
Free Willy: Escape from Pirate’s Cove
The Girl With All The Gifts
Gladiator
Gun Crazy
Harry And The Hendersons
Hell in the Heartland
Hero
The History of Comedy
Holiday Affair
Hot Fuzz
How It Really Happened, Seasons 1-4
The Human Stain
The Hunt with John Walsh
Inside Evil with Chris Cuomo
It Happened on Fifth Avenue
Joe Versus the Volcano
Juice
Just My Luck
Kung Fu Panda 2
Laff Mobb’s Laff Tracks
The Last Samurai
La Unidad
Logan’s Run
Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
The Man Who Came to Dinner
Mars Attacks!
Meet Me in St. Louis
Michael Clayton
Misery
The Misery Index
My Dream is Yours
Nancy Drew
No Blade of Grass
Omega Man, The
On Moonlight Bay
Outbreak
Paid Off with Michael Torpey
Phantom Thread
Period of Adjustment
Pope: The Most Powerful Man In History
Project X
Rachel Dratch’s Late Night Snack
The Redemption Project
Risky Business
Robots
Rock Of Ages
Romance on the High Seas
Room for One More
Sanctum
The Sentinel
Sex and the City
Sex and the City 2
Shaun Of The Dead
The Shawshank Redemption
Shop Around the Corner, The
Snakes on a Plane
Snow White And The Huntsman
Something’s Killing Me
Southland, Seasons 1-5
Soylent Green
SPAWN
Stargirl, Season 1
Striptease
Susan Slept Here
Talk Show the Game Show
Tea for Two
Those Who Can’t
Three Godfathers
THX 1138
Timeline
Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale
Tom And Jerry: Santa’s Little Helpers
True Grit
Unfaithful
Unmasking a Killer
Very Scary People, Season 1
The Wedding Date
Westworld
What Bitch?
Wrath of the Titans
Wrecked
Yogi Bear
Young Man with a Horn
HULU
CMA Country Christmas: Special (ABC)
Disney Holiday Singalong: Special (ABC)
Lupin the 3rd Part 5: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed & Subbed)
30 Days of Night
50 First Dates
About Last Night
Angels & Demons
Any Given Sunday
Black Dynamite
Body of Evidence
Cake
Charlotte’s Web
Cliffhanger
Con Air
Diary Of A Mad Black Woman
Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist
Dr. No
Dragonball: Evolution
Euphoria
Eyes Wide Shut
Garfield: A Tail of Two Kitties
Goldeneye
Goldfinger
Hemingway’s Garden of Eden
Here On Earth
Hot Air
Into the Blue
Love Potion No. 9
Our Family Wedding
Sands of Iwo Jima
Shrink
Sleeping with the Enemy
Southside With You
Strategic Air Command
Sunshine
The 6th Day
The Chumscrubber
The Client
The Color of Money
The Da Vinci Code
The Fifth Element
The Hand that Rocks the Cradle
The Hulk
The Hurt Locker
The January Man
The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring
The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King
The Lord Of The Rings: The Two Towers
The Mummy: Tomb of The Dragon Emperor
The November Man
The Spy Who Loved Me
The Young Victoria
True Confessions
Two Weeks
Under the Tuscan Sun
Why Did I Get Married?
PRIME VIDEO
12 Disasters
2012
Air Force One
A League Of Their Own
Anaconda
Angels & Demons
Assassin Of Youth
Body Of Evidence
Cake
Christmas Chalet
Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs
Diary Of A Mad Black Woman
Dr. No
Euphoria
Full Moon High
Gandhi
Ghost Town
Goldeneye
Goldfinger
Gringo: The Dangerous Life of John McAfee
Gun Brothers
Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle
Hemingway’s Garden Of Eden
Hot Air
Into The Blue
Letters To Juliet
Los Rodriguez el más allá
Love at the Christmas Table
Nick And Norah’s Infinite Playlist
Outlaw’s Son
Priest
Snowbound for Christmas
Spanglish
Thank You For Smoking
The Chumscrubber
The Hurt Locker
The King’s Speech
The Kingmaker
The Natural
The People Vs. Larry Flynt
The Pursuit Of Happyness
The Spy Who Loved Me
Tombstone
True Confessions
True Lies
Why Did I Get Married?
