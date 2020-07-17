Feel The Need For Speed! Iconic Hollywood Props Go To Auction

Movie and prop lovers are in for a real treat this August! PropStore, the leader in the sale of some of Hollywood’s greatest treasures, is set to hold its auction featuring some of the most iconic Hollywood television and movie props ever!

The auction features Rocky Balboa’s gloves, Katniss Everdeen’s Hunger Games outfit, Ron Burgundy’s suit, Hitchcock’s camera, Cruise’s Top Gun helmet, the ‘Alien’ spaceship and Darth Vader’s suit. The items from the entire auction could fetch up to $6million from its 850 items.

Cruise’s helmet alone is expected to fetch between $50,000 and $70,000, while Nostromo – the space ship – is expected to be in the range of an eye-watering $300,000 and $500,000.

Other items in the auction include Robin Williams’ Peter Man sword from the movie ‘Hook’ which could go for around $12,000 and $16,000.

Two cars from Quentin Tarantino’s ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ – Leonardo DiCaprio’s yellow Cadillac Coupe De Ville and Brad Pitt’s Karmann Ghia sports car – are anticipated to fetch between $20,000 and $50,000, with the Cadillac expected to be at the higher end of the spectrum.

‘Star Wars’ fans will be exited to hear that Darth Vader’s iconic suit that was used in the promotion of ‘A New Hope’ will also be going on the block, as will Obi-Wan Kenobi’s (Ewan McGregor) Dueling Lightsaber Hilt from the prequel movies.

Sylvester Stallone’s boxing gloves from ‘Rocky’, Jennifer Lawrence’s arena costume from ‘The Hunger Games’ and the Ra headpiece from ‘Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark’ will also be available for bidders.

‘After years of success with our live auctions in London, Prop Store is thrilled to bring our renowned Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction into Los Angeles,’ Brandon Alinger, Prop Store COO told Dialy Mail.

‘We’re excited for our global audience to join us for our virtual auction preview and participate in the auction.

‘This year’s auction collection is one of the most exciting we’ve ever brought under the gavel,’ he added.

The auction will be held online between August 26 and 27, and it will all be live-streamed so interested parties can watch and bid from the safety of their own home. Just visit here to register!

Source: Daily Mail

Top items to be sold at the Prop Store auction (with estimated sale prices) include: