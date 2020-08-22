Famous Actors Pose Next to Their Most Iconic Roles

Nostalgia is sweet. When it comes to Hollywood, we all think back on certain films or moments that defined our own cinematic experience. The actors that play these roles we permanently connect them to forever. In fact, many actors have said that people call them by character names before their own. Dutch graphic designer, Ard Gelinck, has captured this idea through photographs manipulated to show actors with their most famous characters.

Gelinck’s Then and Now series has been around for nearly ten years. These images are create to make it appear as if their old characters are friends with their current selves.

Check out some of Gelinck’s photo manipulations and find more from his ever-growing portfolio on Instagram.