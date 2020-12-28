Fast & Furious: Gal Gadot Addresses Report that She’s in Negotiations to Return to Franchise

The Fast & Furious franchise is in the news on back-to-back days. Yesterday, it was announced that the franchise will come to an end with the eleventh film, Variety is reporting. The films, focusing on the crazy and adventurous lifestyle of Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his gang of friends who drive fast cars and live on the edge, will finally come to a close. Back in October, it was reported that Gal Gadot is in negotiations to return too.

WeGotThisCovered reported that Gadot will return, however it’s unclear which of the final two films she will appear in. The appearance will require her to come back to life, as her character, Gisele Yashar, was previously killed in the franchise. However, that hasn’t stopped the franchise from resurrecting characters before – think Michelle Rodriguez.

Gadot addressed these rumors while doing promotion for the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984. In an interview with MTV News, Gadot said, “Oh wow, I don’t know. I have no idea. Right now it’s not on my to-do list.”

Actors typically don’t comment on the status of a return to a film or franchise, that is typically left up to a studio or a press release. This could also still mean that Gadot is in negotiations to return and that an agreement has not been solidified.

The series is now set to conclude after the eleventh film, which will be directed by franchise veteran Justin Lin, who’s also behind the camera for the franchise’s tenth film. We don’t expect that this will be the end of the Fast & Furious universe, however. Expect plenty of spinoffs to come!

In fact, Variety is confirming that spinoffs for various characters are already in development as the studio looks to keep the brand alive for some time to come.

The first spinoff, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, opened in 2019 and grossed over $759 million worldwide. Just $174 million of that total came from theaters in the U.S. and Canada, underlining just how crucial international grosses have become for this franchise especially. The highest grossing film in the franchise, 2015’s “Furious 7,” made $1.16 billion from foreign grosses alone, and made more in China ($390.9 million) than it did from domestic grosses ($353 million).

As far as mindless, popcorn, big-budget films go, the franchise has certainly been a pleasing experience over the years. The first film as released in 2001 and the franchise has been a theater mainstay ever since. However, films like this are really meant for the theater experience and with the current pandemic, along with the threat of some major theater chains closing, will movies ever be the same again?

We still have three more films on the slate, with the delayed Fast 9 set to arrive in theaters, for the moment, in 2021.

Let us know your thoughts on the end of the franchise in the comments below.