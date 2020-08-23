We’ve been given our first full look at Cheetah in the newest Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer. The trailer premiered earlier on Saturday during DC’s FanDome event. A two day even celebrating all things DC. We’ll be seeing tons of trailers and new coming out of the FanDome so it’s an awesome time to be a DC fan!

Wonder Woman 1984 should have been released earlier in the year but was delayed due to the global pandemic. Fans have been eagerly awaiting any kind of news in regards to when we would see anything about the movie. Today we were granted our wish with the new trailer.

The trailer features various new scenes, including our first full look at Cheetah. Barbara Minerva will undergo a transformation that will result in her transformation into Cheetah and up until this point we had not gotten a full, official look at the villain. Luckily, she seems to have turned out better than anything from the Cats movie, thank Darkseid.

Check out the trailer for yourself below!

A lot of the new footage is really cool, and it’s important to note that Cheetah, in the trailer, manages to fight Diana to a standstill. The movie will also deal with the mystery of Steve Trevor’s return despite his apparent death during the first Wonder Woman movie.

Thankfully, the wait is nearly over. We should all be able to see Wonder Woman in action on October 2, 2020. This isn’t the only DC movie news we’ve gotten over the last couple of days. We finally got our first look at Matt Reeves The Batman trailer, which featured Robert Pattinson donning the cape and cowl!

We’ve also gotten confirmation that Ben Affleck would also be returning to the cape and cowl for the upcoming Flash movie. We can look forward to more DC news throughout the entire weekend! For now, we can just enjoy the new Wonder Woman 1984 trailer!