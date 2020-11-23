‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Recap “Damage From The Inside”

As we open up on the seventh episode of Fear the Walking Dead we find Strand (Colman Domingo) and a group traveling on the road and killing walkers. Strand is escorting Dakota (Zoe Margaret Colletti) somewhere with the help of an escort. Dakota seems to think it’s a perfect time to attack Virginia (Colby Minifie), though Strand disagrees. A riderless horde rushes towards the group. It belonged to one of their scouts, who is now radio silent. Strand and a ranger investigate and find a tree that’s been knocked over. As they investigate they’re rushed by all their horses, now riderless as well. When they return to the group they are all Dead with the exception of Dakota, who is missing along with the vehicle.

We shift to Alicia who is ignoring her radio, but Strand’s persistence pays off and she agrees to meet him, bringing Charlie along. Strand and the scout need her help finding Dakota. They’ve located the car and suspect Dakota drove away to escape the attack and then escaped on foot when she lost control. Alicia agreed to help since Strand is convinced if he can deliver her he’ll finally be in a position to seriously damage Victoria. Alicia and Charlie set out to search for her.

Alicia wants to find the people who took out tank town, to see if maybe they can help attack Virginia. They’re attacked by a walker that looks like it’s had something sewn to it. They discover a hunting lodge after the attack and decide to investigate. Alicia leaves Charlie behind, though.

Alicia investigates the lodge which is full of animals that have been stuffed. She checks out a room from which music is playing. There she finds a sicko that had a walker strapped to a table. The sicko gets the jump on her and tranq’s her. When she wakes up, Alicia finds that she’s bound to a table. She undoes the tape on her hands and escaped from the table, grabbing some antlers as a weapon. That’s when Dakota enters the room. The sicko walks in too and claims this is all a huge misunderstanding. He claims that the weird stuff he does to walkers is to scare people off. To break the tension he invited the girls to play Chess, which Dakota takes him up on. He also introduced himself as Ed.

As they play Ed claims that what befell his family is what befell most people’s families. Dakota reveals that it was Ginny who killed their parents. Even though Alicia wants to leave Dakota has no interest. She makes an excuse to snoop around and finds Charlie. Charlie says that after they entered Ed barricaded the doors and Windows. Alicia tries to grab a screwdriver but Ed walks in on her. They argue over his intentions and Alicia tells him that she’s Virginia’s sister and he agrees to let them go in the morning.

Once Ed is out of the room Alicia tells Dakota she’s pretty sure Ed is the one who attacked the convoy, since she is fairly certain the walker he was working on was once a ranger. Dakota wants nothing more than to escape Virginia, and she even reveals she has no idea why Virginia killed their parents. Alicia says she’ll find somewhere else for them to go and after Dakota thanks her Alicia sends her off to bed.

Alicia sneaks away to contact Virginia on a radio. She reveals what happened to Dakota’s convoy and says she’ll deliver Dakota to the safe house only if Virginia allows her and Charlie to go free. Virginia agrees.

As everyone sleeps Ed turns out speakers outside, drawing all the walkers around to the cabin. He says he’s going to make it safe, so he calls back his “creations”. Then he tells a story about his father and how he got into taxidermy. He talks about how he went on a supply run and when he came back Virginia’s people had killed his family. He started turning the walkers into weird monsters after his family died. He rambles on about how he’s going to keep them safe and forces them upstairs at gunpoint.

Dakota blames herself for their predicament. Charlie has knocked Ed out and taken his keys and together they plan their escape. They shut the music off and wait for the walkers to disperse but Ed comes stumbling in since Charlie injected him wrong. Ed accuses her of using the radio to talk to Virginia and a fight breaks out which results in Ed getting stabbed. The noise also attracts the walkers back.

Ed insists they all escape out the side and leave him behind. He also reveals the truth. He started messing with the dead before his family died and one got loose and killed his family. That’s why he insists Alicia go. She finally leaves him behind.

The walkers break through and Ed welcomes them then gets devoured alive. The whole while Charlie keeps trying to break down the barricaded windows. As Alicia and Dakota watch the scene below some of the walkers are attracted away by something else. Morgan comes flying in like a badass to save everyone.

Alicia is shocked to find Morgan alive, but Morgan still doesn’t know who saved him, thus he can’t explain how he survived. Alicia, Charlie, Morgan and Dakota bury Ed and Dakota points out that Morgan is wearing the bounty hunter’s clothes. He promises the bounty Hunter won’t be going after anyone anymore and then invites Alicia and her little group to follow him to his new base camp, the one behind the dam.

Later on Alicia admits what she did when she contacted Virginia. That she planned to bring Charlie to the stadium and together they’d clear it out. Charlie wants to bring Dakota, and Alicia approaches Morgan about it. Morgan wants to use Dakota to get all their friends back. Alicia figures out in that moment that Morgan is the one who attacked the convoy. Alicia is shocked at this and questions if Morgan attacked tank town. He didn’t, and doesn’t know who did though. Alicia insists they keep Dakota with them, that Dakota can help them.

Alicia and Morgan start arguing as Morgan tries to contact Virginia. When Charlie and Dakota walk in Alicia tells Charlie and Dakota that they’re leaving. Morgan begs her not to go, and concedes to keeping Dakota with them.

Victor walks finds the cabin, running into Charlie, Alicia and Charlie. A confrontation ensues almost immediately, since Strand wants to talk them to Lawton. Morgan reveals himself and claims the girls are going with him and that Strand should join them. Strand pulls a gun on them and Alicia and Morgan pull their weapons on him in turn. Strand stands down and tells Alicia this will undo everything they’ve been working for. The two groups part ways.

Strand returns to Lawton and reveals to Virginia that Dakota went with Morgan. He even tells Virginia that he’s on her side. Virginia brings Strand to a secret room, where she is hiding Grace. She then asks Strand to get all of the people they took from the gulch back.

Fear the Walking Dead has just been getting better with every episode this season and we can only hope Fear The Walking Dead keeps it up.