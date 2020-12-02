Fast & Furious: Tyrese Gibson Says Beef with Costar Dwayne Johnson Over

Family is everything in the Fast & Furious franchise. Outside of the franchise, things haven’t been so cozy between stars Tyrese Gibson and the world’s biggest star, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Gibson has been very local about Johnson, including calling Johnson a “clown”

The feud mainly stems from Johnson delaying the start of production of Fast & Furious 9. The dispute also comes from the fact that Johnson left the main franchise to star in his own film, Hobbs & Shaw.

“Me and The Rock peaced up,” Gibson said on Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz. “We talked for like four hours about three weeks ago. Yeah, we talked… It was great. What’s interesting about the Fast & Furious is, it’s not about any of us individually. See, we’re like the U.N. at this point. Everyone gets to go to the theater and say he and she looks like me.”

Gibson said that his own character from the franchise, Roman Pearce, has also been considered for a spinoff series. Speaking on Stir Crazy, he said of possible spin-offs, “If I did it with Tej (Ludacris), then who are we going to play off of? But I just could not make it about me.” Gibson believes that it’s important to keep everyone on the main franchise and stay together.

Fast 9 is set to premiere in May 2021 and be followed by two more final Fast films. The franchise will end its nearly two decade run with Fast 11.

