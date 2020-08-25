Fear The Walking Dead: Lennie James Posts Crazy Key Art of Morgan’s Return

Fear The Walking Dead‘s Lennie James, who plays Morgan on the show, released one of the craziest promotional images ever in the history of The Walking Dead Universe! The image is a close up of Morgan with two red eyes, with ‘The Past is Dead’ written in red across his face. What does this mean!

James teased what is to come by saying: “The cast and crew of Fear the Walking Dead are very excited to share this piece of key art with our amazing fans. Last season left Morgan in a very perilous situation. We cannot wait for you to discover what happens next to him and the rest of the group in our new season this fall. A truly transformative season that will see all of the gang challenged in ways they haven’t ever been before.”

James continued: “Some will rise. Some will fall. None will remain the same. The Past Is Dead! Tune in October 12 for the next chapter!”

This is just unreal and has us very excited for the show’s return. Morgan is one of the greatest characters every in The Walking Dead. Although we were sad to see him depart the main show, he has helped carry Fear over the past several seasons.

The season five finale saw the team pulled apart and shipped away to different settlements run by Virginia’s (Colby Minifie) Pioneers, including a base in the town of Lawton in Southern state Oklahoma. Season six will see everyone split up and the show will operate more like an anthology series for this eason.

James’ co-star, Jenna Elfman, was on the Talk Dead to Me Podcast and described the upcoming season as, “Dark. Dark, it’s so dark!”

Commenting on the group’s separation, Elfman added, “There’s not a lot of self-determinism on our part, we’ve seen what happens to people when they try to leave.”

Season six of “Fear the Walking Dead” explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan’s (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to “Just Live” and this season we’ll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia’s communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia’s walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.