Year One
December 2
NETFLIX
Alien Worlds — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Fierce — NETFLIX FILM
Hazel Brugger: Tropical — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
HBO MAX
Baby God, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
December 3
NETFLIX
Break — NETFLIX FILM
Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday — NETFLIX FAMILY
Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem) — NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
Full Bloom, Season Finale
Heaven’s Gate: The Cult of Cults, HBO Max Documentary Premiere
Looney Tunes Cartoons,Bugs Bunny’s 24 Carrot Holiday Special Premiere
My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood, HBO Max Special Premiere
Stylish with Jenna Lyons, HBO Max Original Series Premiere
December 4
NETFLIX
Bhaag Beanie Bhaag — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Big Mouth: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bombay Rose — NETFLIX FILM
Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas — NETFLIX FAMILY
Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders) — NETFLIX FILM
The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kings of Joburg: Season 1
Leyla Everlasting — NETFLIX FILM
MANK — NETFLIX FILM
Pokémon Journeys: The Series: Part 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Selena: The Series — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
DISNEY+
Anastasia
Big
Big Sharks Rule
Man vs. Shark
The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Sky High
Godmothered
Mulan
The Mandalorian – “Chapter 14”
Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Where It All Began
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – “Keep On Rollin’” & “The Big Good Wolf”
HBO MAX
Beyond the Spotlight, Season 1
Bright Now: Alien Worlds
Engineering the Future
La Leyenda Negra
Jujutsu Kaisen (Crunchyroll Collection)
HULU
The Hardy Boys: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Brassic: Complete Season 2 (ITV)
Deutschland 89: Complete Season 1 (Sundance)
My Hero Academia: Complete Season 4 (Dubbed) (Funimation)
She Dies Tomorrow (2020)
PRIME VIDEO
Sound of Metal – Amazon Original Movie (2020)
December 5
NETFLIX
Detention — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO MAX
The Photograph, 2020
HULU
Black Ops (2020)
God’s Own Country
It Had To Be You
Mr. Jones (2020)
Waiting For The Barbarians (2020)
December 6
HBO MAX
Euphoria Special, Special Episode Premiere
Murder On Middle Beach, Docuseries Finale
HULU
How To Fake A War
The Secret Garden (2020)
December 7
NETFLIX
Ava (2020)
Manhunt: Deadly Games
HBO MAX
Axios, Season Finale
HULU
Valley Girl (2020)
PRIME VIDEO
Valley Girl (2020)
December 8
NETFLIX
Emicida: AmarElo – É Tudo Para Ontem — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Lovestruck in the City — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Mr. Iglesias: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure — NETFLIX FAMILY
Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers — NETFLIX FAMILY
Triple 9
Bobbleheads: The Movie (2020)
HBO MAX
40 Years A Prisoner, Documentary Premiere
La Jauria (The Pack), Season 1
One Night in Bangkok, 2020
HULU
Nurses: Series Premiere (NBC)
The Fairy Princess and the Unicorn (2020)
PRIME VIDEO
The Bernie Mac Show: Seasons 1-5
Mad About You: Seasons 1-8
December 9
NETFLIX
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Big Show Show: Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY
Rose Island (L’Incredibile storia dell’Isola Delle Rose) — NETFLIX FILM
The Surgeon’s Cut — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
HBO MAX
Alabama Snake, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
The Trial of Christine Keeler
December 10
NETFLIX
Alice in Borderland — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
HBO MAX
4 Blocks, Seasons 1-3
Esme & Roy, HBO Max Holiday Special Episode
Haute Dog, HBO Max Holiday Special Episode
House of Ho, HBO Max Original Series Premiere
Summer Camp Island, Season 3 Premiere
Veneno, Season Finale
Valley of Tears, Season Finale
HULU
Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch Musical! (NBC)
Out Stealing Horses
December 11
NETFLIX
A Trash Truck Christmas — NETFLIX FAMILY
Canvas — NETFLIX FILM
Giving Voice — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Prom — NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Disney Channel’s Epic Holiday Showdown
Disney Holiday Magic Quest
Gender Revolution: A Journey with Katie Couric
Ralph Breaks the Internet
High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special
Safety
The Mandalorian – “Chapter 15”
Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Meet the Sobiechs
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – “The Brave Little Squire” & “An Ordinary Date”
HBO MAX
Adult Material
Midnight Family, 2020
One Way Or Another, Season Finale
HULU
Madagascar: A Little Wild: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Rent-A-Pal (2020)
Spy Cat (2020)
PRIME VIDEO
