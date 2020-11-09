‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Recap: “Honey”

Fear The Walking Dead is back for its fifth episode of the season, and like the rest of the season, this episode delivers.

The episode opens with a happy Dwight and Sherry enjoying a meal after finally being reunited. They pore over exchanged letters, sharing a tender moment with one another. Their moment is interrupted by the radio, accusing Dwight of missing check-in. Ginny wants him back at camp within 48 hours. Sherry and Dwight talk about escaping Ginny somehow but Sherry says she can’t run away. After Sherry stops responding, Dwight grabs his hatchet and heads over to investigate. That’s when he’s attacked by masked wearing men and the episode cuts to the opening!

Dwight wakes up without Sherry, that obviously is the first thing he asks. It’s just him and a masked goon though. Dwight overpowers him and holds him at gunpoint. A bunch more appear though, all with their guns aimed at him and that’s when Sherry is revealed to be one of the masked people. It’s a group of Virginia’s outcasts. This group is trying to take Virginia down, and she didn’t think Dwight would be interested. They present the camera Dwight was using with his partner, they’ve captured her too and are threatening to kill her unless he reveals where Virginia is.

Rollie is a part of the group too and saves Dwight. Once he orders Ozzy to let Dwight’s friends go he reveals they have a plan to take Virginia down and they’re gearing up to blow up Virginia’s van. Al tells them their explosives won’t make so much as a dent, though. She tells them they should steal the van instead.

Dwight, Sherry, Al, and the others chase the van on horses and disable the antenna. The van begins firing on them, but they stay close as to not get hit. Dwight climbs onto the van and attacks the driver, kicking him out of the van and taking control of it. The group meets up and immediately goes after the driver since he saw Dwight’s face. Morgan has already captured him and approaches Dwight, dragging the driver behind him on horseback.

Morgan explains to them he survived Virginia’s attack, and how things have changed. They all get each other up to speed but tell Morgan they don’t know where Grace is.

As they all eat dinner, the group’s dog makes its displeasure for Dwight known and they share a toast to Morgan. Morgan expresses how glad he is to have found the group, and tells them about the spot behind the dam that he’s building up. The others want to use the van to take Virginia out despite Morgan saying that now isn’t the right time. Morgan tries to convince them they have to get their people out of Ginny’s compound first. He begs them to not move against Virginia until the time is right.

Dwight and Sherry discuss what they should do. Dwight wants to go with Morgan and Virginia wants to attack now. Dwight refuses to leave without Sherry.

The group interrogates the van driver, trying to learn Virginia’s location. They cover him in guts and bring the dog in and boy oh boy is he a hungry boi. Morgan finds them interrogating the driver and Morgan isn’t super impressed. They talk in private and argue about attacking Virginia. Dwight isn’t convinced of his new base and is insistent on killing Virginia.

Sherry and Rollie come up with a plan to have Dwight check in and have Virginia come to them. He calls in on the radio and the guy on the other end claims they’ll be there by nightfall. Sherry then questions Dwight on if he was going to let the dog kill that guy. Dwight says they might even have to sideline Morgan, and Sherry isn’t liking what she’s hearing.

Al and Morgan are planning to steal the van, and Al lied earlier when she said TNT wouldn’t blow it up. Dwight interrupts them and says that they are doing it his way. They take Al and Dwight hostage, because nothing is going to dissuade them from attacking Virginia. They lock Morgan and Al up, at least until it’s all over. Then Sherry double crosses Dwight and forces him to stay with Morgan and Al so he doesn’t become the person he used to be.

Sherry and her allies position the van and await Virginia while Morgan and them sit in their prison. Dwight admits it wasn’t the right time to attack Virginia but he wanted to be with Sherry so bad. Morgan also claims he needed to realize he needed to change and that his way isn’t always the right way.

Virginia and her crew arrive, but Dwight escapes and runs towards the van. He tries to convince Sherry to stand down while Virginia’s people exit the trucks, but she is nowhere to be found. Dwight is worried if they kill Ginny’s people the people he cares about will be hurt. In the end Sherry stands down and Ginny’s people leave. As soon as they do Sherry lashes out at Dwight and runs off, incredibly angry.

Dwight goes to see her later on. Dwight asks what Ginny did to her, and Sherry claims it’s never been about her. It’s

Actually about Negan and how she never did anything to stop him. Dwight tells her he refuse to stand around and watch people force them to change and Sherry in turn tells him he needs to leave. She says she needs this. She forces Dwight to leave and he visits the dog and frees him.

After Morgan promises they’re going to take Ginny out he agrees to leave with them. They fake Al’s death using a walker so that they won’t be suspicious. Dwight and Al send the survivors of the plague with Morgan to help him build his new place up. Together they all head there, with a lot of work to do.

Looking forward to what Fear The Walking Dead brings us next week!