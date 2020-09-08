Fresh Prince: The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reboot Ordered for Two Seasons

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is getting a reboot on the new streaming service, Peacock. As well, its original star, Will Smith, will be involved as a producer for the show, which has already received a two season order. Smith went to YouTube, which you can watch below, to share the announcement.

“We have just officially closed the deal with Peacock with an unprecedented two-season-order from a pitch,” Smith said. “I’ve been in this business for thirty years and that does not happen. They ordered two full seasons of Bel-Air based on the quality of the pitch and the work that you guys have done. So I want to say congratulations. I am hyped.”

“That’s what I’m most excited about and what really clicked in my mind when I saw the trailer that Morgan did,” Smith added. “The concepts in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reimagined as a drama, like a real kid from West Philadelphia, modern day, a black family in Bel-Air, the Carlton character, a black, young Republican, modern day.”

Smith continued, “The heat that would be stirred up between these characters it’s like, What’s the Hilary character in a world of Instagram and social media? What does that become? Uncle Phil a black lawyer turned judge, today with young black kids coming before him? Aunt Viv, a professional woman that decided to raise her family and now that her kids are older, making her way back into the world of what is her life going to be as her kids have grown up. That stuff is so rich dude.”

The reboot will be a one-hour, dramatic version of the original show and will follow the central character from West Philadelphia to living with his family in Bel-Air. Watch the fan-made trailer that sparked the reboot and let us know your thoughts in the comments below!