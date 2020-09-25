Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish): Watch the Trailer for Today’s Netflix Reunion Special

Today, Friday, September 25th, The Banks Family reunites 25 years later for a very special event to benefit World Central Kitchen, on the Netflix YouTube channel live at 3pm PT/6pm ET.

On Thursday, Netflix debuted a teaser trailer for its upcoming Father of the Bride reunion special, touted as “Part 3 (ish).” Original cast members Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Martin Short, Kieran Culkin, George Newbern and “a few special guests” will all appear in the reunion.

On Tuesday, Netflix tweeted a video hinting at the reunion. The clip featured an email account set up for Martin’s George, in which he received digitized pictures from his daughter’s wedding from almost 30 years ago. It also shows a calendar invite for Friday, pointing at the release date for the special.

Are you excited about watching the reunion today? Let us know in the comments below!