I’m Your Woman – Amazon Original Movie (2020)
Clifford the Big Red Dog – Amazon Original Series: Season 3A
The Wilds – Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Victoria Small (Pequeña Victoria): Season 1
December 12
HBO MAX
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart, Documentary Premiere
HULU
Endless (2020)
December 14
NETFLIX
A California Christmas — NETFLIX FILM
Hilda: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Tiny Pretty Things — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
December 15
NETFLIX
Black Ink Crew New York: Seasons 1-2
The Challenge: Seasons 10 and 13
Grizzlies (2020)
The Professor and the Madman
Pup Academy: Season 2
Teen Mom 2: Seasons 1-2
Song Exploder: Volume 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
HBO MAX
Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel
HULU
Dirt Music
Hitman: Agent 47
December 16
NETFLIX
Lee Daniels’ The Butler
Nocturnal Animals
Anitta: Made In Honorio — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Ripper — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Run On — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Vir Das: Outside In – The Lockdown Special — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
HBO MAX
The Art Of Political Murder, Documentary Premiere
HULU
Amy Winehouse: A Final Goodbye
PRIME VIDEO
The Expanse: Season 5 – Amazon Original Series
December 17
NETFLIX
Braven
HBO MAX
CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute
The Flight Attendant, HBO Max Limited Series Finale
Homeschool Musical Class of 2020, HBO Max Special Premiere
Love Monster, Season 1-2
Sesame Street: Holiday at Hooper’s
PRIME VIDEO
La Pachanga
December 18
NETFLIX
Guest House (2020)
Jeopardy! Champion Run V
Jeopardy! Champion Run VI
Jeopardy! Teacher’s Tournament
Jeopardy! College Championship
Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions
Home for Christmas: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — NETFLIX FILM
Sweet Home — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
DISNEY+
Buried Truth of the Maya
Cosmos: Possible Worlds (s1)
Disney Channel Holiday House Party
Disney Parks Sunrise Series (s1)
Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (s3)
Eddie the Eagle
Into the Woods
Miraculous World: New York, United Heroez
On Pointe
Arendelle Castle Yule Log
Dory’s Reef Cam
Extras – Beyond the Clouds: Creating Zach’s World
The Mandalorian – “Chapter 16” (Season Finale)
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse – Winter Finale
HBO MAX
Diego Torres Sinfonico, Season 1
Hasta Que La Boda Nos Separe (aka The Wedding Unplanner)
HULU
The Hero
PRIME VIDEO
Blackbird (2020)
The Grand Tour Presents: A Massive Hunt – Amazon Original Special
December 19
HBO MAX
Wendy, 2020
December 20
NETFLIX
Rhys Nicholson Live At The Athenaeum
HBO MAX
I Used To Go Here, 2020
December 21
NETFLIX
The Con Is On
HBO MAX
Industry, Season Finale
HULU
NOS4A2: Complete Season 2 (AMC)
December 22
NETFLIX
After We Collided (2020)
Shaun the Sheep: The Farmer’s Llamas (2020)
Timmy Time: Season 2
London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Rhyme Time Town Singalongs — NETFLIX FAMILY
HULU
You Cannot Kill David Arquette (2020)
December 23
NETFLIX
The Midnight Sky — NETFLIX FILM
Your Name Engraved Herein — NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
Squish, Season 1
HULU
Someone Marry Barry
The Little Hours
PRIME VIDEO
Pawn Sacrifice
Someone Marry Barry
The Little Hours
December 25
NETFLIX
Bridgerton — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
DISNEY+
Max Keeble’s Big Move
Soul
Burrow
Extras – Beyond the Clouds: A Musical Miracle
HBO MAX
The West Wing, Season 1-7
Wonder Woman 1984
HULU
Soldiers of Fortune
PRIME VIDEO
Sylvie’s Love – Amazon Original Movie (2020)
Soldiers Of Fortune
December 26
NETFLIX
Asphalt Burning (Børning 3) — NETFLIX FILM
DNA — NETFLIX FILM
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara — NETFLIX FAMILY
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone — NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO MAX
Independence Day (Extended Version)
Road Trip, Season 1
HULU
Letterkenny: Complete Season 9 (Hulu Original)
December 27
NETFLIX
Sakho & Mangane: Season 1
HULU
The Masked Singer: Season 5 Premiere (FOX)
American Animals
PRIME VIDEO
The House Sitter
December 28
NETFLIX
Cops and Robbers — NETFLIX FILM
Rango
HBO MAX
His Dark Materials, Season 2 Finale
HULU
Hope Gap (2020)
Our Idiot Brother
PRIME VIDEO
Hope Gap (2020)
December 29
NETFLIX
Dare Me: Season 1
HBO MAX
Los Dias De La Ballena (AKA The Days of the Whale)
December 30
NETFLIX
Best Leftovers Ever! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Equinox — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise — NETFLIX ANIME
PRIME VIDEO
Yearly Departed – Amazon Original Special
December 31
NETFLIX
Best of Stand-Up 2020 — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
HBO MAX
The Champ
Conan Without Borders
HULU
Bayou Caviar
Supervized
PRIME VIDEO
Supervized
Source: Comicbook.com
